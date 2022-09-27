ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAYREVILLE: JONATHAN MISAK MISSING AUTISTIC MAN FOUND TODAY AFTER MISSING SIX DAYS

Local, county and state police along with many citizens have spent the last six days searching wooded areas in Sayreville and Old Bridge for a 29 year old missing autistic man Jonathan Misak. Jonathan left his home at the Main Street Townhomes complex last Sunday after an argument and never returned home. There was sightings of Jonathan on security cameras so an organized search party of volunteers worked with authorities and just over three hours into their search this morning he has been found safe.
