Prince Andrew Once Plotted With Princess Diana to ‘Push Charles Aside,’ Asked Queen Elizabeth to Allow Prince William to Become King, Claims Royal Insider

Not all members of the royal family appeared to be on board with King Charles III assuming the throne upon Queen Elizabeth ‘s death. A new book written by a royal insider claims Charles’s brother, Prince Andrew, reportedly once plotted with sister-in-law Princess Diana to “push Charles aside” in favor of Prince William’s ascension to the throne. The Duke of York reportedly tried to get his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on board with the idea.

King Charles III’s relationship with Prince Andrew diminished after ‘forced step down’ upon U.S. civil suit

Tensions between the royal siblings reportedly escalated after Andrew was involved in a U.S. civil suit linked to financier Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre claims the Duke of York sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre and the Duke of York settled out of court for an undisclosed settlement, and Andrew did not admit guilt. Andrew spoke of the case publicly for an infamous Newsnight interview, which appeared to do more harm than good to his public image. His statements added to the tensions between Andrew and his brother, King Charles III.

Fox News commentator Neil Sean wrote that Andrew was “forced, some say, into a step-down” by Charles after the interview. The BBC reported that the Duke of York stepped back from public duties in 2019 and lost 13 titles related to his military service. Prince Andrew was a patron of about 200 charities and organizations. However, he returned all these titles to the monarchy .

Royal insider claims Prince Andrew plotted with Princess Diana to ‘push Charles aside’ for William to become king

Royal insider Angela Levin reported there always appeared to be tensions between the brothers. In her book “Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort,” Levin claims Prince Andrew plotted with the late Princess Diana to “push Charles aside” so Prince William could become king.

Levin has penned multiple biographies about the royal family. She claims the information regarding Andrew’s plot against his brother came from a “senior insider.”

“When Diana was alive, through her friendship with Andrew’s wife Sarah, [Duchess of York,] she plotted with Andrew to try to push Prince Charles aside so Prince Andrew could become regent to Prince William, who was then a teenager,” Levin wrote as reported by The New York Post .

The insider called the times “dark and strange” and full of “paranoia.”

The book excerpt claims, “His [Andrew] behavior was very negative and highly unpleasant to Queen [Elizabeth], who disagreed. I was told it was one of the rare occasions he didn’t get his way.

“Nonetheless, he was very angry that he couldn’t rule the country in some way. He remained so hostile to Camilla’s emergence and acceptance that it’s doubtful it’s been forgiven.” Levin claims Andrew acted “very nasty” and “poisonous” toward Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall .

Prince Andrew maintains a low profile as a member of the royal family

Prince Andrew spoke publicly for the first time since the death of his mother on Sept. 8, 2022, after maintaining a low profile for several years. People Magazine printed the Duke of York’s statement, which contained the following message.

“Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one,” his statement began. “Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you. Mother – of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation are unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways, and I know you are looking on honoring their respect.”

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your are, your confidence I will treasure forever,” he continued. “I have found your knowledge and wisdom invite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice, and humor. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”

