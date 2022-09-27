Read full article on original website
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Non-opioid compounds squelch pain without sedation
A newly identified set of molecules alleviated pain in mice while avoiding the sedating affect that limits the use of opiates, according to a new study led by researchers at UC San Francisco. The molecules act on the same receptor as clonidine and dexmedetomidine—drugs commonly used in hospitals as sedatives—but are chemically unrelated to them and may not be addictive.
Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children
A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
Study finds folic acid treatment is associated with decreased risk of suicide attempts
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the US, with more than 45,000 people dying by suicide in 2020. Experts recommend many strategies and treatments to decrease the risk of suicide, including psychotherapy, peer support, economic support, and medications like antidepressants. Few if any would be likely to put folic acid supplements on that list, but a recent study done at the University of Chicago may change that.
Researchers create new method to more accurately measure cancer lesions response to treatment
Researchers from the University of Colorado Cancer Center on the Anschutz Medical Campus have created a new way of measuring cancer lesions response to treatment that could better inform the development of new cancer drugs. Measurement of cancer lesions and their changes with therapy are conducted using a validated, ubiquitous...
Adverse health outcomes associated with long-term antidepressant use
Long-term antidepressant use may double the risk of heart disease, finds the most comprehensive epidemiological study to date to investigate the health consequences from using the medication over ten years. The University of Bristol-led study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, analyzed data on over 200,000 people. Antidepressants...
Research suggests patients don't like Mondays for medical appointments, with implications for scheduling
A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the UK's National Health Service, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown that missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.
One in three Alzheimer's disease family caregivers has persistent symptoms of depression
More than 60% of family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's disease (AD) experienced at least mild depressive symptoms already at the time the individual with AD was diagnosed. In one third of them, depressive symptoms worsened during a five-year follow-up. The study carried out at the University of Eastern Finland...
Vitamin D for heart health: Where the benefits begin and end
It's a workhorse nutrient that strengthens bones, supports immune function, helps the heart, and powers the body in many other ways. But recent findings about vitamin D are clear: High doses do not improve heart and circulatory health for most adults any more than modest doses do. "It takes only...
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
How deadly brain cancer evades treatments
McMaster University researcher Sheila Singh and her team have discovered how glioblastoma, a lethal brain cancer, can evade treatments and kill. The researchers found the cancer cells that survive the first round of radiotherapy or chemotherapy do so by mutating during the post-treatment minimal residual disease (MRD) or dormant state. The MRD profile of each patient was mapped using single cell sequencing to find a genetic signature that predicted how the cancer would recur in each individual.
How long older adults will live comes down to 17 often surprising factors
A new model to predict the life expectancy of older people relies less on their specific disease diagnoses and more on factors such as the ability to grocery shop, the amount of certain small cholesterol particles circulating in their blood, and whether they never or only occasionally smoked. The findings...
Study finds major depression increased 60% in older adults from 2010 to 2019
The prevalence of depression is increasing among older adults, but there has not been a proportional increase in mental health treatment, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of Affective Disorders. Kevin H. Yang, M.D., from the University of California in San Diego, and colleagues used...
New study underscores need for COVID-19 booster shots for older adults
In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
Capsule delivery of fecal microbiota transplant has similar effectiveness to transplant by colonoscopy
Recent work published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology by researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School found that fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) using capsules containing freeze-dried microbes taken orally has similar safety and effectiveness to colonoscopic administration of liquid FMT for treating recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). Every year...
New randomized trial tests e-mail alerts to stop risky opioid prescribing
Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health reported new findings from a clinical trial of email alerts from pharmacists to doctors and other practitioners to reduce risky opioid prescribing. The study, which was conducted in the Military Health System with government and academic researchers, found no detected impact of the alerts on prescribing. The results highlight the value of rigorous testing to ensure policies to make opioid prescribing safer work as intended. The research was published online in JAMA Health Forum.
Positive effects of omega-3 on immune system in cases of severe COVID
Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
How protected am I from COVID-19? A new test could tell you at home
Say you're going to a wedding or a concert or are about to leave the country. You've been vaccinated against COVID-19, even boosted, but you have an underlying medical condition. You might have a young child who's received only one vaccine dose. How much protection do you and your family have? Do you need another booster?
More physical activity, less screen time linked to better executive function in toddlers, study finds
A new study explored whether adherence to American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for diet and physical activity had any relationship with toddlers' ability to remember, plan, pay attention, shift between tasks and regulate their own thoughts and behavior, a suite of skills known as executive function. Reported in The Journal...
