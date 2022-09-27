ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Burgess sworn in as Senate returns for the fall

Today’s return of the State Senate from its summer recess came with the swearing in of the body’s newest member: State Sen. Renee Burgess (D-Irvington), representing the 28th legislative district. “I have just been elevated to a level in my life where I have been granted the opportunity...
Union backs Sherrill for a third term in NJ-11

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) has won the endorsement of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART), Transportation Division. “Mikie Sherrill has been an outspoken advocate for finding ways to work together to address New Jersey’s critical infrastructure needs. As we have seen repeatedly during her...
Holzapfel plans on running for another term

State Sen. James Holzapfel (R-Toms River) said today that, health permitting, he intends to run for re-election in 2023. “I’m going to run again,” Holzapfel said. “As long as my health stays alright, I’ll be running again.”. While his Ocean County-based 10th district seat didn’t see...
Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifts NJ-11 to Safe Democratic

Sabato’s Crystal Ball, one of the country’s most prominent election forecasters, upgraded Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair)’s re-election chances today, shifting her 11th congressional district from Likely Democratic to Safe Democratic. “We also are pushing a few heavily Democratic seats — the newly-drawn, open NC-14 in the Charlotte...
The Feud Between The U.S. Attorney And The Senate Judiciary Chairman

One of New Jersey’s classic political fights was a 1970s turf war between U.S. Attorney Robert Del Tufo and New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Martin Greenberg (D-South Orange). Del Tufo had accused Greenberg of using a committee hearing to interfere with a federal investigation of another senator, William...
Kean says his son was right to skip Star-Ledger meeting

Former Gov. Thomas H. Kean backed up his son’s decision to skip an editorial board meeting with the Star-Ledger after claiming that their opinion editor, Tom Moran, is biased. “He’s got good reason for that. Tom Moran has put things in the paper that are inaccurate, unfair and he’s...
Senate committee clears bill establishing Vision Zero task force

A bill creating a Vision Zero Task Force charged with eliminating New Jersey’s traffic-related deaths took its first step through the legislature today, with the Senate Transportation approving it on a unanimous vote. If ultimately passed by the full legislature, the 21-member task force would study and issue recommendations...
Phil Murphy is counting incorrectly, but the reason could make your head hurt

Matt Platkin is the 56th person to serve as Attorney General of the State of New Jersey, even though Gov. Phil Murphy keeps incorrectly stating that he is the 62nd. The official list counts the seven Colonial Attorneys General who served before 1776, and only counts Aaron Woodruff (1792-1811 and 1812-1817), who served two non-consecutive terms as one attorney general.
