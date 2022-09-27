Read full article on original website
'Southern Charm' 's Shep Rose Cries in Reunion Sneak Peek and Says He'll 'Always Love' Ex Taylor Ann Green
The cast of Southern Charm traveled from Charleston, South Carolina, to New York City for the season 8 reunion and brought the tears and accusations with them. In a First Look released Thursday ahead of next week's reunion, Taylor Ann Green confronts her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose about sleeping with another woman after their July breakup.
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole. While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon...
Anderson Cooper Shares Son Wyatt's Tradition with Baby Brother That's Out of a 'Christmas Special'
The CNN anchor is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt loves to spend his mornings with his baby brother. The CNN anchor, 55, appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he shared the adorable daily routine that involves his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months. "I wake up Wyatt first, and then he wants to come with me to wake up Sebastian, and he likes to get into Sebastian's crib," Cooper shared. "He has this...
Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt, 2, Is 'Really Into' Going to School: 'It's So Cute'
On Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anderson Cooper chatted about his two sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 7 months, sharing that his older son recently started school for the first time. "I can't believe how quickly it's gone," Cooper said of his son growing up. "He's 2½...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life
Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling Lifting Weights: 'Starting Her Early'
Sterling Skye is following in her parents' athletic footsteps!. On Thursday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable clip on her Instagram Story of her 18-month-old daughter picking up a set of small pink weights at the gym. The toddler looks too cute for her workout session with her mom, wearing a "Love Bug" long-sleeve shirt and her hair in pigtails.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'
The birth of Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's baby boy comes just nine days after Cannon welcomed baby No. 9, a daughter named Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole Nick Cannon's family has grown once again. The Masked Singer host, 41, and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third baby together, Cannon's 10th child, he announced on Instagram Friday. Celebrating his "fellow little Libra," Cannon announced the birth of son Rise Messiah Cannon last Friday, Sept. 23, weighing 10 lbs. according to the proud dad. The new addition comes just nine days after the...
Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes 10th Baby, His Second with Fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle
NBA Youngboy, a 22-year-old rapper, is now a father of 10 with his latest addition Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially a father of ten. The 22-year-old rapper — also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has welcomed his second baby with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple didn't announce the date their baby boy was born, but both shared the same picture of Youngboy feeding the newborn. "Klemenza tru 💙👨👦," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo. "We got left today for a little but it's...
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Demands Shared Custody of Daughter Truely, 12, After Split from Christine
In a sneak peek at Sunday's episode, Christine Brown and her ex Kody, who split after a 26-year plural marriage, are at odds over the co-parenting arrangements for their youngest daughter Truely Sister Wives' Christine and Kody Brown are at odds over custody of their youngest daughter Truely. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the exes discuss their impending split and how they plan to co-parent their 12-year-old daughter. "I think Truely is going to be fine. She'll miss everyone of course and it's going to be hard and taking her...
Guy Fieri Paid Tribute to His Late Sister Morgan on Her 50th Birthday: 'Miss You'
The Food Network star lost his sister to metastatic melanoma in 2011 Guy Fieri is remembering his sister, Morgan. The Food Network star, who lost his sister to metastatic melanoma at age 38, shared a tribute to her on Sept. 27, which would have been her 50th birthday. "My lil sis Morgan's 50th bday is today," he wrote. "Love you. Miss you. Celebrate you." The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host signed off his touching message with "NAMASTE -Big Bro." Fieri, 54, snapped a portion of his PEOPLE cover story...
Who Is Brittany Bell? All About the Model Who Shares 3 Kids With Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon is officially a father of 10. The Masked Singer host announced on Sept. 30, 2022, that he had welcomed his 10th child — his third with model Brittany Bell. Cannon and Bell previously welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon in February 2017, followed by daughter Powerful Queen Cannon in December 2020. The pair first announced they were expecting their third child together in August 2022.
Watch Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Act as Australia Zoo's 'Maintenance Crew'
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell shared an adorable video showing baby Grace providing "maintenance" around the zoo grounds Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell love watching their little girl explore the Australia Zoo. On Friday, the couple shared a video that showed what Grace gets up to at the zoo after "all the animals have gone to bed." Powell kicks off the video by telling the camera, "Now I'm sure some of you have wondered what happens at Australia Zoo after all animals have gone to bed and everyone's clocked off of...
Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert to Tell the Audience He Was Pooping: 'I'll Be Right Back'
"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s---, so please forgive me," said Lil Nas X during a video filmed at his Long Live Montero Tour stop in Atlanta Lil Nas X had to briefly pause a recent concert because, well, nature called. In a video shared to Twitter from one of his two Long Live Montero Tour stops in Atlanta earlier this week, the "Industry Baby" performer told fans from backstage that he was in the midst...
Prince William Shares Personal Tweet After Coroner Says Social Media Played a Part in Teen's Death
Prince William is calling for protection for young people online following the news that social media contributed "more than minimally" to the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell in 2017. William tweeted from the Prince and Princess of Wales' official account, signing with his first initial to indicate the personal nature...
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet Video of Nick Cannon Matching with Baby Legendary as Son Turns 3 Months
"We love you," new mom Bre Tiesi wrote of son Legendary Love, who turned 3 months old on Wednesday Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are celebrating son Legendary Love. On Thursday, the Selling Sunset realtor, 31, shared a video on her Instagram Story of the Wild N'Out host, 41, holding his son, who just turned 3 months old. "3 months old," she wrote in the caption. "We love you." Both father and son look cozy in white sweatsuits in the short video, similar to the outfits Cannon and Tiesi wore in the first...
The Bachelor Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby with Husband Josh Wolfe
Grimaldi announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in April alongside a collection of black-and-white maternity photos The Bachelor family just got a little bit bigger! Vanessa Grimaldi, the Season 21 winner, and husband Josh Wolfe, are parents after welcoming a baby boy. The couple has not revealed his name. The pair tells PEOPLE Grimaldi, 35, was 41 weeks and a day when her water broke, sparking a last-minute change that caused her to undergo a C-section. He was born at 7 lbs. and 9 oz. Both Grimaldi...
Christina Hall Responds to Ant Anstead's Allegations That She Is 'Exploiting' Son Hudson Online
In documents obtained by PEOPLE filed by Hall's legal team on Sept. 27, she claims Ant Anstead's recent filing makes it "clear that his motivation is not Hudson's best interest" Chistina Hall is disclaiming the idea she's "exploiting" son Hudson by posting him on social media. Hall's legal team filed a supplemental declaration on Sept. 27, obtained by PEOPLE, in response to ex-husband Ant Anstead's own supplemental declaration filed the day prior, where he called her social media postings of the 3-year-old into question. Noting that the two had...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Fall with Photo Collage Featuring Her Kids and Husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker shared her sentiments on the season this weekend. The reality star, 43, on Friday posted about her excitement that fall has arrived on her Instagram, saying the season makes her happy. "There's just something about fall, back-to-school night, bedtimes, carpool mornings, tea and movies in bed, football...
Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Married to Zach Davis!
The couple dated on and off for a few years, got engaged in April 2021 and welcomed their first child together that May Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are officially married! The Teen Mom star, 29, and Davis, 31, tied the knot Thursday according to friends' posts she shared on her Instagram Story. The special day included videos of Floyd receiving an avalanche of 50 dozen white roses from Davis, the adorable moment when the kids in the wedding party arrived in miniature Lamborghinis and footage from the newlyweds' first dance. It was a...
21-Year-Old Relives Hurricane Ian Pushing Her Grandpa's Home 'Towards Us' in Flood: 'I Lost Everything'
As the death toll of Hurricane Ian continues to rise, survivors begin to share the terrifying moments they went through during the storm. Mallie Critser from Fort Myers Beach, Florida, tells PEOPLE on Friday about the impact the storm has caused on her and her family's life. Critser, 21, is...
