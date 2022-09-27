ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde County, TX

Texas DPS investigating after collision kills two motorcyclists in Coleman County

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a fatal crash occurred in Coleman County. According to a press release, Mary Francene Nix, 72, of Coleman, was traveling north on US Highway 84 in a 2017 Nissan, Frontier, pickup truck when she steered left across the center stripe and struck two vehicles head on that we traveling south on US Highway 84.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help those affected by the storm

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida, here's...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
Powerful Hurricane Ian moving across central Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hurricane Ian made landfall mid-afternoon between Port Charlotte and Sanibel Florida as a high Category 4 storm. It will only slowly lose strength as it moves northeastward, eventually reaching the east coast of Florida, likely as strong tropical storm, but possibly still a minimal hurricane. The threats of storm surge continue on both sides of the state, from the high winds of the storm, along with other hazards of flooding rainfall, and tornadoes. Ian will get into the Atlantic, and then turn toward the Georgia and South Carolina Coasts as a strong tropical storm, eventually going inland again in those states with the same type hazards.
