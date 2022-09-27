Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
New survey shows Madison schools rank highly in Wisconsin
Three Madison-area public high schools ranked in the top 10 in Wisconsin according to a survey published by Niche, a school ranking database with over one hundred million reviews on schools in the U.S. Middleton High School, West High School and Memorial High School ranked second, seventh and ninth respectively...
Badger Herald
UW researchers earn NSF grant to create inclusive health communication strategies
University of Wisconsin researchers recently won a National Science Foundation grant to create effective and inclusive community engagement strategies for Wisconsin’s Black communities, according to the Life Sciences Communication website. Communication arts professor Lillie Williamson is on the team who won the grant. Williamson said people often talk about...
Badger Herald
Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis
Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
Badger Herald
From citizen to scientist: How anyone can advance scientific research
When considering research, many people don’t realize just how many non-scientists are involved. In many cases — especially in environmentally-focused research — data collection relies heavily on volunteers participating in “citizen science.”. Citizen science is when volunteers collect data to contribute to larger research projects, with...
