Montgomery County, OH

Weekend Fun: Montgomery Co. hosts concert at job center

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Check out some good music and explore the Employment Opportunity Center this weekend at a pop-up concert hosted by Montgomery County Workforce Development Services.

According to Montgomery County, Levitt Pavilion is helping put on a concert and community event at the Employment Opportunity Center open house.

The events will include a performance from Jimmy’s Angels, line dancing, and raffle prizes. Food trucks and local vendors will also be available to purchase food and other items.

Lockdown lifted at Central State University

The night will end with live music by the Dayton Funk All-Stars.

This event will run from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., the county said. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, as seating is limited.

WDTN

WDTN

