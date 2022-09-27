Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 1-2
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Lauren Knego covers boys soccer...
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
Football: Josh Dockery scores twice as Haddon Township beats Keansburg
Josh Dockery reached the end zone twice, including what proved to be the winning score in the third quarter, as Haddon Township bested Keansburg 20-14 in Keansburg. Tommy Weikel brought a fumble recovery to the end zone to register the opening touchdown for Haddon Township (4-1). Ian Mendez and Dajuan...
Hudson County Tournament boys soccer roundup for 3 first round games on Oct. 1
Hudson Catholic 3, North Bergen 2 (OT) Gianfanco Ponce scored three goals, the last coming off a corner kick in double overtime as 11th-seeded Hudson Catholic defeated sixth-seeded North Bergen in the first round of the Hudson County Tournament at Bruins Stadium in North Bergen. Ponce, a junior, now has...
Burlington County boys soccer recap, Oct. 1: Cherokee beats RV; No. 14 Delran falls
Miguel Graterol scored the goal which allowed Cherokee to edge Rancocas Valley, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Medford. Brandon Michael had the helper as the Chiefs improved to 7-0-1 with their seventh straight win. Cole Kurzawa made eight saves in goal for the shutout. Rancocas Valley (7-1-1) suffered its first...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Football: Pascack Valley tops Demarest on Flanagan TD in overtime
Quinn Flanagan scored in overtime to lift Pascack Valley to a 42-35 victory over Demarest in Hillsdale. Quarterback Jake Crawbuck connected with wide receiver Conor Higgins for three touchdowns in regulation to help Pascack Valley (1-4) earn its first victory of the season. Demarest (1-4) erased a 35-20 fourth-quarter deficit....
Montclair Immaculate bounces back, defeats Glen Ridge - Football recap (Photos)
Eriq Harris and Ethan Lucas each scored a touchdown as part of Montclair Immaculate’s 40-6 victory over Glen Ridge at Codey Field in Montclair. Will Chambers recorded an interception as part of a strong defensive effort for Montclair Immaculate (3-3). It is the third time this year Montclair Immaculate has yielded seven points or less and for the season, the team has allowed just 72 points.
Woodstown makes defensive stand, wins rivalry battle between Group 1 powers
The Woodstown High School football team out-played Salem for much of the titanic West Jersey Football League Diamond Division and South Jersey Group 1 slugfest Saturday. But it was up to a Wolverine defense that stood tall all day to make three big defensive stands in the fourth quarter and make the slimmest of leads hold up.
Morris County boys soccer, Oct. 1: Zizzas shine for Morris Knolls; Madison, H. Park win
Giacomo Zizza scored four goals as Morris Knolls bested Parsippany Hills 5-3 in Morris Plains. Giovanni Zizza served up three assists, while Joseph Luciano added two helpers for Morris Knolls (9-1). Parsippany Hills (2-6) dropped its third straight match and fifth of its last six. Madison 4, Dover 1. Ruari...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for Oct. 1: Pascack Valley advances on PKs
Sebastian Ortega scored three goals, powering Bergen Catholic to a 4-0 victory over Park Ridge in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in Oradell. Luca Nazor added a goal for Bergen Catholic (5-3-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Kyle Tencza made four saves and Andrew Blodgett had two as they combined on the shutout.
Hunterdon County girls soccer for Oct. 1: Hunterdon Central, Delaware Valley roll
Lexi Dendis scored three goals as Hunterdon Central earned a shutout victory of Toms River 4-0 in Flemington. Hunterdon Central (7-3) scored three goals in the first half. Alessia Flood added a goal during the victory. Toms River North (5-4) finished with just four shots on goal. Kyran Thievon totaled...
Football: Caba’s fast start allows Paramus to cruise over Paterson Kennedy
Wasting no time in getting after Paterson Kennedy, a pair of first quarter touchdowns from Adrian Caba set the tone for Paramus en route to a 41-0 victory over the Knights at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Caba ran for an 11-yard score and caught another 39-yarder from quarterback Corey Petruzella...
No. 9 DePaul over Wayne Valley - Girls soccer recap
It took overtime, but DePaul - No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20 - is still undefeated. Leah Bolson, Alexis Kochan, and Tommi Valente all scored, and it gave DePaul a 3-2 victory over Wayne Valley at the victorious Spartans’ field in Wayne on Saturday night. Now 8-0, DePaul...
Morris County girls soccer for Oct. 1: Morris Catholic edges Madison
Sophia Vera made six saves in net to lead Morris Catholic to a 1-0 victory over Madison in Denville. Riley Holland of Madison (7-1) was also strong in goal making five saves. The teams entered the break stuck in a scoreless tie. Pia DiGregorio was able to find the back...
Somerset County Boys Soccer for Oct. 1: Hillsborough ties No. 2 Pingry
Lorcan Hawes scored at 2 minutes in for Hillsborough while Martin Fields connected at 20 minutes in for Pingry, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie through two overtimes in Martinsville. Hawes converted a pass from Jack Lenzo for Hillsborough (3-6-1) while...
Somerset County field hockey for Oct. 1: No. 15 Hillsborough prevails, No. 10 Ridge wins
Erin Conroy scored three goals and added an assist as Ridge, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 6-1 victory over Morristown in Basking Ridge. Morristown (4-4) stayed within range in the first half and trailed 2-0 at the break. It finished with just one shot on goal.
Monmouth County Field Hockey roundup for Oct. 1
Hailee Ladu led with two goals while Delaney Nolan notched another as Allentown won at home, 3-2, over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Carly Nazzaro and Addison Gingras each had an assist for Allentown (5-5), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Kylie Elefante preserved the win with 11 saves. Olivia...
Atlantic County boys soccer roundup for Oct. 1
Dean Martin notched a hat-trick, helping Kingsway to a 4-0 victory over Egg Harbor in Egg Harbor on Saturday afternoon. All of the goals came in the second half, including another from Antonio Amoroso, as Kingsway’s offensive explosion ran their record up to 5-3 with the victory. Brett Barnes...
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 5
Week 4 leaves us with plenty to talk about and Week 5 has a lot to look forward to, so this edition of the North Jersey notebook is jam-packed with nuggets. From premiere matchups to eye-opening developments and impressive feats and streaks, this one has it all.
