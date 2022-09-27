ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

By David Royer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said.

Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One hospital. Police have no suspect information.

Call 528-CASH with tips.

