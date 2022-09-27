Read full article on original website
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was...
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story. WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Details have emerged after Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton were found shot to death in West Peoria Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed in court Friday that 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, who was arrested Thursday […]
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was sentenced Thursday to 53 years in prison for the death of her 7-year-old daughter in January 2021. Hazel Ivy, 31, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first-degree murder on June 2, Knox County court records show. Ivy must serve 100% of...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton have been identified as the victims in Thursday’s double homicide. According to an update posted by the Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s Office on Facebook, they both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly.
PEORIA, Ill. – Charged filed by a Peoria County grand jury this week include ones filed in connection to two fatal car crashes from 2021. It’s not known when a Peoria man who is in state prison will be brought back to Peoria to face charges accusing him of causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a Peoria woman.
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have launched a death investigation and are seeking the public’s help in the wake of the discovery of a homeless man’s dead body late Thursday. PPD says officers were called to the 600 block of NE Adams Street around 4:10 p.m. on...
A juvenile is in custody after possible threats of violence to students and staff at Smart Intermediate School were reported to Davenport Police on Thursday. To ensure a safe academic environment, additional Davenport Police responded to the school, coordinating with district personnel, according to a news release from Davenport Police.
Galesburg Police, shortly after 2:00 am on Sunday, were dispatched to the 300 block of North Chambers Street for a report of an accident with injuries. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a Honda sedan just south of the train tracks sitting in the roadway. The engine was running, music was playing, and the male driver was passed out behind the wheel sleeping. Officers also observed an open alcoholic beverage in the cup holder. Police were able to wake the 34-year-old driver and asked him to hand them the keys, to which the driver attempted to hand officers a hamburger, according to police reports. After a field sobriety test indicated signs of impairment, and the driver admitted to being “a little drunk” he was placed under arrest. The man refused to submit a breath sample and was then transported to OSF to be medically cleared – per jail policy. The man was charged with DUI A2, Obstructing Traffic, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins confirms to 25 News that a man charged in connection with an animal cruelty case, has been arrested. Watkins says Nicholas Prince was arrested on Thursday by Sheriff Deputies. Prince was indicted in August on a felony animal cruelty charge,...
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to the area of N. Columbus and E. Northcrest Avenues regarding an aggravated battery and robbery incident. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who told them she was...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a Peoria woman was robbed Tuesday morning, she took matters into her own hands by crashing her vehicle into theirs before they could escape. Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Peoria police responded to an incident at the 3800 block of N. Columbus Avenue. They were approached by an adult […]
GALESBURG — A stolen motorcycle was recovering following a high speed chase in Galesburg Sunday night, but the suspect was able to successfully escape. Officers responded to Beck’s, 1581 E. Main St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a suspect on a stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching the gas station, officers observed the suspect departing west at “a high rate of speed.”
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner is ID’ing a body found in the 600 block of Northeast Adams Street in Peoria on Friday. Autopsy on the man, Kenneth Charles Bryant, 66, and reportedly homeless, demonstrated he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck by another person.
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop ended with a Fort Madison woman facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig, 38, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave. in Fort Madison after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria woman has been sentenced to spend the next 25 years of her life in prison after a 2021 hit-and-run that left a 10-year-old dead. Karrie Brunswig was sentenced for leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in the November 2021 incident that killed Troy Erving.
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
