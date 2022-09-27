Read full article on original website
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
San Francisco 49ers running back coach Bobby Turner has returned to the team, starting with Friday's practice. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area first reported the news of his return. Turner took time away from the 49ers to recover from knee surgeries that he underwent. The longtime running backs...
Last year, during a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed off some flashy jewelry. Following his second touchdown of the night, Samuel donned the San Francisco 49ers "Game Changer" chain. You might remember that game as the one that saw Samuel thrust into the...
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 4 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill is getting closer to returning to the football field. He returned to practice for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in the 49ers' first preseason game. That's good news for a unit that lost its best player, left tackle Trent Williams, for at least a month to a high-ankle sprain.
Trent Williams was expected to miss at least a month after the left tackle suffered a high-ankle sprain during the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. The offensive lineman told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area that he expects to be back in "no time."
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and special teams coordinator Brian Schneider spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan.
The San Francisco 49ers might be on the brink of receiving a defensive line boost. Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw returned to practice today, the last practice before the team faces the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Monday night. We'll learn how much Armstead and Kinlaw participated in...
There was plenty to talk about around 49ers facilities Friday afternoon, ranging from Monday night's home game against the Los Angeles Rams to what happened Thursday night with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaiola. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Chris Foerster, tight end George Kittle, and quarterback Jimmy...
San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky has been named among the NFC Players of the Month for September. He is the special teams honoree, while quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles represents the offense and linebacker Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents the defense. Wishnowsky averaged 46.8...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice as the team prepares for its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
On Thursday, Kyle Shanahan addressed the video clip of his quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, that went viral this week. The San Francisco 49ers head coach couldn't believe he was talking about something that he felt was a non-story. Some amateur lip-readers on social media believed that Garoppolo was saying, "All your...
(Episode 174) - The fellas open up the show in defense of Jimmy G and his viral lip readings. They use that as a jumping-off point for Jimmy and Kyle's relationship and how it is only natural that there would be a rift considering how much flirting Shanahan has done over the years with other quarterbacks. They ask the question, is Jimmy G still bought in?
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries. [RB] Ty Davis-Price, out. [TE...
Prior to any scheduled press conference for head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers' communications team hands him notes concerning any of the current viral moments within the 49ers Universe. Before Thursday's media availability, Shanahan was made aware of the Zapruder-film-style video causing a firestorm on 49ers Twitter and turning everybody into lipreading experts.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says he's still looking to get on the same page with the rest of the 49ers offense after being away for most of the offseason and preseason but that things are getting better, slowly but surely. Garoppolo raised a few eyebrows after the 49ers' 11-10 loss...
Arik Armstead missed this past weekend's game against the Denver Broncos due to a foot injury that has bothered the defensive lineman since before Week 1. He told NBC Sports Bay Area that he has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The injury got worse in the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Fresh off a disappointing 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, the 49ers will host their division-rival Los Angeles Rams in a Monday Night showdown this week during a matchup in which the 49ers could come away with first place in the NFC West should they win.
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
