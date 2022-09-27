ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”

Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams Injury Report: Daniel Brunskill returns; Arik Armstead still sidelined

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill is getting closer to returning to the football field. He returned to practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the 49ers' first preseason game. That's good news for a unit that lost its best player, left tackle Trent Williams, for at least a month to a high-ankle sprain.
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: What happens when Jimmie Ward returns?; 49ers on Tua; Bobby T welcomed back; No ‘body bag’ talk from George Kittle this week

There was plenty to talk about around 49ers facilities Friday afternoon, ranging from Monday night's home game against the Los Angeles Rams to what happened Thursday night with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaiola. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Chris Foerster, tight end George Kittle, and quarterback Jimmy...
49erswebzone

John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo’s competitive nature, doesn’t believe QB has resentment towards 49ers

On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
49erswebzone

It’s Okay if Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan Don’t Like Each Other

Prior to any scheduled press conference for head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' communications team hands him notes concerning any of the current viral moments within the 49ers Universe. Before Thursday's media availability, Shanahan was made aware of the Zapruder-film-style video causing a firestorm on 49ers Twitter and turning everybody into lipreading experts.
49erswebzone

49ers vs. Rams: Keys to Victory

Fresh off a disappointing 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, the 49ers will host their division-rival Los Angeles Rams in a Monday Night showdown this week during a matchup in which the 49ers could come away with first place in the NFC West should they win.
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

