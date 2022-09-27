Read full article on original website
WANTED: Officials search for murder suspect who could be in Baton Rouge area
RESERVE, La. (WAFB) - The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, and said its suspect could be in the Baton Rouge area. Deputies are searching for Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington, 21, in connection with the deadly shooting. Detectives said the shooting happened...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man hospitalized in Prairieville area shooting, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sept. 30 shooting in the Prairieville area that sent a man to a hospital. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street, which is located off Duplessis Road and near Airline Highway on the northern side of Gonzales. The...
brproud.com
Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
pelicanpostonline.com
Deceased victim’s identity released in Donaldsonville shooting
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, at approximately 6:30a.m., deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. This is an active investigation. Further details may be limited at this time. No...
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
brproud.com
Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
Man shot to death in Donaldsonville; victim identified
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a shooting incident at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Once they arrived, deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside...
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone scam caller
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a phone scam. The sheriff’s office says that an unidentified number is calling people and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer says that bringing money to certain locations will help the person avoid jail time. The scammer is using different names of sheriff’s office employees and elected officials to scare people into bringing money to the locations.
wbrz.com
Man found shot to death in Donaldsonville neighborhood Friday morning
DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported homicide that happened early Friday morning. According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were called at around 6:30 a.m. Friday to Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville on a reported shooting. Deputies found the victim, 31-year-old David Washington Jr., with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
brproud.com
LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
theadvocate.com
Man found shot to death in car in Donaldsonville Friday morning, sheriff's office says
A man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in Donaldsonville early Friday morning, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a news release. Deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Woodland Drive. When they arrived, they found David Washington Jr., 31, dead.
L'Observateur
Louisiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish
Baker – On September 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 am, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation was requested by the United States Marshals Service to investigate a shooting incident involving members of the fugitive task force. The shooting occurred in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish.
brproud.com
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
CRIME STOPPERS: Information wanted about who shot, killed Baker man in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over a year later, authorities and loved ones are still searching for answers as to who killed 29-year-old Tre’Donovan Paynes. According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department found Paynes sitting inside his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
WAFB.com
Coroner identifies suspect killed after search for fugitive turns deadly in EBR Parish
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information. Father of slain LSU student urges community to 'Live Like Allie' at candelight vigil. Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in City of Central can expect. The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as...
wbrz.com
Victim dies after shooting in Ascension neighborhood Friday afternoon
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man died Friday night after he was shot in an Ascension neighborhood earlier that day. The shooting was first reported around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said one male victim was taken to a hospital. Around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
