Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Creepy Parasite Found in Damp Areas in Hudson Valley, New York
This might be one of the creepiest creatures on the planet and it turns out there are plenty of them right here in the Hudson Valley and they can be found near your pool. This disgusting parasite doesn't make me think of just one horror film. It makes me think of two classics. This parasite looks like it is something straight from the Alien and The Thing.
What’s Brewin’? Hyde Park to Welcome Innovative Sake Brewery to Town
While many people are still navigating the feelings associated with the closing of a 25+ year staple brewery in Hyde Park, perhaps the news of a different type of brewery opening in the area will help fill the void. Here's what we know about the opening of Dassai Blue, a...
Quaint Ulster County, NY Town Known for Beautiful Rose Murals
This beautiful town has so much to offer. From delicious local restaurants to cozy, mom and pop shops that feel like a small town feel, it's like something out of a Hallmark movie. Upon visiting this quaint town, I enjoyed the simplicity of its surroundings. I went for a bike...
IN Touch – Jesse Chance, Hyde Park Free Library
Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN Touch, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. This week, we are speaking with Jesse Chance, the Director of the Hyde Park Library. Growing up, I’ll admit, I was never one to step into a library. I was not much of a reader, and the concept of a library felt stale to me. The Hyde Park Library is an example that that is not the case. Jesse and I talk about the importance and roll that the library holds in Hyde Park, and the responsibility that it has in being a community anchor. We talk about the importance of free resources, uncensored education, and open conversations in the face of learning, development, and progress. Jesse and I discuss many of the incredible programs the library offers, such as their October Backyard Concert Series, their latest STEM program, Banned Book Events, and more.
Halloween Ball Returns to America’s Oldest Winery in New York
Imagine getting to celebrate Halloween at a 183-year-old wine cellar. Spooky and tasty is one way to describe the Brotherhood Winery's Halloween Ball. You and your friends could be celebrating All Hallows' Eve in costumes at America's oldest Winery. There will dancing, wine of course and there may be "enough strong energy to raise the dead".
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot
Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
Scrabble Tournament Returns to New York Town Where It Began
Have you been a part of a family Scrabble tournament for ages, and now you want to step it up a notch? Are you actually nervous to play the challenging game with people who are not your family? Or, is your family like mine, they take Scrabble to the most competitive level, where if they lose or get challenged, there are people who are not speaking to one another for days!
6 Haunted Historical Hudson Valley Landmarks to Tour
Scary movies and elaborate attractions can be fun for Halloween, but the Hudson Valley has so many opportunities to be immersed by the grand history and frightening hauntings of many significant landmarks. Built in 1908, the Burn Brae Mansion was built by Margaret MacKenzie Elkin as part of the estate...
Wappingers Falls Dunkin’ Charges More for Flavor Swirls? Since When
Is this something that all Hudson Valley Dunkin's do?. One place that the Hudson Valley is not short of is Dunkin' locations. I think almost every town has one there are numerous in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Middletown, Carmel...you get the idea every area has one, but after stopping at the Dunkin on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls the other day I'm wondering if they all follow the same rule.
Something Mysterious is Happening to Poughkeepsie’s Trees
It’s that time of the year again. The season of the witch. Everywhere you look there are signs that Halloween is coming. And did you know that Poughkeepsie actually has a Witchcraft District? It’s not so much an area as it is a community. And from what I can tell, it’s a pretty cool community.
Wheel of Fortune Announces Hudson Valley Show With Celeb Host
If you've always dreamed of buying a vowel, you may get the chance when Wheel of Fortune hosts a show right here in the Hudson Valley. That's right, "America's Game" is hitting the road and making a stop right here in the Mid-Hudson Valley. The best part about this news is that local residents will have a chance to be a contestant and spin for big money and prizes.
Wappingers, NY Pet Rescue Saves 20 Pups From Flooded Puerto Rico
20 pups have found their way to the Hudson Valley thanks to 2 animal rescue organizations. If you've been following weather news the last month, you would know that our friends in Puerto Rico and Florida have gotten hit hard by 2 separate hurricanes. Florida is just getting back on its feet after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc and Puerto Rico is picking up the pieces after Hurricane Fiona.
Artist Marc Chagall’s Former High Falls Home on Market For 240K
A Hudson Valley home that once served as the studio for Marc Chagall is one of the cheapest properties currently on the market. Marc Chagall is known as the pioneer of the modernist art movement. Born a Russian Jew in what is now Belarus, Chagall traveled through Europe honing his craft before World War 1. During the war, he gained popularity in Belarus and eventually set out to tackle the art world in France. Pablo Picasso was a fan of Chagall and was quoted as saying that when Matisse died, "Chagall (would) be the only painter left who understands what color really is."
Legendary Singer/Songwriter Dines Twice at Popular Kingston Restaurant Last Weekend
Imagine being out to dinner or drinks near the strand in Kingston, enjoying a Friday night, just casually strolling, taking in the sights and sounds. There's some sort of celebration happening at one of the popular restaurants, Ole Savannah, and out walks a woman who looks so familiar, wait, could it be?
Special ‘Greektober’ Festival Coming Soon to the Hudson Valley
You can say cheers or opa. There are so many cool festivals going on right now in the Hudson Valley and it can be hard to keep track of them all. I usually see a sign for one and in the moment say "I have to check that one out", but then I completely forget to go. I'm trying to change that and this one might be the most unique one festival I've ever heard of and it definitely seems like it will be a great time.
Poughkeepsie, NY Makes Top 10 List For ‘Most Neighborly Cities’ in 2022
The Hudson Valley is filled with towns that feel like they were ripped out of a magazine. But which one is the most neighborly?. We've seen lists of some of the rudest, most dangerous, and weirdly named towns across the mid-Hudson Region. Finally, we've got a list with a positive twist.
Popular Hudson Valley Business Wins “Top Workplace Award”
Having a healthy work environment plays a part in our overall happiness. From supportive co-workers to having an understanding leader and most importantly, work that is rewarding is important. A popular Hudson Valley business wins "Top Workplace Award". It may be a running joke between my friends, family and I...
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!).
