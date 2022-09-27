Read full article on original website
Related
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
Oliver Hudson Shares Hilarious Clip of Mom Goldie Hawn's Trampoline Workout — to Dua Lipa!
Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn invited Goldie Hawn to appear on Friday's episode of their Unconsciously Coupled podcast Oliver Hudson's mother Goldie Hawn appeared to be pretty pumped to join her son for the latest episode of his and wife Erinn's Unconsciously Coupled podcast. In a video shared Friday to Oliver's Instagram, the Academy Award winner, 76, is seen jumping "for joy" on a mini trampoline to Dua Lipa's "Physical." "Found a woman named @goldiehawn to be on our podcast @unconsciouslycoupled She insists I came out of...
Anderson Cooper Shares Son Wyatt's Tradition with Baby Brother That's Out of a 'Christmas Special'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt loves to spend his mornings with his baby brother. The CNN anchor, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he shared the adorable daily routine that involves his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this...
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 2, Is 'Really Into' Going to School: 'It's So Cute'
On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anderson Cooper chatted about his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, sharing that his older son recently started school for the first time. "I can't believe how quickly it's gone," Cooper said of his son growing up. "He's 2½...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College
"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
Serena Williams Does Olympia's Hair, Practices Runway Walk as They Read Her New Children's Book
Serena Williams had fun exploring her new children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai with daughter Olympia, who thinks she's in the book Serena Williams and daughter Olympia are loving the tennis pro's new children's book. Sharing a video on Instagram Thursday, Williams explored her kids' book The Adventures of Qai Qai, out now, with daughter Olympia. The book, inspired by the social media reaction to Olympia's own baby doll with the name, follows the adventures of the doll and the little girl who loves her. As Williams shows...
George Clooney Says He 'Couldn't Be More Proud of' Wife Amal at Their Foundation's Albie Awards
The Oscar-winning actor-director, 61, was joined by his wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, 44, at the inaugural Albie Awards, hosted by their Clooney Foundation for Justice on Thursday night in New York. Outside of the New York Public Library, George told PEOPLE what he loved most about working with...
Guy Fieri Paid Tribute to His Late Sister Morgan on Her 50th Birthday: 'Miss You'
The Food Network star lost his sister to metastatic melanoma in 2011 Guy Fieri is remembering his sister, Morgan. The Food Network star, who lost his sister to metastatic melanoma at age 38, shared a tribute to her on Sept. 27, which would have been her 50th birthday. "My lil sis Morgan's 50th bday is today," he wrote. "Love you. Miss you. Celebrate you." The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host signed off his touching message with "NAMASTE -Big Bro." Fieri, 54, snapped a portion of his PEOPLE cover story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christian Bale Says He Wants to Take Part in a Star Wars Film: 'What a Delight That Would Be'
Christian Bale said he is a lifelong Star Wars fan: 'I’ve still got the figures from when I was little' Christian Bale is ready to travel to a galaxy far, far away. The actor, 48, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his long-held desire to be a part of the Star Wars franchise, but the type of role he wants to play is a bit unexpected. "All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door...
Mayim Bialik Says Her Mom Provides Her with Fashion Feedback After Each Episode of Jeopardy!
"She will send me screenshots of every episode in case I forgot what I was wearing ... and I'll get a little report," Mayim Bialik joked of her mom chiming in on her Jeopardy! outfits Mayim Bialik's mother isn't holding back about the Jeopardy! host's fashion choices. While appearing on The Late late Show with James Corden on Thursday, the Blossom alum confessed that her mom often shares her thoughts on what she wears while hosting the nightly game show. Asked if her mom was proud that she's...
Comparing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Movie Actors to the Real-Life Exes
Viewers of the new movie about the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard might be waiting with bated breath to see just how close their onscreen counterparts come to nailing their looks and mannerisms. On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly debuted the first trailer for the Tubi original movie Hot...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared her sentiments on the season this weekend. The reality star, 43, on Friday posted about her excitement that fall has arrived on her Instagram, saying the season makes her happy. "There's just something about fall, back-to-school night, bedtimes, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hocus Pocus Star Thora Birch Says She Is 'Excited' to Watch Sequel Despite Not Appearing in It
Thora Birch told Entertainment Tonight that "there were three options we had for how to bring Dani back" to Hocus Pocus 2, but she was unavailable Thora Birch was looking forward to bringing Dani Dennison back to Salem for Hocus Pocus 2 but, unfortunately, she wasn't able to get it on the (spell)books. "There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by," Birch, who starred as the young witch-obsessed heroine Dani in the original 1993 film, told Entertainment...
Jordan Peterson Emotionally Reacts to Olivia Wilde Basing Don't Worry Darling Villain on the Author
"People have been after me for a long time because I've been speaking to disaffected young men," the controversial conservative said of the revealed Chris Pine character genesis Jordan Peterson appeared to break down in tears after being confronted by comments made by Olivia Wilde during a dialogue with Interview magazine to promote her movie, Don't Worry Darling. Wilde, 38, revealed during the interview that the movie's villain played by Chris Pine is based on the controversial conservative author, calling the 60-year-old "this insane man" who is a "pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel...
Sarah Jessica Parker Promises to 'Take Good Care of Mommy' in Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Stepfather
"At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote about her stepfather Paul Giffin Forste, who died on Wednesday at age 76 Sarah Jessica Parker is remembering her late stepfather Paul Giffin Forste. The Sex and the City star shared a tribute to Forste — who married Parker's mother, Barbara, in 1969 — on Instagram on Friday alongside a black-and-white photo of him. "Paul Giffin Forste 1946-2022 Godspeed. RIP," Parker, 57, wrote just two days after Forste died on Wednesday at age 76....
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Dazzles in Purple Sequin Dress on Red Carpet with Val Chmerkovskiy: Photos
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are expecting their first baby together, a son, early next year Jenna Johnson is serving up a glamorous maternity look! The professional dancer, who is currently expecting her first baby with Val Chmerkovskiy, put her baby bump on display Wednesday night as she dazzled in a purple sequin dress at the Los Angeles premiere of Bros. Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, posed together on the red carpet, with the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer matching his wife in a dark purple suit. The...
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
From family-friendly adventures to seriously spooky thrillers, here are the best Halloween movies to stream on Disney+ There's no better way to celebrate the spooky season than with a bewitchingly good movie. Disney+, Disney's popular streaming platform, has dozens of Halloween titles, from cult classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas to animated favorites like Monsters Inc. and Coco. Plus, there are plenty of nostalgic Disney Channel Original Movies to get you in the Halloween spirit. Relive the '90s and early 2000s with picks like Twitches, Halloweentown...
Coolio Hoped to Keep Playing as He Aged Like the Rolling Stones: 'Why Can't Hip-Hop Be Like That?'
Coolio told PEOPLE in 2005 that he wanted to be the "first rapper to even be rapping at 50" Coolio had aspirations to continue his music career deep into his later years before his untimely death. The "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, who died on Wednesday at age 59, opened up to PEOPLE in 2005 about his hopes when it came to performing, and said he had plans to be the "first rapper to go platinum" at 50 years old. "I'm going to be the first rapper to even be rapping at 50," said Coolio,...
Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman on Mental Health, Mutton Chops and New Memoir None of This Rocks
Following the release of his memoir 'None of This Rocks,' the guitarist opens up about mental health and mutton chops Joe Trohman's new memoir is everything a rockstar book shouldn't be. After all, he's not entirely sure if they exist anymore, anyways. "Rockstar is an energy drink, I hate the term," Fall Out Boy's lead guitarist tells PEOPLE during a video call. "I don't even think there are rockstars anymore. I feel like that's an outdated character. So I've never been comfortable with all of it. Even...
Morgan Johnston Jokes She Doesn't Want to Be the 'Sad Girl' of Country Music: 'Swear I'm Happy!'
Born and raised on a farm in a small town situated on the right side of the iconic bridge going into Cape Cod, country artist Morgan Johnston started singing and playing guitar when she was just 13 years old. At the very same age, she also began songwriting. "I was...
People
332K+
Followers
53K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0