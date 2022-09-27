ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughquag, NY

Comments / 0

 

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Creepy Parasite Found in Damp Areas in Hudson Valley, New York

This might be one of the creepiest creatures on the planet and it turns out there are plenty of them right here in the Hudson Valley and they can be found near your pool. This disgusting parasite doesn't make me think of just one horror film. It makes me think of two classics. This parasite looks like it is something straight from the Alien and The Thing.
VERBANK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

IN Touch – Jesse Chance, Hyde Park Free Library

Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN Touch, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week, we are speaking with Jesse Chance, the Director of the Hyde Park Library. Growing up, I’ll admit, I was never one to step into a library. I was not much of a reader, and the concept of a library felt stale to me. The Hyde Park Library is an example that that is not the case. Jesse and I talk about the importance and roll that the library holds in Hyde Park, and the responsibility that it has in being a community anchor. We talk about the importance of free resources, uncensored education, and open conversations in the face of learning, development, and progress. Jesse and I discuss many of the incredible programs the library offers, such as their October Backyard Concert Series, their latest STEM program, Banned Book Events, and more.
HYDE PARK, NY
City
Poughquag, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Scrabble Tournament Returns to New York Town Where It Began

Have you been a part of a family Scrabble tournament for ages, and now you want to step it up a notch? Are you actually nervous to play the challenging game with people who are not your family? Or, is your family like mine, they take Scrabble to the most competitive level, where if they lose or get challenged, there are people who are not speaking to one another for days!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour

Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wappingers Falls Dunkin’ Charges More for Flavor Swirls? Since When

Is this something that all Hudson Valley Dunkin's do?. One place that the Hudson Valley is not short of is Dunkin' locations. I think almost every town has one there are numerous in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Carmel...you get the idea every area has one, but after stopping at the Dunkin on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls the other day I'm wondering if they all follow the same rule.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wheel of Fortune Announces Hudson Valley Show With Celeb Host

If you've always dreamed of buying a vowel, you may get the chance when Wheel of Fortune hosts a show right here in the Hudson Valley. That's right, "America's Game" is hitting the road and making a stop right here in the Mid-Hudson Valley. The best part about this news is that local residents will have a chance to be a contestant and spin for big money and prizes.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wappingers, NY Pet Rescue Saves 20 Pups From Flooded Puerto Rico

20 pups have found their way to the Hudson Valley thanks to 2 animal rescue organizations. If you've been following weather news the last month, you would know that our friends in Puerto Rico and Florida have gotten hit hard by 2 separate hurricanes. Florida is just getting back on its feet after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc and Puerto Rico is picking up the pieces after Hurricane Fiona.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Artist Marc Chagall’s Former High Falls Home on Market For 240K

A Hudson Valley home that once served as the studio for Marc Chagall is one of the cheapest properties currently on the market. Marc Chagall is known as the pioneer of the modernist art movement. Born a Russian Jew in what is now Belarus, Chagall traveled through Europe honing his craft before World War 1. During the war, he gained popularity in Belarus and eventually set out to tackle the art world in France. Pablo Picasso was a fan of Chagall and was quoted as saying that when Matisse died, "Chagall (would) be the only painter left who understands what color really is."
HIGH FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley

You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
