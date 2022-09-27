ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

850wftl.com

Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

DeSantis urges people living along the I-4 corridor to prepare ahead of Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state emergency personnel say Hurricane Ian could land in South Florida and then rip across the state before exiting into the Atlantic. With Ian possibly moving across the interior of Florida, Central Floridians should be actively preparing for the hurricane and heeding the advice of emergency officials.
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 18: Volusia is under a hurricane warning

The National Hurricane Center has declared a hurricane warning for Volusia County. Hurricane warnings indicate that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher with frequent gusts) are expected somewhere within the specified area. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph), the hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds to allow for important preparation.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Tropical Storm Warning Issued For Brevard County, Tornadoes Possible

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Brevard County, Florida by the National Hurricane Center Public Advisory at 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, due to the presence of Category 3 Hurricane Ian over the central Caribbean that is forecast to make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Hurricane Ian update for Sebastian, Fellsmere, Vero Beach

Here’s the latest update on Hurricane Ian for Sebastian, Fellsmere, and Vero Beach. Residents are encouraged to finish their storm preparations today. The weather in our area will begin to change this afternoon, and we should begin to feel tropical storm winds starting around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. ➡️...
VERO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

When and where will Hurricane Ian hit Florida? Here’s the updated forecast path

Nearly all of Florida, except areas south of Lake Okeechobee and the far western panhandle, is in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. The areas around Fort Meyers, Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg are at extreme risk of destructive winds and storm surge. The west coast of Florida from Port Port Charlotte north to Clearwater is under a ...
aroundosceola.com

Ian now a Category 3; NHC path now brings core of storm inland just west of Osceola

This morning the National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a major Category 3 storm, with sustained winds of 125 mph -- a 20 mph jump from the 11 p.m. advisory. The path of projected movement now brings Ian onshore near Tampa, moving north-northeast through western Polk County, and up through Sumter County. It's forecast to make its closest pass to Osceola, about 50 miles to the west of Kissimmee and St. Cloud and maybe 30 miles from Celebration. The storm's hurricane force winds currently extend 35 miles from the center, so it's likely the western parts of the county will see winds of 75 mph or so, and possible for central and eastern parts. Keep in mind, the track has been edging eastward ever since Saturday, so it's possible this could change.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Map: Find out if you’re in a warning or watch zone for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has prompted hurricane, storm, flood and tornado warnings and watches across Florida that will last for days. Check the maps below to find out if you’re in warning zones. Here’s the latest forecast path of Hurricane Ian. Complete coverage of Hurricane Ian can be found here. Here’s the updated track of the storm. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Date Night Guide

Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings

As Hurricane Ian has passed and Orlando begins to recover, you can expect many businesses to be delayed in reopening. Some businesses will reopen with modified operations. We will continue to update when we can and as announcements are made.... The post Hurricane Ian – Disney World and Orlando Reopenings appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ENVIRONMENT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hurricane Ian brings flooding threat to Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian moves closer, all eyes in Seminole County are turning to the Saint Johns River. Anyone near the river and lakes in the area are at risk of flooding, and emergency officials have concerns with Hurricane Ian approaching because the water is already high due this year’s rain.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

