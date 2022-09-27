Matt Platkin is the 56th person to serve as Attorney General of the State of New Jersey, even though Gov. Phil Murphy keeps incorrectly stating that he is the 62nd. The official list counts the seven Colonial Attorneys General who served before 1776, and only counts Aaron Woodruff (1792-1811 and 1812-1817), who served two non-consecutive terms as one attorney general.

