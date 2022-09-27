Read full article on original website
Bounty & Brews Harvests the Best of Fort Collins Food and Brew for Unique Community Dining Event
After a two-year hiatus, Fortified Collaborations is pleased to present Bounty & Brews, their premiere Farm to Table dining event on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 5- 9 pm at Fossil Creek Nursery, 7029 South College, Fort Collins. The dinner, now in its 9th year, pairs local craft breweries and...
Hispanic-Latine Heritage Month, Celebrating Traditions and Accomplishments
At our September 6 Administrative Matters Meeting, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners proclaimed September 15-October 15 as Hispanic/Latine Heritage month in Larimer County. Although the term Latine may be unfamiliar to some, we chose it in consultation with the leadership of Heart and Sol, a local Loveland nonprofit, who explained that Latine is gender neutral and inclusive of the entire population and unlike Latinx, is a Spanish word. Latine/Hispanic Heritage month is a month dedicated to celebrating the traditions and accomplishments of Hispanic Americans.
Platte River Headquarters Wins Award
Fort Collins bestows Urban Design Award on new building. Platte River Power Authority’s (Platte River) new headquarters building received an Urban Design Award for Architecture from the City of Fort Collins during their 2022 awards ceremony, held earlier this month at the Lincoln Center. Completed in 2021, Platte River’s...
Watch elk make a splash, fighting it out in the middle of a Rocky Mountains lake
An elk rutting contest steps up to another level of spectacle thanks to a majestic backdrop
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
4 free events in Denver this weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? You're in luck! Bring your friends and family down to any one of these ten events in Denver, CO this weekend. Location: Painted Prairie's Periwinkle Park, Aurora, CO.
Denver's oldest restaurant a treasure trove of lore and loins | Craving Colorado
DENVER • On a downtown corner under the shadow of glitzy, high-rise apartments and condos, there’s a faded-brick building that looks like it doesn’t belong. There are faded murals of the faded frontier and cracked antlers and busted wagon wheels. There’s a plaque proclaiming this building’s rightful place. 'Dallas' heartthrob Patrick Duffy starts bread business in Colorado Springs with partner and 'Happy Days' star Linda Purl ...
BREAKING: Billy Currington Cancels Saturday Night’s Show In Loveland, New Date Announced
Billy Currington's concert scheduled for Saturday night (Oct. 1) at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO has been canceled. On Friday afternoon (Sept. 30), just a day before the country star was set to appear at the Northern Colorado venue, the Budweiser Events Center confirmed that the show would no longer be going on as planned due to travel difficulties from the destructive hurricane currently making its way through portions of the southeastern part of the country.
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
The Loveland Police Department Will Release its Biennial Public Safety Survey
The Loveland Police Department released its biennial Public Safety Survey on September 10. Loveland residents are invited to fill out the survey through October 10. The biennial survey is required by accreditation standards. Since 1992, the Loveland Police Department has been recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership
Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
Loveland removes more than 50 'unauthorized encampments' in nature area
LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland closed King's Crossing Natural Area after the removal of 55-58 encampment sites where people experiencing homelessness were not authorized to live. The closure happens on Friday and will be indefinite as crews work to restore the area, according to the city's parks...
Points West Hosts Medicare Lunch and Learn
Points West Community Bank held a Medicare Lunch and Learn on Thursday, September 22, at their Loveland branch. If you were unable to attend this event, there will be another lunch and learn on October 20, same time and location. Dan Kuntz, Medicare Specialist at LPL Financial, will be the speaker and will hit on three main topics:
eatonredink.com
Hit and Run in Greeley, Colorado
Norberto Garcia – Gonzales, an illegal immigrant, claimed to be using a fake social security number along with a fake name. 35 years old, accused of causing a fatal collision with a 24 year old female, Alexis Hien Nutz, Weld County deputy. Hein – Nutz was driving southbound on Weld County Road 37 by motorcycle when Gonzales drove through the stop sign on AA street heading west. Gonzalez fled the site of the accident hiding in a cornfield to the west. This was considered a class three felony; this was an act of careless driving, under the influence, traffic misdemeanors, and obstructing a peace officer. Hein-Nutz was declared dead once investigators arrived at the scene.
Loveland closes King's Crossing Natural Area for restoration
The City of Loveland said it is being forced to shut down one of its open spaces because of illegal homeless camps. City crews and police recently removed 35 unauthorized camps from the King's Crossing Natural Area.The director of Loveland's parks and recreation department says the damage to the space is so significant, they need to close it for restoration.The King's Crossing closure begins Friday. The paved Loveland Recreation Trail that runs through it will remain open.
Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland
A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
This Colorado city has most expensive cappuccino in US
Thursday is National Coffee Day. To celebrate, WalletHub released new data showing the cities across the country that are the best and worst for coffee.
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next month
The opening of a new grocery store is always beneficial to the community. It not only provides residents with more options, it also creates competition and drives down prices. That's why we are excited to report that a popular supermarket chain will be opening another new store location in Colorado next month.
