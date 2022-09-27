ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Trick-or-Treat warning: Candy corn recalled by company due to potential deadly mishap

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Check your pantry, trick-or-treat enthusiasts: A snack company issued an alert this week recalling its candy corn due to a potentially deadly mishap.

Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts has recalled its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because they may contain undeclared egg, according to the FDA . People who are allergic to egg may experience a possible life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the company's candy corn.

The product, distributed in two New England states, comes in a clear plastic container marked with the UPC: 018586001144 and a March 8, 2023 best buy date.

Hot-dog-flavored candy corn?: Brach's releases exotic new flavors of the fall sweet

The company reported it distributed the product in Massachusetts and Connecticut at these locations:

  • Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts
  • Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts
  • Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts
  • Foodies in Massachusetts
  • Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7Ve0_0iC3Zsz800
Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts is recalling its 15 ounce packages of candy corn because they may contain undeclared egg, the FDA reported on September 23, 2022. Arcade Snacks of Auburn

As of Friday's recall post, no illnesses had been reported in connection with the recall which was initiated after it was discovered the egg-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg.

Egg allergy symptoms

According to the Mayo Clinic egg allergy symptoms include hives, nasal congestion, runny nose and sneezing, cramps, nausea and vomiting and coughing, wheezing, chest tightness or shortness of breath.

According to experts, severe allergic reaction can lead to anaphylaxis – a life-threatening emergency that requires an immediate epinephrine (adrenaline) shot and a trip to the emergency room. It can occur within seconds of exposure to eggs and cause a person to go into shock.

Are co-sleeper beds safe?: Some re-branded as 'loungers' after infant deaths, rule change

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Questions? Call the company at 1-508-832-6300.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trick-or-Treat warning: Candy corn recalled by company due to potential deadly mishap

Olga Council
4d ago

Of course it’s on recall. Just like EVERYTHING ELSE!! It’s just ridiculous by now, that every day something is on recall . What’s the point ??

Miss V
4d ago

It might be a good idea to start growing our own food so as to avoid this It can easily be doneOur forefathers did it with less tools than we have today My friend complained yesterday if having to do laundryI said just be glad you don't have to take them to a creek and use a washboardThe machine does all the work so you can plant some seeds Sweet Day Wishes🦄🦄💞🦄💞🦄🦄🦄💞🦄🦄💞🦄

jose Ramirez
4d ago

Breaking news - every thing is on recall this post is recall do to the lack of fake news and candy corn even doe they still have candy corn on the shelves and also meat has never b pull out out from the shelves too 😂

Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
