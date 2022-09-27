Read full article on original website
Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Spokane Valley Fire Department hosts open house
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is holding it’s annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1. The event features two helicopters, a vehicle rescue demonstration, food and more. Kids can also pick up free gift bags. The event is...
‘We’re about halfway through:’ Businesses prepare for next step of construction on North Monroe Street
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a bit more difficult to navigate Monroe Street between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue in downtown Spokane. The city is working to repair the pavement in the area, and the project is estimated to last about two more months. The construction has been going on for the last couple of months, and the city says...
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street
SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
Nightly lane closures coming to I-90 in downtown Spokane for maintenance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers using I-90 through downtown Spokane may experience some delays next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced they will be conducting maintenance on the left two lanes of I-90 from the US 195 interchange to Hamilton Street. Crews will be cleaning drains and performing...
Suspect arrested after dispute escalates to shots being fired in Spokane Valley
Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a male shooting a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex following an agreement over a parking spot. No one was injured, and the victim in this incident did not want to pursue charges. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a multi-time convicted felon and a respondent of a protection order, both prohibiting him from legally possessing a firearm. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree and Aiming/Discharging Firearms/Dangerous Weapons.
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Post Falls that left one dead. Around 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30, ISP said they got a call about a crash involving 74 year old woman and 32 year old male. Both were transferred to the Kootenai County Medical Center with critical injuries where the woman later died.
Woman killed in wrong way crash on eastbound I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — A woman was killed in a wrong way crash on eastbound I-90 at around midnight on Friday. The crash occurred at milepost 3 at around 12:26 a.m. Idaho State Police say a 74-year-old woman from Spokane Valley was involved in a head-on collision with a 32-year-old man from Lynnwood. Both drivers were taken to the Kootenai...
Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire
SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
Spokane Police use bullhorn, flashbang to arrest man, woman
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man and woman at a home in west Spokane Thursday night. Police say the pair had a Department of Corrections warrant, and the man has a history of violent crime and weapon possession. Police used a bullhorn to call the suspects out of the home. A flashbang was also used to arrest one...
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
City vacates building operating as homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — A building operating as a homeless shelter was vacated Thursday afternoon following a number of citations issued by the city of Spokane. The notice sent 72 homeless people staying there back out onto the streets. “We opened the door in good faith,” said Ronald Nelson, owner...
Spokane County invests $300,000 to provide youth services in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners (Board) has approved $300,000 from the county’s mental health sales tax for the construction of a children and youth services center in West Central Spokane to treat children and teens with mental health and substance use disorder issues. The primary focus is to serve children and youth of color.
Spokane law enforcement raid Hells Angels Clubhouse on East Sprague
Spokane Police and federal agents are conducting a raid Thursday morning on the Hell's Angels Clubhouse in the 1400 block of East Sprague.
Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
The Great Pumpkin Fest returns to downtown Spokane to raise money for the community
SPOKANE, Wash. – The third annual Great Pumpkin Fest starts today in the courtyard of Brick West Brewing in downtown Spokane with the goal of raising money to give back to the community. The Great Pumpkin Fest was started by the Loera family at the beginning of the pandemic...
Spokane Transit Authority rolls out new fare system on Oct. 1
SPOKANE, Wash. – Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The ‘Connect’ fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
