Tionesta, PA

explore venango

Featured Local Job: Servers and Hosts

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for servers and hosts. Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance. Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment. Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend. Full-time and part-time positions are available. No experience is required. Apply in...
SHIPPENVILLE, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Couple Accused of COVID Relief Fraud

A Bradford couple have been charged with fraudulently receiving COVID relief funds. 26-year-old Desiree Gobin is accused of applying for Emergency Rental Assistance, saying she owed back rent to 29-year-old Randy Skaggs. Skaggs received over $3,000 in rent payments from Rental Assistance for Gobin. Gobin did not mention on the...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
City
Tionesta, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Information on Commercial Burglary in Punxsy Area

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred recently in Young Township, Jefferson County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the burglary occurred at BFG Manufacturing along Universal Drive sometime between August 25 and September 6. Police said unknown person(s)...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Cranberry Mall Is on the Auction Block

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Just over two months after the Cranberry Mall was once again listed for sale on LoopNet at a price of $3.5MM, Los Angeles-based Oakwood Management Group has listed the property for sale on Ten-X, a real estate auction site. The auction is scheduled to be...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man Victim of Identity Theft

(Perry Twp, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Meadow Land Ave in Perry Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday, September at 1:55 PM for a report of identity theft. Upon investigating it was learned that a 61-year-old from Ellwood City...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian

Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
JAMESTOWN, NY
WFMJ.com

Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville

A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
GREENVILLE, PA
YourErie

Fall, winter trout stocking begins Oct. 3

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons. Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

I-80 Long Term Lane Closures for Concrete Repairs in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing upcoming lane closures as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) On October 3, crews will be setting lane closures for concrete repairs between mile...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explore venango

David L. Best

David L. Best, 71, of Monterey Rd., Rimersburg, passed away late Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. David was born in St. Petersburg on July 14, 1951. He was the son of the late Jack F. and Mary Louise Shoemaker Best. He attended school in Rimersburg and had...
RIMERSBURG, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Oil City Toddler a Victim of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old Oil City boy. The incident(s) occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is...
OIL CITY, PA

