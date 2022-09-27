Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka Police searching for 1st Source Bank robbery suspect
Police in Mishawaka are still looking for the man they say robbed a 1st Source Bank branch. The heist happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 27, at the branch in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who ran off, is described as black, around 6 feet...
WNDU
Mishawaka Police investigating armed robbery at 1st Source Bank
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery took place at a bank on the city’s far east side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 1 p.m. to the 1st Source Bank in the 4700 block of Lincoln Way East. The suspect, who...
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced in case of 2015 robbery, killing of Elkhart native
A man has been sentenced for his part in the robbery and killing of Elkhart native Amanda Blackburn in her Indianapolis home, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Diano Gordon will spend 25 years in prison, with another 5 years of his sentence suspended. He pled guilty to Burglary...
95.3 MNC
Male shot and killed on South Michigan Street in South Bend
The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting death. Officers were called around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 28, to the 2100 block of South Michigan Street on the report of shots fired. When they got there, officers found a male victim, suffering from an...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating deadly shooting on the south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police is investigating a shooting that happened near the 2100 block of S. Michigan Street, near the intersection of Fox Street, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said one victim is dead. "They will be working on trying to figure what lead up...
abc57.com
Dowagiac Police investigate alarming comments made on social media
DOWAGIAC, Mich. - The Dowagiac Police Department is investigating alarming comments made by a high school student on social media, according to a letter from Dowagiac Union Schools Superintendent Jonathan M. Whan. According to the letter, the school corporation learned Wednesday of the alarming comments made on social media. The...
hometownnewsnow.com
Identity Theft in Car Purchase Triggers Chase
(La Porte, IN) - It appears identity theft was involved in a high-speed chase ending with a crash in La Porte over the weekend. Charged with fraud and other counts like resisting law enforcement is 29-year-old Anteis Robinson. According to court documents, Robinson came to the area on Saturday from Indianapolis.
abc57.com
Granger man accused of methamphetamine possession, resisting law enforcement
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A Granger man was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, on Saturday, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Andrew Blasko, 40, was booked on the following charges:. Possession of a syringe. Resisting law enforcement w/vehicle. Possession of...
abc57.com
Milford Police department mourns death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune
MILFORD, Ind. -- The Milford Police Department announced the death of Deputy Marshal Don McCune on Wednesday. Deputy Marshal McCune suffered a medical episode on Friday, police said. Deputy Marshal McCune had been with the department since July of 2021 and came to the department with 30 years experience in...
95.3 MNC
Two former Starke County Detectives indicted for stealing
Two Former Starke County Detectives have been indicted by a grand jury. Indiana State Police say they were first brought into the investigation upon request by the Starke County Prosecutor in January 2020. Since then, an investigation has been conducted by them into missing evidence from the Starke County Sheriff’s...
hometownnewsnow.com
Traffic Stop Turns into Heroin Bust
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte man was allegedly found with heroin during a traffic stop. Ryan Oberholtzer, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Level 6 Felony Possession of a Narcotic Drug. According to court documents, a La Porte County Police officer on September 19...
95.3 MNC
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
abc57.com
Two injured in crash at U.S. 12, Union Road in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash at U.S. 12 and Union Road on Wednesday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 10:55 a.m., deputies were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area. According to reports, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on...
963xke.com
Two former Indiana detectives indicted by grand jury
STARKE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) -Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives are facing charges in a missing evidence case. Indiana State Police say 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old Don Ferguson of South Bend are facing several counts of official misconduct charges, while Ferguson is also charged with theft of a firearm.
WNDU
Mishawaka resident hurt in St. Joseph County, Mich., crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka resident was hurt in a crash in St. Joseph County, Mich., Tuesday afternoon. Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 131 and Garber Road in Constantine Township. Police say a 26-year-old from Mishawaka was driving north on U.S....
abc57.com
Michigan State Police investigating larceny of utility vehicle in Three Rivers
THREE RIVERS, Mich. - Michigan State troopers are investigating the larceny of a utility vehicle from an equipment store in the 16000 block of Heimbach Road. According to troopers, a 2013 John Deere Gator was taken from GreenMark Equipment sometime between 6 p.m. on September 22 and 8 a.m. on September 23.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested Following Marshall County Accident
A Bremen man was arrested Saturday, September 24 following an accident in the area of U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 in Marshall County. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident involving two vehicles at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET. One of the drivers, identified as 45-year-old Roberto Nava Rea, was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Police say field sobriety tests were completed and a certified blood draw was done at the Plymouth hospital. The results showed that Rea’s blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit, according to the report.
WNDU
Police: Driver says sun’s glare blinded him in crash that killed Bethany Christian Schools staff member
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The sun’s glare apparently blinded the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a staff member at Bethany Christian Schools Monday morning. That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News. A police report says the driver, a 42-year-old Goshen man, was in the student drop-off area of the school’s parking lot when his view was blocked by the sun.
WNDU
Three Elkhart police officers honored
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Three Elkhart city police officers stood front and center before the Police Merit Commission on Monday after being lauded for saving lives and one sergeant’s meticulous work on a 2002 cold case. Chief Kris Seymore awarded commendations to Sgt. Greg Harder, Cpl. Brian Davis, and...
