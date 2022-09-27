In game theory, the Nash Equilibrium determines the optimal solution in a non-cooperative game in which each player lacks the incentive to change his/her initial strategy. With the beginning of DeFi Summer in 2020 and the advent of succulent, yet imaginary yields coming out of the juiciest fruit coin around, liquidity mining programs became the de-facto standard for DeFi protocols to bootstrap their liquidity. At first, this method seemed to be very efficient. However, its weaknesses started to show up over time, as more and more protocols imitated the model.

