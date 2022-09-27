Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Burgess sworn in as Senate returns for the fall
Today’s return of the State Senate from its summer recess came with the swearing in of the body’s newest member: State Sen. Renee Burgess (D-Irvington), representing the 28th legislative district. “I have just been elevated to a level in my life where I have been granted the opportunity...
New Jersey Globe
Union backs Sherrill for a third term in NJ-11
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) has won the endorsement of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART), Transportation Division. “Mikie Sherrill has been an outspoken advocate for finding ways to work together to address New Jersey’s critical infrastructure needs. As we have seen repeatedly during her...
New Jersey Globe
Holzapfel plans on running for another term
State Sen. James Holzapfel (R-Toms River) said today that, health permitting, he intends to run for re-election in 2023. “I’m going to run again,” Holzapfel said. “As long as my health stays alright, I’ll be running again.”. While his Ocean County-based 10th district seat didn’t see...
New Jersey Globe
Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifts NJ-11 to Safe Democratic
Sabato’s Crystal Ball, one of the country’s most prominent election forecasters, upgraded Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair)’s re-election chances today, shifting her 11th congressional district from Likely Democratic to Safe Democratic. “We also are pushing a few heavily Democratic seats — the newly-drawn, open NC-14 in the Charlotte...
New Jersey Globe
The Feud Between The U.S. Attorney And The Senate Judiciary Chairman
One of New Jersey’s classic political fights was a 1970s turf war between U.S. Attorney Robert Del Tufo and New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Martin Greenberg (D-South Orange). Del Tufo had accused Greenberg of using a committee hearing to interfere with a federal investigation of another senator, William...
New Jersey Globe
Kean says his son was right to skip Star-Ledger meeting
Former Gov. Thomas H. Kean backed up his son’s decision to skip an editorial board meeting with the Star-Ledger after claiming that their opinion editor, Tom Moran, is biased. “He’s got good reason for that. Tom Moran has put things in the paper that are inaccurate, unfair and he’s...
New Jersey Globe
Senate committee clears bill establishing Vision Zero task force
A bill creating a Vision Zero Task Force charged with eliminating New Jersey’s traffic-related deaths took its first step through the legislature today, with the Senate Transportation approving it on a unanimous vote. If ultimately passed by the full legislature, the 21-member task force would study and issue recommendations...
New Jersey Globe
Phil Murphy is counting incorrectly, but the reason could make your head hurt
Matt Platkin is the 56th person to serve as Attorney General of the State of New Jersey, even though Gov. Phil Murphy keeps incorrectly stating that he is the 62nd. The official list counts the seven Colonial Attorneys General who served before 1776, and only counts Aaron Woodruff (1792-1811 and 1812-1817), who served two non-consecutive terms as one attorney general.
New Jersey Globe
Coughlin advocates for his signature issue — food insecurity and hunger — at White House conference
Food insecurity issues have been the cornerstone of Craig Coughlin’s tenure as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly, so his presence at President Joe Biden’s announcement that he was committed to end hunger by 2030 was especially rewarding. “We can make it possible that people don’t go...
