wccbcharlotte.com
Large Uprooted Tree Crushes Car In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC – On Friday evening, a large tree toppled over crushing a car in Northeast Charlotte. The fallen tree brought the surrounding power lines along the way causing residents to lose power. Utility line servicemen responded to the damage on the corner of Rutgers avenue and West Sugar...
wccbcharlotte.com
Opening Day of Renaissance Festival Delayed Due to Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — The Festival is unable to open Saturday, October 1st due to extreme weather conditions caused by Hurricane Ian. The conditions are deemed unsafe for proper Festival operation. The Festival is typically open rain or shine but considers the projected rainfall and wind conditions caused...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Will Be Remote Friday, September 30
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to the potential of inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and staff will be remote Friday, September 30th. All schools and facilities will be closed through Sunday, Oct.2, and all services and activities will be canceled. Students who have not been assigned a...
wccbcharlotte.com
How Are You Preparing For Impact From Ian?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re getting a clearer look at the path of destruction and devastation left behind in Florida from Hurricane Ian. The catastrophic storm turned entire cities into lakes, washed away homes and cars, and knocked out electricity to more than 2.6 million Florida homes and businesses.
wccbcharlotte.com
NCDOT and Duke Energy Ready For Ian
NCDOT and Duke Energy officials say they have been prepping all week long for the arrival of Ian to Charlotte and the Carolinas. High winds and flooding are the main concerns for both the NC DOT and Duke Energy. “When there is flooding, a lot of times what that means...
wccbcharlotte.com
Ian Is Now A Remnant Low, But Leaves Thousands Without Power Across the Region
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, SC coast Friday afternoon. Myrtle Beach recorded its third highest storm surge on record of just over 5 feet. As of the 5 pm update from the National Hurricane Center, Ian is now a remnant low located 95 miles WSW of Richmond, Virginia. This is the final Ian advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
wccbcharlotte.com
Breakaway Music Festival Postponed Due to Approaching Storm
CONCORD, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival scheduled for this weekend has been postponed because of the expected tropical storm conditions. Organizers posted on their web site: “Due to unsafe weather conditions in and around the Charlotte/Concord areas caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to postpone Breakaway Carolina.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: High Mortgage Rate Impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mortgage rates are now double what they were last year this time, and are now moving up toward 7%. John Matarese breaks down the numbers on a $400,000 home to see how much more you might have to pay every month.
wccbcharlotte.com
Conover Fire Fighters Prepare For Severe Weather
CONOVER, N.C. — The Conover Fire Department released pictures of their Swift Water Rescue Team gathering equipment ahead of heavy rainfall from Hurricane Ian. As a reminder, everyone should “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Flood waters can be deeper than they seem, and there is no guarantee that the road is still intact.
wccbcharlotte.com
Healthy Headlines: September Is Healthy Aging Month
CHARLOTTE, NC — September is Healthy Aging Month – and we couldn’t let the month go by without finding out how we can all do just that. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Elexander Atkinson, a family medicine doctor at The Novant Health Family Medicine Residency, talks about keeping our minds sharp and our bodies strong.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 29th
The Gaston County mugshots for Thursday, September 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mixed Reactions From Community Activists Following Officer-Involved Shooting In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — There’s mixed reaction following an officer-involved shooting that happened back in December in Charlotte. The body cam video was released Wednesday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. They say it shows a 14-year-old boy shooting an officer, and that officer firing back, but no one was hit. The crime happened back on December 27, 2021 on Winged Elm Court in East Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Arson Investigation Underway After Person Found Dead In Burned Home
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Kings Mountain where a person was found dead. The Kings Mountain Fire Department responded to a home on Cansler Street just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters say upon arrival, the fire was already...
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba County Hostage Situation Ends With Suspect Killed by Deputies
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead following a hostage situation in Catawba County early Saturday. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call at 6:34 a.m. about a man holding someone hostage on Village Circle in the Mountain View community. Deputies say the suspect was holding a male family member hostage at gunpoint inside a home.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, Several Injured In Burke County Crash
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol has charged one person after a deadly head-on crash on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road. Just before 4 p.m. on September 29th, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a fatal accident. Officials say a 2016 Dodge Ram was...
wccbcharlotte.com
What You Can Save and What You Should Throw Out from Your Fridge After Losing Power
More than 350,000 lost power across the Carolinas after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday afternoon. As of 11 am Saturday morning, more than 10,000 in Mecklenburg county alone remain in the dark. Even if your fridge is still cool, some of that food may have spoiled. According to the USDA,...
