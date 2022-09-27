Michele Lee Stroh: Karla Laws shares her love of our city and treasures our history.I am writing to let you know about why I am voting for Karla Laws, who is running for an Oregon City Commission seat. I am constantly amazed at how much Karla shares her love of our city and treasures our history. History plays such a huge cornerstone in the big picture of how we protect architecture, trees and geographical markers that make our city unique to us. The history of our city is seen, heard and preserved by many who take this task to heart....

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 33 MINUTES AGO