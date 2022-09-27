ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies

Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
McKnight's

Crisis management: Back to basics with the CQAPI process

The Silver Tsunami is here, and our long-term care system is the most stressed it has ever been, losing more staff than any other sector of healthcare. Older adults and their caregivers are struggling to keep their heads above water as options for care, funding and work/life balance are shrinking.
McKnight's

Creative job advancements, better communication boost retention, providers told

Lattices and ladders are two of the key tools for attracting and keeping employees to ease the burdens of staffing shortages in the long-term care sector. Lattices deepen employees’ current knowledge and skills while ladders help them pursue different disciplines, listeners were informed during Wednesday’s LeadingAge webinar, “Career Ladders and Lattices: Grow the Aging Services Workforce.”
ffnews.com

FintechOS powers Admiral’s digital pet insurance product

FintechOS, the global leader in high-productivity fintech infrastructure (HPFI), today announced that the FintechOS platform is powering top UK insurance provider Admiral’s new digital pet insurance product. The FintechOS platform – with its composable core blocks, low code/no code ability, cloud native architecture, and pet insurance Accelerator – enabled...
McKnight's

Rising costs and the need for growth, Part II

[Partner content] Thanks to COVID-19 and rapidly rising inflation, operators must now pay more than ever for virtually everything. In episode 2 of this two-part Spoonful of Sugar podcast, industry legend Robert G. Kramer will address how and why operators must grow to succeed. He’ll address influencers that support growth and expansion moving forward — and how facilities can take advantage to improve care, occupancy and the bottom line.
monitordaily.com

New ELFF Report Examines Changing Workplaces

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (ELFF) released the 2022 Industry Future Council (IFC) report, “Adapting to Changing Workers and Workplaces,” that examines issues and best practices around hybrid work, recruiting, hiring, training and leadership due to pandemic and related labor market disruptions. The report follows up on last year’s comprehensive study, which identified three primary areas of focus: technology, workforce and economics & policy. IFC participants identified three themes they considered most important to the future of the workforce, the workplace and the industry.
McKnight's

Home-based palliative care cuts risk of hospital death

Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative home-based palliative care were more likely to die at home, rather than in a hospital, according to new research. Investigators studied more than 1,400 patients with chronic heart failure from two large health districts in Ontario, Canada, between 2013 and 2019. The...
crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
McKnight's

Aduhelm costs play role in 2023 Medicare Part B premium drop

The Biden administration is touting a reduction in premiums in 2023 for Medicare Part B as a victory for consumers, but the decrease follows a larger premium increase this year to help cover the spending on a new Alzheimer’s drug. During a White House Rose Garden press conference, Biden...
privatebankerinternational.com

EP Wealth expands into US east coast with Minot Wealth deal

EP Wealth Advisors, a US-based investment adviser, has acquired Minot Wealth Management, establishing its presence in the country’s east coast. The acquisition is aimed to facilitate one-on-one time between the customers and the advisers to ensure the former achieve their financial goals. With the transaction, EP Wealth clients will...
hackernoon.com

The Nash Equilibrium and Ve Model in a Sybil Free Environment: Part 1

In game theory, the Nash Equilibrium determines the optimal solution in a non-cooperative game in which each player lacks the incentive to change his/her initial strategy. With the beginning of DeFi Summer in 2020 and the advent of succulent, yet imaginary yields coming out of the juiciest fruit coin around, liquidity mining programs became the de-facto standard for DeFi protocols to bootstrap their liquidity. At first, this method seemed to be very efficient. However, its weaknesses started to show up over time, as more and more protocols imitated the model.
McKnight's

Concerns about private equity in long-term care not confined to the US

Observers and critics of private equity ownership in US long-term care facilities could be excused if they get a feeling of deja vu when they learn about that type of investor in the United Kingdom. Private equity involvement in the British long-term care sector is now experiencing complaints that echo...
The Associated Press

Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, are pleased to announce the appointment of Raghu Krishnan as the new Area Managing Director for AMET (Africa, Middle East, and Turkey), effective September 1 st, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005819/en/ Raghu Krishnan Named Johnson & Johnson’s New Consumer Health Area Managing Director for Africa, Middle East, and Turkey (Photo: Business Wire) Raghu Krishnan is replacing Makis Kosmatos who will be appointed to the position of Area Managing Director for Southern Europe & France, following a five-year stint dotted with successful growth numbers.
The Associated Press

JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005388/en/ Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)
