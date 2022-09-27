ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

1st Bakersfield Jockey Club Awards Breakfast of the year to take place

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcDfk_0iC3aGLr00

BC Head Football Coach Todd Littlejohn will be the guest presenter at the first Bakersfield Jockey Club Awards Breakfast of the year on Tuesday, September 27th.

Coach Littlejohn will be introducing ten local coaches who will present their selected student-athletes with the Jockey Club Award. Student-athletes from football, cross country, tennis, water polo, and volleyball will be at the event.

The award ceremony and breakfast will take place at Hodel's Restaurant on Knudsen Drive near Olive Drive. The public is invited.

Breakfast is $15 and will be served from 8:00 to 8:30 a.m. Award presentations are from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockey Club#Breakfast#Volleyball#Bc Head#Hodel S Restaurant
KERO 23 ABC News

MISSING: Derick Gage, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teen. Derick Gage was last seen on September 24th at around 7:00 p.m., in the 3500 block of Stine Road. Gage is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy