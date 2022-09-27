Read full article on original website
Researchers propose and demonstrate an optical black hole cavity based on transformation optics
Whispering-gallery-mode (WGM) cavities represent an intriguing platform for intensely enhancing light-matter interaction. It lays the foundations for ultra-low threshold lasers, ultra-sensitive sensing, nonlinear optics and quantum photonics. The conventional WGM cavity is composed of homogeneous materials with a constant refractive index both in the core and cladding. The light field is confined in the cavity through the total internal reflection (TIR) and enhanced through constructive interference. The ultrahigh-Q factor has been realized in various dielectric WGM cavities with a large mode volume (V) and angular momentum.
Paper by team claiming to have achieved superconductivity at room temperature retracted
Editors at the journal Nature have retracted a paper by a team that claimed to have achieved superconductivity at room temperature. Published in 2020, the paper described work by a combined team from the University of Rochester and the University of Nevada, announcing that they had reached superconductivity at room temperature with a material made of sulfur, carbon and hydrogen under extreme pressure.
Scientists find link between fast-melting Arctic ice and ocean acidification
An international team of researchers have sounded new alarm bells about the changing chemistry of the western region of the Arctic Ocean after discovering acidity levels increasing three to four times faster than ocean waters elsewhere. The team, which includes University of Delaware marine chemistry expert Wei-Jun Cai, also identified...
Mystery of extinct New Zealand fish unraveled
Nearly 100 years after its last confirmed sighting, University of Otago researchers have revealed the genealogical story of the upokororo or New Zealand grayling. Study co-author Dr. Nic Rawlence, of the Otago Paleogenetics Laboratory, says very little is known about the extinct fish, with only 23 specimens known in museum collections.
New bacterial species discovered in the intestine
Whether plant, animal or human, living organisms are colonized by a multitude of bacteria. Research findings in recent years show that bacteria not only co-exist with their host, but form mutual interactions in the form of a symbiosis that can benefit both the bacterium and the host. The sum of...
Research reveals quantitative and high-resolution pressure functions of pressure-sensitive material
Researchers from Nagoya University in central Japan have published a study in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C on a pressure-sensitive material, known as fluorenylidene-acridane (FA). Their research has potential applications for technologies related to pressure sensing, recording, and display devices. Mechanochromic materials change color in response to external stimuli,...
Wave sensors deployed to improve hurricane forecasts
Researchers dropped technology developed at the University of Washington off the coast of Florida on Monday to measure ocean waves in the path of Hurricane Ian. The test is one part of a broad effort to improve forecasts for these fast-moving and deadly systems. The team, including Jacob Davis, a...
Keeping cool: A common refrigerant shows promise for metal recycling
It's not uncommon in the scientific world for a process to have many unique applications. For example, Idaho National Laboratory researchers have taken a water treatment technology and adapted it for another environmentally important function—selectively separating rare earth elements and transition metals. This chemical process, recently described in a Nature Communications article, significantly reduces both the energy and product consumption involved with rare earth element recovery.
Phosphate's electrical signature helps detect important cellular events
Each day, millions of biological processes occur in our body at a cellular level. Studying these processes can help us learn more about how cells function, a field that has continued to intrigue researchers. Recently, however, there has been a new player in this field. A new analytical method—single-molecule detection—has gained momentum due to its success in observing specific, biologically relevant molecules and the processes associated with them.
Discovery of new microscopic species expands the tree of life
Scientists have discovered several very rare species of microorganisms, some of which have never been seen before and others which have escaped the curious eyes of scientists for over a hundred years. The discovery of these elusive species, published in the scientific journal PROTIST, was made by an unconventional duo...
Researchers unveil mystery inside lithium oxygen batteries
With a high energy density, Li-O2 batteries have become a state-of-the-art battery technology. Inside the Li-O2 battery, the generation and disintegration of the discharged product solid lithium peroxide (Li2O2) have a significant effect on the battery's performance. Previous research has shed little light on Li2O2 's form and distribution inside, leaving questions regarding the trend and contributing factor of internal Li2O2 's change in form and size unanswered.
Study shows children of lower economic status more willing to make risky decisions than wealthier children
A pair of researchers at Boston University has found that volunteer children of a lower economic status are more willing to make risky decisions than wealthier children. The results of their study are published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B. As the researchers note, many evolutionary developmental theories have...
Organic matter plays a key role in nitrogen loss from muddy/sandy sediments on East China Sea coastal shelf
Organic matter (OM) is a critical factor that regulates nitrogen loss pathways of denitrification and anammox for microbes in marine ecosystems. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Song Jinming from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) has revealed the impact of organic matter on the nitrogen loss rate of muddy and sandy sediments in the East China Sea coastal shelf, which provides new insights into the pathways and mechanisms of sediment nitrogen loss.
Agricultural rewilding can help restore the environment and support production of high-welfare food, researchers say
Rewilding landscapes using elements of farming practice can help to restore ecosystems and produce high-welfare, high-quality food, researchers say. "Agricultural rewilding" can also help to overcome concerns about the impact of rewilding on livelihoods and produce "win-win" environmental and human benefits, according to the researchers. Agricultural rewilding involves restoring ecosystems...
New property valuation technique delivers more accurate predictions using machine learning and big data
Researchers at the University of South Australia have developed a machine learning technique that makes property valuation more transparent, reliable, and practical, with the ability to accurately model the impact of urban development decisions on property prices. The technique was created and validated using over 30 years of historical sale...
New superconducting qubit testbed benefits quantum information science development
If you've ever tried to carry on a conversation in a noisy room, you'll be able to relate to the scientists and engineers trying to "hear" the signals from experimental quantum computing devices called qubits. These basic units of quantum computers are early in their development and remain temperamental, subject to all manner of interference. Stray "noise" can masquerade as a functioning qubit or even render it inoperable.
Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints
When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of miles away, they actually rise. It largely happens because of the loss of a gravitational pull toward the ice sheet, causing the water to disperse away. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints since each melting glacier or ice sheet uniquely impacts sea level. Elements of the concept—which lies at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels don't rise uniformly—have been around for over a century and modern sea level science has been built around it. But there's long been a hitch to the widely accepted theory. A sea level fingerprint has never definitively been detected by researchers.
Surface microstructures of lunar soil reveal an intermediate stage in space weathering process
A study conducted by a joint team from Chinese Academy of Sciences used aberration-corrected transmission electron microscopy (TEM), Electron-energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) and scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) to examine the microstructures and chemical compositions at nano/atomic scales of 25 soil grains (1-3 μm in size) from lunar sample CE5C0400YJFM00507 (1.5 g).
More than superfood: Researchers study use of duckweed
In Asia, duckweed has been used as a food for a long time. The research group CritMET: Critical Metals for Enabling Technologies at Jacobs University Bremen recently discovered that duckweed is not only rich in nutrients, it also stores rare earths to a particularly high degree. Anna-Lena Zocher and the...
Researchers develop ultra-strong aerogels with materials used in bullet-proof vests
Aerogels are lightweight materials with extensive microscale pores, which could be used in thermal insulation, energy devices, aerospace structures, as well as emerging technologies of flexible electronics. However, traditional aerogels based on ceramics tend to be brittle, which limits their performance in load-bearing structures. Due to restrictions posed by their building blocks, recently developed classes of polymeric aerogels can only achieve high mechanical strength by sacrificing their structural porosity or lightweight characteristics.
