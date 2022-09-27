Galesburg Police, shortly after 2:00 am on Sunday, were dispatched to the 300 block of North Chambers Street for a report of an accident with injuries. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a Honda sedan just south of the train tracks sitting in the roadway. The engine was running, music was playing, and the male driver was passed out behind the wheel sleeping. Officers also observed an open alcoholic beverage in the cup holder. Police were able to wake the 34-year-old driver and asked him to hand them the keys, to which the driver attempted to hand officers a hamburger, according to police reports. After a field sobriety test indicated signs of impairment, and the driver admitted to being “a little drunk” he was placed under arrest. The man refused to submit a breath sample and was then transported to OSF to be medically cleared – per jail policy. The man was charged with DUI A2, Obstructing Traffic, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO