ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Arrest made in connection with assault and robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing someone. Police say 35-year-old Edward Cottier Jr. was visiting a home around 7 last night when he attacked a man, repeatedly punching him and then hitting him with a bat. Afterward, Cottier...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Southern Minnesota News

Teen injured in tractor crash in Murray County

A teen was injured Friday afternoon in a tractor crash in Murray County. According to a state patrol crash report, the tractor was southbound on Highway 267 in Slayton Township when it left the roadway and tipped over on its side, just before 5 p.m. The 1960 John Deere 4430...
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Crime & Safety
amazingmadison.com

Judge sentences Madison man on felony 5th DUI charge

A Madison man will serve time in the state penitentiary on his 5th DUI charge. 58-year-old Timothy O’Connell was sentenced on the felony DUI charge in Lake County Circuit Court this week. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced O’Connell to serve four years in the state penitentiary, along with fees, costs and restitution of more than three-hundred dollars. Judge Pardy suspended three years of O’Connell’s sentence based on numerous conditions. Some of those conditions include that he pay the amount he owes in fees, costs and restitution. The judge also revoked O’Connell’s driver’s license for three years following his release from prison.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for attack inside victim’s home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man attacked a victim who was inside his own home on Wednesday and stole the victim’s cell phone, Sioux Falls Police said. Police said Edward Cottier Jr., 35, repeatedly punched the victim and hit the victim with a baseball bat.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Perry
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for trespassing at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
LARCHWOOD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Simple Assault
kiwaradio.com

Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Involving School Bus

Steen, Minnesota — A Magnolia, Minnesota teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus near Rock Rapids on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Rock County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:35 p.m., 76-year-old Marlin Boom of Ellsworth, MN was driving an Ellsworth MN School Bus westbound on 21st Street, six miles northwest of Rock Rapids. They tell us that 17-year-old Nevaeh Auch of Magnolia, MN was eastbound on 21st in a 2003 GMC pickup.
ELLSWORTH, MN
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after several hour SWAT incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A SWAT incident on the 700 bock of South Glendale Avenue on Tuesday ended without injury, said Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. The incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. and Kenneth Grant Williams Sr., 33, of Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators were called to help the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue. The surrender was successful, without any injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man and woman force entry into Sioux Falls apartment while fleeing police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say after an attempted traffic stop, two people fled police forced their entry into an apartment. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, a patrol officer witnessed people trying to push a car out of an intersection on Monday afternoon in northeast Sioux Falls that most likely had been experiencing mechanical issues. The officer attempted a traffic stop on that car, and when the vehicle failed to stop for three blocks, the deputy sounded the siren. The driver then pulled over, and two individuals fled the scene while one stayed with the car.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Brookings police respond to individual in crisis in high school parking lot

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings police responded to a welfare check at the Brookings High School Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department says an individual was in crisis in the parking lot. Officers, as well as school staff, located a school-aged, adult male locked inside a vehicle. Officers were able to get the individual to voluntarily exit the vehicle. He was then taken to the Brookings Hospital for evaluation. The Brookings Police Department says at no time were any students or staff at the school in any danger. School administrators identified the male as a former student at Brookings High School.
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
WATERTOWN, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy