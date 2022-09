Auburn quarterback TJ Finley is expected to miss the LSU game on Saturday as he deals with a shoulder sprain, according to AL.com. Finley, the former LSU quarterback from Ponchatoula, La., missed last week's game vs. Missouri and has not been able to practice this week. Robby Ashford will likely start in place of Finley.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO