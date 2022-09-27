Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made in connection with assault and robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing someone. Police say 35-year-old Edward Cottier Jr. was visiting a home around 7 last night when he attacked a man, repeatedly punching him and then hitting him with a bat. Afterward, Cottier...
Man arrested for trying to entice a child in Sioux Falls
A 52-year-old Aberdeen man is behind bars in Minnehaha County, accused of trying to entice a child.
Southern Minnesota News
Teen injured in tractor crash in Murray County
A teen was injured Friday afternoon in a tractor crash in Murray County. According to a state patrol crash report, the tractor was southbound on Highway 267 in Slayton Township when it left the roadway and tipped over on its side, just before 5 p.m. The 1960 John Deere 4430...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Acquaintance robbed and assaulted victim in Sioux Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man was robbed and assaulted by someone he knew. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in western Sioux Falls, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a suspect who was an acquaintance of the victim entered the home with another man and began assaulting the victim. The acquaintance started punching the victim several times, then went into the bedroom to retrieve a baseball bat and used that to hit the victim several more times. At some point, the victim tried calling 911, but the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call.
amazingmadison.com
Judge sentences Madison man on felony 5th DUI charge
A Madison man will serve time in the state penitentiary on his 5th DUI charge. 58-year-old Timothy O’Connell was sentenced on the felony DUI charge in Lake County Circuit Court this week. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced O’Connell to serve four years in the state penitentiary, along with fees, costs and restitution of more than three-hundred dollars. Judge Pardy suspended three years of O’Connell’s sentence based on numerous conditions. Some of those conditions include that he pay the amount he owes in fees, costs and restitution. The judge also revoked O’Connell’s driver’s license for three years following his release from prison.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for attack inside victim’s home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man attacked a victim who was inside his own home on Wednesday and stole the victim’s cell phone, Sioux Falls Police said. Police said Edward Cottier Jr., 35, repeatedly punched the victim and hit the victim with a baseball bat.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Burglar enters through unlocked doors in concentrated area of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the suspect has been targeting homes with unlocked doors in the south end of the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said records show this suspect has burglarized approximately 20 homes with reports dating back to Sept. 14. The suspect appears to target homes in southern Sioux Falls, roughly between 85th st and 96th st and Louise ave. and Western ave. Authorities say he also checks car doors but seems to be targeting houses more.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 47-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday, March 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Debra Ann Grosvenor stemmed from being observed at the casino when she has been permanently banned from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges for fondling himself while stalking woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls officers say a woman notified officers that a man in his car had been stalking her and fondling himself while she was trying to park her car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a woman was on her lunch break on Tuesday...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police search for suspect who fired shots at occupied house
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were sustained in the incident, but officers are looking for a suspect who fired two shots at an occupied house. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a call from the victims, saying they heard gunshots around...
KELOLAND TV
Vermillion mountain lion; video of suspicious person; sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are asking from the public’s help in identifying someone trying to get into homes. A 52-year-old Aberdeen...
kiwaradio.com
Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Involving School Bus
Steen, Minnesota — A Magnolia, Minnesota teen was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a school bus near Rock Rapids on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The Rock County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 3:35 p.m., 76-year-old Marlin Boom of Ellsworth, MN was driving an Ellsworth MN School Bus westbound on 21st Street, six miles northwest of Rock Rapids. They tell us that 17-year-old Nevaeh Auch of Magnolia, MN was eastbound on 21st in a 2003 GMC pickup.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect started fire then scared pedestrians with weapon in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police received a call about a person who started a fire in a home and was then later spotted aiming a weapon at passing pedestrians and cars. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday; officers received a...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after several hour SWAT incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A SWAT incident on the 700 bock of South Glendale Avenue on Tuesday ended without injury, said Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens. The incident was reported at about 3:19 p.m. and Kenneth Grant Williams Sr., 33, of Sioux Falls, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Parole absconder barricaded in basement threatened Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parol absconder threatened officers, so SWAT negotiators were called to help the suspect peacefully surrender after hours of dialogue. The surrender was successful, without any injuries. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers checked a central Sioux Falls address...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man and woman force entry into Sioux Falls apartment while fleeing police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say after an attempted traffic stop, two people fled police forced their entry into an apartment. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, a patrol officer witnessed people trying to push a car out of an intersection on Monday afternoon in northeast Sioux Falls that most likely had been experiencing mechanical issues. The officer attempted a traffic stop on that car, and when the vehicle failed to stop for three blocks, the deputy sounded the siren. The driver then pulled over, and two individuals fled the scene while one stayed with the car.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fugitive Task Force arrested escaped inmate in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the Fugitive Task Force has arrested an escaped inmate without incident in Sioux Falls. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said 18-year-old Damien Westra was arrested on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force. Westra was a suspect in the Sept. 9 shooting of two apartments in southwest Sioux Falls, and a warrant was put out for his arrest on Sept. 13. The warrant’s charges included Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Structure and Aggravated Assault, with a $100,000 cash bond.
kelo.com
Brookings police respond to individual in crisis in high school parking lot
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings police responded to a welfare check at the Brookings High School Tuesday afternoon. A release from the department says an individual was in crisis in the parking lot. Officers, as well as school staff, located a school-aged, adult male locked inside a vehicle. Officers were able to get the individual to voluntarily exit the vehicle. He was then taken to the Brookings Hospital for evaluation. The Brookings Police Department says at no time were any students or staff at the school in any danger. School administrators identified the male as a former student at Brookings High School.
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue frees trapped driver who struck bridge
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue crews and ambulance responded to a car vs bridge collision with one person trapped early this (Wednesday) morning near the intersection of 455th Avenue and 160th Street, north of Watertown. Once on scene, crews found a late model Dodge Challenger had made contact with the...
