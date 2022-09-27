How successful were social distancing policies during the COVID-19 pandemic? New research points to two key factors

Read full article on original website
Viewpoint: If you think scrapping COVID isolation periods will get us back to work and past the pandemic, think again
COVID is an exceptional disease and was at its deadliest this year, causing more deaths in Australia between June and August 2022 than at any other time. There have been 288 deaths from influenza so far this year compared to more than 12,000 deaths from COVID. The number of deaths...
Adverse health outcomes associated with long-term antidepressant use
Long-term antidepressant use may double the risk of heart disease, finds the most comprehensive epidemiological study to date to investigate the health consequences from using the medication over ten years. The University of Bristol-led study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry Open, analyzed data on over 200,000 people. Antidepressants...
Research suggests patients don't like Mondays for medical appointments, with implications for scheduling
A new academic study demonstrates for the first time that scheduling medical appointments later in the week increases patient attendance by over 10%. Missed appointments are a long-standing challenge for the UK's National Health Service, increasing costs and reducing already strained services. Research has shown that missing appointments can have a deadly impact on patient health. NHS analysis in 2019 found that more than 15 million GP appointments are wasted each year because patients fail to turn up or warn surgeries they will not be attending.
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Study finds folic acid treatment is associated with decreased risk of suicide attempts
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the US, with more than 45,000 people dying by suicide in 2020. Experts recommend many strategies and treatments to decrease the risk of suicide, including psychotherapy, peer support, economic support, and medications like antidepressants. Few if any would be likely to put folic acid supplements on that list, but a recent study done at the University of Chicago may change that.
Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children
A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
How protected am I from COVID-19? A new test could tell you at home
Say you're going to a wedding or a concert or are about to leave the country. You've been vaccinated against COVID-19, even boosted, but you have an underlying medical condition. You might have a young child who's received only one vaccine dose. How much protection do you and your family have? Do you need another booster?
Health and social services should be designed to be sensitive to people's shame, experts urge
Health and social services should be designed to be more sensitive to the shame felt by their clients, patients and service users, experts have said. Using a "shame lens" can transform interactions between professionals and those they work with, according to a new study. The research says being more aware...
Risk simulation calls for more regular antigen testing to reduce isolation periods for COVID-19
Around the world, many people infected with COVID-19 have been made to completely isolate from others in order to avoid passing on the infection. Some countries still recommend minimum isolation periods for as long as 10 days from when patients start to develop COVID-19 symptoms. Professor Shingo Iwami, affiliated with...
Five steps to stop Ebola spreading in East Africa: A frontline expert advises
The biggest Ebola outbreak in human history happened in West Africa from 2014 to 2015. I was on the front lines in Liberia serving as the head of case detection for the National Ebola Response team and administering critical aspects of Liberia's Ebola response. The outbreak affected Sierra Leone, Guinea...
New study underscores need for COVID-19 booster shots for older adults
In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
Researchers create new method to more accurately measure cancer lesions response to treatment
Researchers from the University of Colorado Cancer Center on the Anschutz Medical Campus have created a new way of measuring cancer lesions response to treatment that could better inform the development of new cancer drugs. Measurement of cancer lesions and their changes with therapy are conducted using a validated, ubiquitous...
Study finds major depression increased 60% in older adults from 2010 to 2019
The prevalence of depression is increasing among older adults, but there has not been a proportional increase in mental health treatment, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of Affective Disorders. Kevin H. Yang, M.D., from the University of California in San Diego, and colleagues used...
Skin whitening products remain popular in Cameroon despite risks
Wearing a large hat protecting her face from the sun's rays in Cameroon, 63-year-old Jeanne now bitterly regrets using skin whitening products after being diagnosed with skin cancer. She is one of many women in Cameroon who use the controversial products that have been banned after social media outrage. "I...
Positive effects of omega-3 on immune system in cases of severe COVID
Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports
U.S. regulators on Friday unveiled their plan to allow foreign baby formula manufacturers to stay on the market long term, an effort to diversify the nation's tightly concentrated industry and prevent future shortages. The Food and Drug Administration said recent entrants to the U.S. market will have until October 2025...
More physical activity, less screen time linked to better executive function in toddlers, study finds
A new study explored whether adherence to American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for diet and physical activity had any relationship with toddlers' ability to remember, plan, pay attention, shift between tasks and regulate their own thoughts and behavior, a suite of skills known as executive function. Reported in The Journal...
Exposure to air pollution worsens COVID-19 outcomes, even among the fully vaccinated
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness, so it's not surprising that exposure to poor air quality worsens patient outcomes. But how does air pollution affect people who are vaccinated?. To answer that question, a team of researchers analyzed data from more than 50,000 COVID-19 patients across Southern California. By comparing publicly...
Restrictions on paracetamol may be coming. What does that mean for consumers?
Paracetamol is Australia's most widely used pain medicine, with 65 million packs sold across the country in 2021. It is available everywhere from toilet vending machines, convenience stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is now undertaking a public consultation into access to paracetamol in the community due...
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
