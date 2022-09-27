ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Andrew Dominik on the ‘Acid Trip’ of Making ‘Blonde’

By Jim Hemphill
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

Writer-director Andrew Dominik wrote his adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel “ Blonde ” in about four weeks — and then waited 12 years for the opportunity to bring it to the screen. “There were many times I swore off ‘Blonde,'” Dominik told IndieWire. “When it breaks your heart, you want to let go of the damn thing, but it just wouldn’t leave me alone.” That struggle resulted in Dominik’s boldest and most philosophically dense film to date, which is really saying something when you’re talking about the guy who directed “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Killing Them Softly.” The lengthy gestation period might have been torture for Dominik, but the result is an epic study of trauma and Hollywood’s exploitation of it in which every image, sound, and performance is impeccably calibrated; the film has a purity and perfection that only come from a director who has had a long time to let it marinate.

Not that perfection is what Dominik is after. “I don’t believe in perfection,” he said. “I believe in imperfection that reveals truth.” To that end, Dominik’s work with actors is exploratory rather than prescriptive. “It’s a process of discovery, and that’s what you’re really shooting, the actor discovering something.” The performances in “Blonde” are uniformly terrific, but the movie unquestionably belongs to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe . She inhabits the role so completely both emotionally and physically that there are recreations of iconic images and film scenes in which the viewer does a double take to make sure they’re not watching the actual Monroe. “She was always better than I thought she was going to be. I mean, I couldn’t have shot that movie in 45 days without her because she was the rock around which the whole thing had to function.”

Listen to Dominik discuss his filmmaking process below:

You can listen to the full discussion above, or via subscribing to the Toolkit podcast via Apple Podcasts , Pocket Casts , Spotify , or Overcast .

45 days is an astonishingly brief shoot given the breadth and ambition of “Blonde,” which spans decades and is packed with period detail and an abundance of locations, many of which are familiar to anyone who consumed mass media in the 20th century. For Dominik, there was an advantage to the tight schedule. “It’s less boring,” he said. “I have done stuff where you shoot take after take of a 15-minute dialogue scene and you start to bore yourself. There’s something about having to operate from instinct, particularly for the crew. There’s a lot of camera protocol that I try to dispense with and just throw them in before they’re ready, and it’s amazing how good they are on instinct. You’ll see a focus puller who doesn’t know what the actor’s going to do, and they pull focus really well when they don’t know what’s coming. Then on the next take, when they do know what’s coming, they’re not as good.”

“There’s something about that sort of panic that really gives the film a kind of visceral quality, I feel,” Dominik added. “I do like to put people under pressure, at least behind the camera, because I think they work better. There’s something raw and authentic about it. I mean, it’s great to do a movie like ‘Jesse James’ where you’ve got 75 days to shoot it. But this was great too. ‘Blonde’ was like an acid trip. Every day you look at the day and go, ‘How am I going to make this day? I’m not going to make this day.’ And then somehow you make the day, because there’s an urgency to the whole thing. Which, I think, translates [to the finished film].”

The cinematic fever dream that resulted from Dominik’s approach has already divided critics and audiences, who have responded to the film with hatred, admiration, and everything in between (though there does seem to be nearly unanimous praise for de Armas’ performance). To Dominik, the reactions to the movie are tied in with why Monroe continues to loom so large in the public imagination. “I think Marilyn Monroe represents a kind of rescue fantasy,” he said. “Most of the stuff that’s written about her has this impulse behind it of, ‘I really knew her, I understood her.’ You read that in Norman Mailer’s book, you read it in Gloria Steinem’s book, and ‘Blonde’ is no different. I think she appeals to that strong desire to rescue, and maybe the shadow side of that is a punishment fantasy. I think that that’s not a good thing — if you want to rescue somebody, they probably need rescuing from you . I mean, that’s what the film’s doing. It’s basically saying, here’s this person nobody else in the movie understands, but we, the audience understand everything and wish we could just step in, or we wish they would notice, or we wish they would see her as she is. And it’s constantly thwarted and denied. I think that the people that don’t like the film are following that same instinct, they want to protect her. They want to protect her from me , and even the ones that love Ana but don’t like the film, they want to save her from this horrible movie! So I feel like it’s a measure of success of the film in a way.”

The Filmmaker Toolkit podcast is available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Overcast , and Stitcher .

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’

Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Elizabeth Banks: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Was Billed as a ‘Feminist Manifesto’ but I Was Just Making an Action Movie

Elizabeth Banks is calling out an industry double standard. After writing, directing, producing, and starring in 2019’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, Banks reflected on the film’s box-office flop in an interview with The New York Times. “I would’ve liked to have made ‘Mission: Impossible,’ but women aren’t directing ‘Mission: Impossible,'” Banks said. “I was able to direct an action movie, frankly, because it starred women and I’m a female director, and that is the confine right now in Hollywood.” Banks claimed that a “big producer of big action movies” once told her directly that she “couldn’t direct action, that male actors were not going...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Greta Gerwig Knows ‘White Noise’ Sounds Like the Ramblings of a ‘Stoned Teenager’

“White Noise” holds a mirror up to American culture, especially cinema history. It’s the purely controlled, heightened chaos onscreen that reminds us why “family is the cradle of misinformation,” much like how the blur of media, art, and celebrity similarly splinter into everyday existential crises. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, “White Noise” was meticulously written and directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver as Professor Jack Gladney, tasked with protecting his family, played by Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, and May Nivola, after an airborne toxic event forces them to evacuate a picturesque college...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Just How Miserable Is ‘Blonde’ Supposed to Make Audiences?

“Blonde” has been making a lot of noise in recent weeks. Director Andrew Dominik’s long-gestating adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ novel revisits Marilyn Monroe’s career through the prism of the abuse that followed her throughout her career. Dominik’s loose approach to his subject and the movie’s many disturbing twists have generated a lot of fierce debate, even as Ana de Armas’ performance as Marilyn has been celebrated. With “Blonde” out on Netflix this week, IndieWire executive editors Eric Kohn and Kate Erbland, plus chief film critic David Ehrlich, swapped thoughts on Dominik’s divisive undertaking via email. So, just how miserable is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Joyce Carol Oates
Person
Jesse James
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Norman Mailer
Person
Martin Scorsese
IndieWire

Baz Luhrmann Says It Only Took 15 Minutes to Convince Tom Hanks to Star in ‘Elvis’

Love it or hate it, Tom Hanks’ role as Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis” is the kind of performance that isn’t easily forgotten. The two-time Oscar winner donned layers of prosthetic and a deliberately unrecognizable accent to portray Elvis Presley’s famously conniving manager in all of his Machiavellian glory (and scurried through a few casinos in a hospital gown for good measure). One might think that such a role would be a tough sell for the famously wholesome actor. But according to Baz Luhrmann, Hanks was eager to take on the challenge. Speaking at RTS London (via Deadline), Luhrmann revealed that he...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Kevin Feige: ‘It Was Much Too Soon to Recast’ Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther 2’

Chadwick Boseman’s memory lives on in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The sequel film, which is set to premiere November 11 in theaters, comes out more than two years after Boseman’s death in August 2020 of colon cancer. Boseman portrayed the titular MCU superhero, King T’Challa. While a fan petition with over 60,000 signatures called on Marvel to honor the late actor and character by recasting the role, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed why “Wakanda Forever” opted to go without Black Panther altogether. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” Feige told Empire magazine. “Stan Lee always said...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Bond Producer Recalls ‘Distressing’ Meeting with Amy Winehouse for ‘Quantum of Solace’ Theme

James Bond almost got the Amy Winehouse treatment. The iconic 007 franchise, known for its sultry Oscar-winning theme songs, was meant to have a ballad written and sung by the late Grammy winner for 2008’s “Quantum of Solace” starring Daniel Craig as the famed MI6 agent. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that meeting with the “Back to Black” singer was “distressing” due to Winehouse being “not at her best” in 2008, three years before her fatal 2011 overdose. “Well, that was a very very distressing meeting, she was not at her best and my heart really went out to her,” Broccoli told...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Bones and All’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Are Cannibal Outcasts

Timothée Chalamet is truly eating the scenery “Bones and All,” if that scenery includes vagrants, lost souls, and vagabonds. Chalamet reunites with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for cannibal love story “Bones and All,” co-starring “Waves” breakout Taylor Russell. Per the official synopsis, the film is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages, and trap doors of Ronald...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Blonde#Acid#Film Star
IndieWire

Mia Hansen-Løve ‘Really Struggled’ Working with Tim Roth on ‘Bergman Island,’ Vicky Krieps Says

Director Mia Hansen-Løve is revealing what it was really like filming the 2021 critically acclaimed feature “Bergman Island” with actors Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps. Also weighing in, “Bergman Island” lead star Krieps cited a “culture clash” between frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator Roth and Hansen-Løve in a new Vanity Fair profile. Previously, Roth was rumored to make a crew member cry during production, according to a Filmmaker Magazine op-ed by Gabe Klinger, who had a small onscreen role in the movie. Owen Wilson was originally attached to co-lead the film but dropped out ahead of production. Hansen-Løve met Roth only two or three...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Created in Chaos: The Cinematography of ‘Blonde’

Although writer-director Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” is filled with moments that meticulously recreate iconic images of Marilyn Monroe — from magazine shoots and paparazzi photographs to classic scenes from “Some Like it Hot” and “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” — cinematographer Chayse Irvin never felt freer to experiment and explore. “We created the film with the sentiment of chaos,” he told IndieWire. “As filmmakers, we come up with concepts and ideas of how to structure everything, but a lot of the art is actually in how it’s produced, how it’s executed. And if you have a method to that, it reflects the images more...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons Lead Yorgos Lanthimos’ Next Film ‘AND’

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are set to collaborate for the fourth time on a new film titled “AND.” Principal photography begins in New Orleans starting October 2022, but plot details have been tightly kept under wraps. After landing an Oscar nomination for “The Favourite,” Stone signed on to lead Lanthimos’ upcoming female Frankenstein dramedy “Poor Things,” which is currently in post-production. Stone also starred in Lanthimos’ short film “Bleat.” Stone’s “Poor Things” co-stars Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley are also set to join her in “AND” alongside “The Power of the Dog” Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons. “AND” is the latest collaboration...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chloë Sevigny: Luca Guadagnino ‘Gave Me a Stink Eye’ for Gasping at ‘Bones & All’ Cannibal Scenes

Chloë Sevigny may have starred in “American Psycho,” but it was the “Bones and All” cannibal sequences that really shook her to the bone. Yet director Luca Guadagnino wasn’t having it. Sevigny told Interview magazine that the “Suspiria” auteur gave her the “stink eye” at the world premiere of “Bones and All” at the 2022 Venice Film Festival due to her loud gasps in the theater. “Bones and All” centers on a cannibal couple, played by Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who hunt vagrants to quench their thirsts. “The first time I saw it I was so vocal, but I’m also a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Blonde’ Director Andrew Dominik Dismisses ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ as Film About ‘Well-Dressed Whores’

According to “Blonde” director Andrew Dominik, Marilyn Monroe’s famed movie “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” is all about “whores.” Dominik, who wrote and directed Netflix’s controversial NC-17-rated portrait of Monroe, previously admitted to not being familiar with Monroe’s filmography prior to adapting Joyce Carol Oates’ novel on the late icon. Now, in a new interview with BFI’s Sight and Sound Magazine, Dominik said that Monroe starred in “a whole lot of movies that nobody really watches, right?” Journalist Christina Newland, who was conducting the interview with Dominik, tweeted an “outtake” from her transcript with the “Assassination of Jesse James” director. “Does anyone watch Marilyn Monroe...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘A Couple’ Trailer: Documentary Legend Frederick Wiseman Goes Scripted in Sophia Tolstoy One-Hander

Frederick Wiseman is in his sixth decade as a giant of the documentary film world. But for his first film after emerging from the pandemic, the 92-year-old filmmaker was ready to try something new. While he is best known for his lengthy documentaries such as “Public Housing” and “Belfast, Maine” that meticulously capture portraits of institutions and communities, the director’s latest endeavor is a fictional film with a running time that barely exceeds 60 minutes. “A Couple,” which premiered in competition at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, is a dramatization of the marriage between “War and Peace” author Leo Tolstoy...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cate Blanchett Gives the Performance of Her Career in ‘TÁR’ — Watch the Final Trailer

Cate Blanchett plays a conductor who orchestrates her own undoing in Todd Field’s return to filmmaking, “TÁR.” It’s her career-best performance since she told Therese Belivet “I like the hat” in 2015’s “Carol,” and her latest role allows her to dig into the sinews of her gifts while also reflecting on her own public-figure status and genius. Here in Field’s fictional universe that mirrors our wobbly own, she’s playing Lydia Tár, the most famous female conductor in history, and a woman whose interpersonal dealings with protégés, peers, fans, and colleagues become her inevitable destruction. Watch the final trailer for the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Will Debut Never-Before-Seen Film Technology

Francis Ford Coppola’s mega-epic “Megalopolis” is coming into view. The writer/director confirmed that his wide-spanning film will be the first feature shot on the LED volume stage at newly opened Prysm Stages at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Coppola will be using virtual production through the NEP Virtual Studios company for the film. Per an official statement, Coppola aims to have “one foot in the past and one in the future,” combining forms of classic filmmaking with the newest production technology. The Prysm Stage is built to accommodate a best-in-class ecosystem for physical production, including practical lighting, grip and camera, integrated into...
ATLANTA, GA
IndieWire

‘Amsterdam’ Review: David O. Russell’s Star-Studded Plea for Kindness Rings Hollow

A star-studded new historical comedy that’s amusing at best, noxious at worst, and frantically self-insistent upon its own negligible entertainment value at all times as it strains to find the beauty in the mad tapestry of life? That’s right: David O. Russell is back. And while the volatile director’s recent work (“Joy,” “American Hustle”) has been damning enough to dampen enthusiasm for this comeback on its own — even without Russell’s various personal controversies — it doesn’t exactly help matters that his first movie in seven years is But David O. Russell lives for mess. It’s his ideal state and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kyle MacLachlan Had No Idea What EDM Was Until ‘Confess, Fletch’

Kyle MacLachlan has a confession to make: He doesn’t listen to EDM. The “Confess, Fletch” star revealed that his “quirky” character was scripted to be a fan of electronic dance music, which MacLachlan was not familiar with prior to filming. The script “initially said, ‘EDM,’ and I didn’t know what that meant when I first started out, so I was like, ‘OK,'” MacLachlan said. “They said, ‘It’s electronic dance music,’ and I said, ‘Oh, OK, great. I do love some of that. I like electronica a little bit,'” MacLachlan told ScreenRant. “So then Greg said, ‘Well, why don’t you bring me some suggestions...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Stars at Noon’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley Learns the Exact Dimensions of Hell in Claire Denis’ A24 Thriller

Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn find love in the time of political corruption and international unrest. The duo star in Claire Denis’ latest romance-thriller “Stars at Noon,” distributed by A24. Qualley plays a young American journalist who is stranded in present-day Nicaragua and falls in love with an enigmatic Englishman (Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. However, she soon realizes that he may be in even greater danger than she is. Danny Ramirez and Benny Safdie also star in the film, premiering in theaters October 14 and debuting on Hulu October 28. “Stars at Noon” won the Grand Prix...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Vesper’ Review: A Feat of Low-Budget Sci-Fi World-Building

Set in “the new dark ages” — a ruined tomorrow in which the engineered viruses and organisms that humanity created in order to stem the planet’s ecological crisis have escaped into the wild and remade life on Earth into a dreary (but awesome) Cronenbergian wasteland full of fleshy droids, bioluminescent critters, and trees whose spores try to suck out your internal tissue while you sleep — Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper’s “Vesper” has already drawn several comparisons to the likes of “Stalker” and the Andrei Tarkovsky-inspired “Annihilation.” It’s easy to see why. Told at the somnambulant of a European art film...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy