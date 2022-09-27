Coolio told PEOPLE in 2005 that he wanted to be the "first rapper to even be rapping at 50" Coolio had aspirations to continue his music career deep into his later years before his untimely death. The "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper, who died on Wednesday at age 59, opened up to PEOPLE in 2005 about his hopes when it came to performing, and said he had plans to be the "first rapper to go platinum" at 50 years old. "I'm going to be the first rapper to even be rapping at 50," said Coolio,...

