Brooklyn, NY

brownstoner.com

Grand Carroll Gardens Brownstone Asking $13.995 Million Could Be Razed for Apartments

This massive circa 1870s Carrol Gardens brownstone certainly catches the eye with some impressive original interior details, five apartments, parking and one of the deep front gardens that are a hallmark of the neighborhood. It also boasts an equally eye-popping asking price of $13.995 million. Since it sits on a 52.5-foot-wide lot outside of the petite Carroll Gardens Historic District, 76 1st Street will likely attract those eyeing the development potential.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost

Let’s be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we’re delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
ROSLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!

The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

VIDEO: Little Amal Makes a Big Splash in Bed Stuy

On her quest to visit all of New York City’s five boroughs, Little Amal, the 12-foot-tall puppet refugee, stopped at Bed Stuy’s Restoration Plaza last Thursday. The day’s persistent drizzle finally faded, and the sun peaked out upon her lively arrival. Depicting a 10-year-old child, Little Amal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Brooklyn Heights#Prospect Heights#Crown Heights#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Lincoln Place#House Pick
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn luxury market can’t shake slump

Someone wake up the Brooklyn luxury market when September ends. Summer may have come and passed, but after a small rebound last week, only eight homes — three condos and five houses — asking at least $2 million went into contract last week, according to a Compass report. That’s just one more than the 2022 low reached three weeks ago.
BROOKLYN, NY
Architectural Digest

Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft

Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Man Shot In Foot Near Marcy Houses In Bed-Stuy

A man was shot in the foot near Bed-Stuy’s Marcy Houses Monday night, police say. The shooter squeezed off a shot from a black Jeep near […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx

Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Family Proof

30 Best Tacos In NYC

Finding a great taco place can be challenging in New York City. There are so many great places to try out that we’ve put together a top-30 list of the best tacos in NYC, just to help you along:. 30. Disco Tacos. Disco Tacos is the place to eat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC

As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
QUEENS, NY

