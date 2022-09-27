Read full article on original website
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
WATCH LIVE: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Ian approaches the Space Coast area. The pier stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. In Bevard County,...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
wmfe.org
DeSantis urges people living along the I-4 corridor to prepare ahead of Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis and state emergency personnel say Hurricane Ian could land in South Florida and then rip across the state before exiting into the Atlantic. With Ian possibly moving across the interior of Florida, Central Floridians should be actively preparing for the hurricane and heeding the advice of emergency officials.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 18: Volusia is under a hurricane warning
The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Now Under Hurricane Warning, NHC Forecasts Winds of 40-50 MPH, Gusts to 75 MPH Along Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Hurricane Warning for Brevard County on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. local time. Flood and Tornado Watches are also in effect. A Hurricane Warning means hurricane-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36...
brevardtimes.com
Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Brevard County, Tornadoes Possible
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Brevard County, Florida by the National Hurricane Center Public Advisory at 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, due to the presence of Category 3 Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean that is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
sebastiandaily.com
Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach
Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path
Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater is under a ...
Preparations underway for Hurricane Ian in Indian River County
Residents in Indian River County are concerned about Hurricane Ian and are taking steps to prepare for the major storm and hunker down if necessary.
aroundosceola.com
Ian now a Category 3; NHC path now brings core of storm inland just west of Osceola
This morning the National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a major Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of 125 mph -- a 20 mph jump from the 11 p.m. advisory. The path of projected movement now brings Ian onshore near Tampa, moving north-northeast through western Polk County, and up through Sumter County. It's forecast to make its closest pass to Osceola, about 50 miles to the west of Kissimmee and St. Cloud and maybe 30 miles from Celebration. The storm's hurricane force winds currently extend 35 miles from the center, so it's likely the western parts of the county will see winds of 75 mph or so, and possible for central and eastern parts. Keep in mind, the track has been edging eastward ever since Saturday, so it's possible this could change.
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
Map: Find out if you’re in a warning or watch zone for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has prompted hurricane, storm, flood and tornado warnings and watches across Florida that will last for days. Check the maps below to find out if you’re in warning zones. Here’s the latest forecast path of Hurricane Ian. Complete coverage of Hurricane Ian can be found here. Here’s the updated track of the storm. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. ...
Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings
As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Mobile home suffers damage after strong storms hit Martin County
A strong storm hit a mobile home park in Martin County on Tuesday night, causing substantial damage to at least one home.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Hurricane Ian brings flooding threat to Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian moves closer, all eyes in Seminole County are turning to the Saint Johns River. Anyone near the river and lakes in the area are at risk of flooding, and emergency officials have concerns with Hurricane Ian approaching because the water is already high due this year’s rain.
