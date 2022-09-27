Read full article on original website
Texas DPS investigating after collision kills two motorcyclists in Coleman County
COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a fatal crash occurred in Coleman County. According to a press release, Mary Francene Nix, 72, of Coleman, was traveling north on US Highway 84 in a 2017 Nissan, Frontier, pickup truck when she steered left across the center stripe and struck two vehicles head on that we traveling south on US Highway 84.
'Not leaving': He lost his son at Robb Elementary and is done waiting for accountability
UVALDE, TEXAS — A father who lost his son in the Robb Elementary mass shooting is being joined by parents of the 21 victims as well as supporters in setting up camp outside the Uvalde CISD district office. They said they’re not leaving until the district agrees to certain...
Texas DPS trooper hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during vehicle search
TEXAS — A Texas DPS trooper became ill after being exposed to a substance during a vehicle search. According to a social media post from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the trooper was exposed to the substance in Bexar County. EMS administered NARCAN and the trooper was taken to a local hospital.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help those affected by the storm
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida, here's...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
Blood donation centers gear up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in North Carolina are stepping up to help support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, The Blood Connection is asking for donations because it's trying to replenish its supply. We’re asking community blood donors to kind of take this as one of the...
Powerful Hurricane Ian moving across central Florida
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hurricane Ian made landfall mid-afternoon between Port Charlotte and Sanibel Florida as a high Category 4 storm. It will only slowly lose strength as it moves northeastward, eventually reaching the east coast of Florida, likely as strong tropical storm, but possibly still a minimal hurricane. The threats of storm surge continue on both sides of the state, from the high winds of the storm, along with other hazards of flooding rainfall, and tornadoes. Ian will get into the Atlantic, and then turn toward the Georgia and South Carolina Coasts as a strong tropical storm, eventually going inland again in those states with the same type hazards.
