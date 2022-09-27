Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said.

Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One hospital. Police have no suspect information.

Call 528-CASH with tips.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.