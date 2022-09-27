Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Paper by team claiming to have achieved superconductivity at room temperature retracted
Editors at the journal Nature have retracted a paper by a team that claimed to have achieved superconductivity at room temperature. Published in 2020, the paper described work by a combined team from the University of Rochester and the University of Nevada, announcing that they had reached superconductivity at room temperature with a material made of sulfur, carbon and hydrogen under extreme pressure.
Phys.org
Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
yankodesign.com
Inspired by origami, this conceptual lunar research facility unfolds like a traditional Japanese folding fan
A lot of lunar research facilities or architecture on the moon have been created in the past few years. Each concept is always more innovative than the previous one, and architects/designers leave no stone unturned in creating lunar architecture that has been specifically designed to take people by storm! In a world of extravagant concepts, a simple yet smart concept I recently came across was by Jakub Pietryszyn. Called ‘Nishakara’, it functions as a lunar research facility and was designed by him during an AAKA space architecture workshop, with his co-creator Aakansha.
Phys.org
Research reveals quantitative and high-resolution pressure functions of pressure-sensitive material
Researchers from Nagoya University in central Japan have published a study in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C on a pressure-sensitive material, known as fluorenylidene-acridane (FA). Their research has potential applications for technologies related to pressure sensing, recording, and display devices. Mechanochromic materials change color in response to external stimuli,...
IFLScience
Phys.org
Researchers unveil mystery inside lithium oxygen batteries
With a high energy density, Li-O2 batteries have become a state-of-the-art battery technology. Inside the Li-O2 battery, the generation and disintegration of the discharged product solid lithium peroxide (Li2O2) have a significant effect on the battery's performance. Previous research has shed little light on Li2O2 's form and distribution inside, leaving questions regarding the trend and contributing factor of internal Li2O2 's change in form and size unanswered.
Phys.org
Glass beads in lunar soil reveal ancient asteroid bombardments on the moon and Earth
In 2020, China's Chang'e 5 mission sampled more than a kilogram of moon rock and soil and brought it back to Earth. The samples contain countless tiny beads of glass, created when asteroids hit the moon and splashed out droplets of molten rock around the impact site. We have analyzed...
Neon shapes and collodion wet plates – this is the British Photography Awards
The 100% non-profit competition acts as a platform to showcase photographers' work while raising money for charity
Phys.org
Metastable states of floating crystals
A research team led by the GRASP—Group of Research and Applications in Statistical Physics—at the University of Liège (Belgium), demonstrates how to manipulate the mesh, shape and symmetry of floating crystals by wandering, in a controlled way, between their metastable states. This study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Phys.org
New theory predicts Earth-like, watery planets exist around red dwarfs
Recent exoplanet exploration has focused on the discovery of temperate rocky planets like the Earth, which are often called habitable planets. Most of the recent missions are targeting stars cooler than the sun. Such stars are known as red dwarfs or M-type stars, which are numerous in the solar neighborhood.
Phys.org
From super-sealings to the detection of dangerous cables thanks to ion beams
When accelerated neutrons or ions bombard a material, its surface layer undergoes dramatic physical and chemical transformations. The National Center for Nuclear Research in Swierk, Poland, has managed to learn in detail about the processes occurring in such situations in polymers. The collected knowledge was used by physicists to create a method of producing super-sealings, they also proposed a simple and quick way to detect dangerous cables whose polymer insulation begins to lose their insulating properties.
csengineermag.com
Stunning Simplicity: Kaynemaile Architectural Mesh
From its earliest conceptions, right up through the modern age, chainmail has always afforded humans some level of protection. From protecting knights on the battlefield to divers swimming with sharks, the basic pattern of interwoven metal links provides a strength unmatched in many other materials. However, as Civil+Structural Engineer Magazine covered late last year, chainmail has a new modern usage, one that doesn’t involve protecting the user from puncturing wounds. New Zealand-based company Kaynemaile has developed a material made from lightweight polycarbonate that is being used to protect buildings rather than bodies.
Phys.org
Lab-grown pigments and food by-products: The future of natural textile dyes
As the environmental impact of the fashion and textile industries becomes clearer, the demand and need for sustainable alternatives is growing. One international research group aims to replace toxic synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, ranging from plants to microbes to food waste. Walk into any clothing store and you'll find...
How Do 3D Printers Work, Exactly?
Imagine being able to use a home printer to create your own decor, musical instruments or cameras. Or what if manufacturers could print customizable car parts, or doctors didn’t have to worry about donor lists and could simply print the organs their patients needed? This and so much more is possible with 3D printing—and it’s happening now. But how do 3D printers work, and can anyone use them?
retrofitmagazine.com
Turn Models into Immersive 3D Experiences
Enscape, a provider of real-time visualization, 3D rendering, and virtual reality technology for the global AEC industry, has released Enscape 3.4. Architects and designers can now enjoy many feature updates to their favorite real-time rendering software, making it even easier to turn their models into immersive 3D experiences. Categories for...
M&M’s introduce new color, spokescandy
If you love the color purple, you are going to love the newest character added to M&M’s candy. For the first time in a decade, M&M is not only adding a new color — purple — but a new spokescandy named Purple, who is designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, the candy company said in a news release.
Webinar: Why the Fashion Industry Shouldn’t Be Afraid of 3D Design
The fashion industry has been notoriously slow to embrace 3D design, citing the loss of “touch and feel,” not to mention the challenging existential mindset of moving on from more familiar processes. But converts to 3D design technology praise the agility, cost savings and sustainability it brings to design and production, and they are eager to spread the gospel to the rest of the industry. Sourcing Journal’s Sept. 13 webinar, “Leveraging 3D Design, Adding Agility & Sustainability to Production,” took a deep dive into this topic with those on the ground. Panelists included: Amber Isaac, 3D apparel consultant for Artistic Milliners/Star...
Phys.org
Enhanced mantle cooling during late-neoproterozoic records onset of modern plate tectonics
A research team led by Prof. Sun Weidong from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) and their collaborators from Curtin University and Geological Survey of Western Australia have reported a remarkable mantle cooling event that records the onset of modern plate tectonics. The study was...
Digital Trends
Listen to the sounds of space with these James Webb sonifications
While we’re all used to marveling at beautiful pictures of space, in recent years NASA has been experimenting with sharing the wonders of space in another way: through sound. With sonifications, data from space images are translated into audio clips to give a soothing, ethereal way to experience the marvels of the universe.
Phys.org
Surface microstructures of lunar soil reveal an intermediate stage in space weathering process
A study conducted by a joint team from Chinese Academy of Sciences used aberration-corrected transmission electron microscopy (TEM), Electron-energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) and scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) to examine the microstructures and chemical compositions at nano/atomic scales of 25 soil grains (1-3 μm in size) from lunar sample CE5C0400YJFM00507 (1.5 g).
