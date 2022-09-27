ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Oct. 1-2

The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Lauren Knego covers boys soccer...
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses

The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
Football: Pascack Valley tops Demarest on Flanagan TD in overtime

Quinn Flanagan scored in overtime to lift Pascack Valley to a 42-35 victory over Demarest in Hillsdale. Quarterback Jake Crawbuck connected with wide receiver Conor Higgins for three touchdowns in regulation to help Pascack Valley (1-4) earn its first victory of the season. Demarest (1-4) erased a 35-20 fourth-quarter deficit....
Montclair Immaculate bounces back, defeats Glen Ridge - Football recap (Photos)

Eriq Harris and Ethan Lucas each scored a touchdown as part of Montclair Immaculate’s 40-6 victory over Glen Ridge at Codey Field in Montclair. Will Chambers recorded an interception as part of a strong defensive effort for Montclair Immaculate (3-3). It is the third time this year Montclair Immaculate has yielded seven points or less and for the season, the team has allowed just 72 points.
No. 9 DePaul over Wayne Valley - Girls soccer recap

It took overtime, but DePaul - No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20 - is still undefeated. Leah Bolson, Alexis Kochan, and Tommi Valente all scored, and it gave DePaul a 3-2 victory over Wayne Valley at the victorious Spartans’ field in Wayne on Saturday night. Now 8-0, DePaul...
Monmouth County Field Hockey roundup for Oct. 1

Hailee Ladu led with two goals while Delaney Nolan notched another as Allentown won at home, 3-2, over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Carly Nazzaro and Addison Gingras each had an assist for Allentown (5-5), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Kylie Elefante preserved the win with 11 saves. Olivia...
Atlantic County boys soccer roundup for Oct. 1

Dean Martin notched a hat-trick, helping Kingsway to a 4-0 victory over Egg Harbor in Egg Harbor on Saturday afternoon. All of the goals came in the second half, including another from Antonio Amoroso, as Kingsway’s offensive explosion ran their record up to 5-3 with the victory. Brett Barnes...
