Spokane, WA

Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Spokane Valley Fire Department hosts open house

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) is holding it’s annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1. The event features two helicopters, a vehicle rescue demonstration, food and more. Kids can also pick up free gift bags. The event is...
‘We’re about halfway through:’ Businesses prepare for next step of construction on North Monroe Street

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been a bit more difficult to navigate Monroe Street between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue in downtown Spokane. The city is working to repair the pavement in the area, and the project is estimated to last about two more months. The construction has been going on for the last couple of months, and the city says...
Police standoff closes off East Sprague near Perry Street

SPOKANE, Wash. Officers with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and federal law enforcement partners blocked east Sprague near Perry street Thursday morning to conduct a raid. According to SPD, there were no injuries as a search warrant was executed. Law enforcement could be seen entering the Hells Angels headquarters building.
Suspect arrested after dispute escalates to shots being fired in Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley and Spokane County Deputies responded to the report of a male shooting a gun in the parking lot of an apartment complex following an agreement over a parking spot. No one was injured, and the victim in this incident did not want to pursue charges. Deputies developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a multi-time convicted felon and a respondent of a protection order, both prohibiting him from legally possessing a firearm. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree and Aiming/Discharging Firearms/Dangerous Weapons.
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
One dead following head-on crash in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to a a head-on collision near Post Falls that left one dead. Around 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30, ISP said they got a call about a crash involving 74 year old woman and 32 year old male. Both were transferred to the Kootenai County Medical Center with critical injuries where the woman later died.
Lower South Hill apartment house catches fire

SPOKANE, Wash — An apartment house caught on fire in Lower South Hill early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a stairwell between the second and third floors of the building near Maple Street and 6th Street. All fire damage was confined to one unit and everyone inside evacuated safely. Maple Street was closed as crews worked on the fire....
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
Spokane County invests $300,000 to provide youth services in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners (Board) has approved $300,000 from the county’s mental health sales tax for the construction of a children and youth services center in West Central Spokane to treat children and teens with mental health and substance use disorder issues. The primary focus is to serve children and youth of color.
Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man who was crushed, killed by car

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was crushed and killed by a car as 52-year-old David Holland. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be accidental mechanical asphyxia. At last update, the Spokane Police Department said Holland could’ve been trying...
Spokane Transit Authority rolls out new fare system on Oct. 1

SPOKANE, Wash. – Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The ‘Connect’ fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
SPOKANE, WA

