Featured Local Job: Servers and Hosts
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for servers and hosts. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend. Full-time and part-time positions are available. No experience is required. Apply in...
Bradford Couple Accused of COVID Relief Fraud
A Bradford couple have been charged with fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds. 26-year-old Desiree Gobin is accused of applying for Emergency Rental Assistance, saying she owed back rent to 29-year-old Randy Skaggs. Skaggs received over $3,000 in rent payments from Rental Assistance for Gobin. Gobin did not mention on the...
PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
Ex-financial secretary of Pa. VFD's carnival accused of stealing over $7K from group
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Cambridge Springs Police have charged the former financial secretary of the Cambridge Springs Firemen's Carnival with stealing more than $7,000 from the organization during a five-year period. Christian French, 47, of Cambridge Springs, faces a preliminary hearing next month on a total of 18 charges...
Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
Ellwood City Man Victim of Identity Theft
(Perry Twp, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Meadow Land Ave in Perry Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday, September at 1:55 PM for a report of identity theft. Upon investigating it was learned that a 61-year-old from Ellwood City...
Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian
Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
Franklin Man Accused of Accepting Payment for Painting Services, Failing to Do Work
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Franklin man accused of theft by deception and related charges for reportedly accepting payment for painting services but failing to do the work is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 58-year-old Donald Aguilera is...
Hearing for Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township Continued
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who was arrested following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 48-year-old Clay Allan Geib, of Oil City, that was...
Fall, winter trout stocking begins Oct. 3
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through […]
I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile...
Houtzdale man, 4 dogs send PA trooper to hospital: ‘Serious injuries’
A Pa. man is facing numerous charges after he and his four dogs reportedly sent a Pennsylvania state trooper to the hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.
David L. Best
David L. Best, 71, of Monterey Rd., Rimersburg, passed away late Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. David was born in St. Petersburg on July 14, 1951. He was the son of the late Jack F. and Mary Louise Shoemaker Best. He attended school in Rimersburg and had...
Those with ties to Valley talk about riding out Ian
As what's left of now Tropical Storm Ian crosses central Florida, those who survived Wednesday's landfall are taking stock of the damage.
State Police Calls: Pleasantville Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self Checkout Seven Times
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area Police responded to the following calls:. On September 3 around 4:00 p.m., state police responded to Titusville Walmart in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, the Walmart Asset Protection Manager provided police with seven incidents, dating...
State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
Domestic dispute report turns out to be suspected burglary by ex-girlfriend
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Corry woman is facing charges after she was allegedly found burglarizing a residence. The incident occurred at about 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 28. Troopers were dispatched to a home on Route 6 in Wayne Township for a domestic dispute. When troopers arrived, they found that it was actually a burglary. According to […]
