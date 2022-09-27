ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Attaches Label To Matthew Judon Before Patriots-Packers Game

Brian Hoyer probably won’t be the only Patriots player who will need to step up Sunday when New England visits the Green Bay. Under the impression that the visitors’ offense won’t be at full strength, the entire Patriots defense will need to rise to the occasion when the unit goes toe-to-toe with the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense. New England’s D also should be looking to make a statement after Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens moved the football with relative ease this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
NESN

Bill Belichick ‘Sabotaging’ Patriots? Colin Cowherd Floats Theory

Is Bill Belichick deliberately putting the New England Patriots into a difficult spot to get back at Robert Kraft?. It’s a wacky idea, for sure, and Colin Cowherd made clear Friday on FS1 that he doesn’t necessarily believe that’s the case as the Patriots navigate another rollercoaster season. But Cowherd still pointed out a possible conspiracy theory that one hypothetically could cook up based on what’s transpired in Foxboro over the past few years.
NESN

NFL, NFLPA Release Statement Amid Tua Tagovailoa Situation

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion during Thursday’s Week 4 contest that is generating a response from the NFL and NFLPA. Tagovailoa, who was taken off the field on a stretcher after being brought down by Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou in the second quarter, was quickly hospitalized and released following the 27-15 loss at Paycor Stadium. The 24-year-old Tagovailoa, delivered a statement Friday, thankful for the support across the league.
NESN

Mac Jones Returns To Patriots Practice Ahead Of Packers Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their most important player back on the field Friday. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was present at the Patriots’ final practice of Week 4, suiting up for the first time since suffering a reported high ankle sprain in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NESN

Patriots Player Throws Cold Water On Stunning Mac Jones Report

Patriots fans might want to avoid getting their hopes up about a report intended to do just that. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Thursday reported Jones hadn’t ruled himself out for this Sunday night’s road game against the Green Bay Packers. The news arrived mere days after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported New England’s starting quarterback likely will miss multiple games after suffering a severe high ankle sprain last Sunday.
NESN

CTE Expert Suggests Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn’t Return, Trust Dolphins

On Friday, neuroscientist Chris Nowinski issued his latest statements regarding the head and neck injury of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid Thursday’s Week 4 contest between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals, vocalizing his strong disdain for the NFL, Dolphins and all those involved in clearing the third-year veteran prior to kick off.
NESN

Patriots Make Roster Moves Involving Two Offensive Linemen

Given the praise Marcus Cannon received last week from Bill Belichick, it only seemed like a matter of time until the veteran offensive lineman worked his way onto the active roster. Well, that time has come as the Patriots announced Saturday they are elevating Cannon from the practice squad to...
NESN

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Has No Timetable for Return

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reports he has no timetable for the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. McDaniel wasn’t willing to give a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return. The backlash has been hefty following the decision by team doctors to allow him to play on a short week after his alarming concussion-like symptoms on Sunday. Time will tell what his timetable is, but it feels safe to say that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be under center next Sunday against the New York Jets.
NESN

Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, SNF Showdown

We get another salivating quarterback matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, as the Bucs hope to be a bright spot in the community after a difficult weekend in the wake of Hurricane Ian.Chiefs @ Bucs Game Information. Location: Raymond...
NESN

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Downgraded To Out For Packers Game

For the second consecutive week, the New England Patriots will be without their top receiver. In a surprising move, the Patriots downgraded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to out ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Meyers, who has been dealing with a knee ailment throughout the season...
