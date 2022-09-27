Read full article on original website
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenEdison, NJ
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Updates from Morristown Town Council Meeting, Introductions, Adoptions, Resolutions.Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
brownstoner.com
Grand Carroll Gardens Brownstone Asking $13.995 Million Could Be Razed for Apartments
This massive circa 1870s Carrol Gardens brownstone certainly catches the eye with some impressive original interior details, five apartments, parking and one of the deep front gardens that are a hallmark of the neighborhood. It also boasts an equally eye-popping asking price of $13.995 million. Since it sits on a 52.5-foot-wide lot outside of the petite Carroll Gardens Historic District, 76 1st Street will likely attract those eyeing the development potential.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let’s be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we’re delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
brownstoner.com
Kings County Nurseries and Parking Lot to Be Replaced by Two Seven-Story Apartment Buildings
A new seven-story apartment building will rise at 625 New York Avenue in East Flatbush, the site of the longstanding, family-run Kings County Nurseries, building department records show. The beloved nursery and landscaping business was opened by the Merola brothers in 1955 and has since been run by generations of...
brownstoner.com
Jazz Age Sunset Park Walkup With French Doors, Parquet, Vintage Flavor Asks $579K
With a flexible floor plan, this efficient apartment in an early Finnish co-op in Sunset Park has the compelling details of its era plus a recently updated kitchen with retro flair. It’s located on the second floor of 856 43rd Street, a streamlined tan brick walkup near the neighborhood’s eponymous...
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
bklyner.com
With Something For Everyone, NYC's Biggest Book Festival Is In Brooklyn This Week
There will be poetry at sunrise on canoes and floats in Gowanus. Discussions of elite power, introductions to new authors, and talk of banned books. Most of all, it will be a celebration of books and the people that make them. What started as a one-day festival featuring authors from...
bkreader.com
VIDEO: Little Amal Makes a Big Splash in Bed Stuy
On her quest to visit all of New York City’s five boroughs, Little Amal, the 12-foot-tall puppet refugee, stopped at Bed Stuy’s Restoration Plaza last Thursday. The day’s persistent drizzle finally faded, and the sun peaked out upon her lively arrival. Depicting a 10-year-old child, Little Amal...
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn luxury market can’t shake slump
Someone wake up the Brooklyn luxury market when September ends. Summer may have come and passed, but after a small rebound last week, only eight homes — three condos and five houses — asking at least $2 million went into contract last week, according to a Compass report. That’s just one more than the 2022 low reached three weeks ago.
Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft
Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
bkreader.com
Man Shot In Foot Near Marcy Houses In Bed-Stuy
A man was shot in the foot near Bed-Stuy’s Marcy Houses Monday night, police say. The shooter squeezed off a shot from a black Jeep near […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
TAKE 5 $33K Winning Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One lucky TAKE 5 lottery player is now $33,819 richer after...
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
Mayor Adams Wants Migrants Housed in this New York City Neighborhood
Mayor Eric Adams and migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Five buses arrived in New York City on Tuesday as the city is building up tent city in the Bronx. Tent city is not a permanent home for migrants but a temporary home to facilitate their transfer which is expected to last up to four days.
fox5ny.com
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
30 Best Tacos In NYC
Finding a great taco place can be challenging in New York City. There are so many great places to try out that we’ve put together a top-30 list of the best tacos in NYC, just to help you along:. 30. Disco Tacos. Disco Tacos is the place to eat...
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Queens, NYC
As the largest borough in New York City by more than 30 square miles, Queens offers a long list of abandoned structures within a borough oscillating between industry and residency. While the development of areas such as Long Island City has prompted the city to demolish abandoned gems such as 5 Pointz, there are still plenty of places left to explore for those interested in venturing into historical buildings, rusting railways, and forgotten forts. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover in Queens.
brownstoner.com
Construction of Long-Contested Affordable Housing in Broadway Triangle Poised to Begin
After more than a decade of wrangling that likely precipitated the downfall of at least one powerful Brooklyn politician, the city is finally moving ahead with building low-income housing in five buildings across three city-owned sites in the area known as Broadway Triangle. Behind the green construction fence at 88...
