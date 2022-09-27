Hurricane Hunters learn more about rapidly intensifying Hurricane Ian

While Tampa Bay residents prep for Hurricane Ian, there are Hurricane Hunters flying directly into the storm to get us critical data.

Hurricane Hunters spent hours Sunday inside the storm environment collecting data from Hurricane Ian, including pressure, windspeed and temperature.

Hurricane Hunter navigator Lt. Commander Sam Uratos said Ian is currently disorganized.

“The hurricanes, as they gain strength, they organize. The eye gets a little bit more visible and has more shape to it. Last night it was still trying to get its act together,” said Uratos.

He said hurricane hunters still don’t know exactly where hurricane Ian will make landfall, but what they do know is that it’s rapidly intensifying.

“We know it’s going to be a strong storm. We know it’s going to have major impacts on the areas it does make landfall,” said Uratos.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will have three planes flying into Hurricane Ian again Monday and Tuesday. During these operational missions, data is transmitted in real-time to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) for models and forecasting. NHC updated the public on Monday about the potential impact of Ian.

“We won't have to have the center make a direct hit for there to be significant storm surge along the Florida west coast. We’re indicating the potential for as much as 10ft of storm surge,” said Jamie Rhome, Acting Director of the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane hunters stress the importance of following evacuation orders so that the risk they take is not in vain.

“We do our part when we go up in the plane and risk our lives to get this data for the public. We want to make sure the public is listening to the local authorities,” said Uratos.