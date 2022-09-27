MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Hurricane Ian made landfall mid-afternoon between Port Charlotte and Sanibel Florida as a high Category 4 storm. It will only slowly lose strength as it moves northeastward, eventually reaching the east coast of Florida, likely as strong tropical storm, but possibly still a minimal hurricane. The threats of storm surge continue on both sides of the state, from the high winds of the storm, along with other hazards of flooding rainfall, and tornadoes. Ian will get into the Atlantic, and then turn toward the Georgia and South Carolina Coasts as a strong tropical storm, eventually going inland again in those states with the same type hazards.

