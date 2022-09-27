ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee.

The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

