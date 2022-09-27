Read full article on original website
Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
Portsmouth church to host fashion show for Domestic Violence Month
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Grove Church in presenting “A Fashion Show with a Purpose” beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Month. The event is hosted by the church’s “We Are Our Sisters’ Keeper Women’s Ministry in partnership with the South Hampton Roads YWCA (YWCA-SHR) and the […]
Riverside Regional Medical Center welcomes 2022nd baby born in 2022
Riverside Regional Medical Center has welcomed a lot of babies to the world. This year alone, staff has delivered 2,022 bundles of joy -- at least!. The hospital shared the happy news that they celebrated baby Liliana Crowell, the 2,022nd baby to be born in 2022, at the Newport News facility on Thursday.
13newsnow.com
Noon Interview: Great American Food Fest in Chesapeake
The event, sponsored by the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office, will contribute to charity. With dozens of types of food and live music, there's something for everyone.
Virginia Zoo exhibit welcomes three new residents
A female Malayan tiger Cahaya explored her new exhibit in mid-August and female red pandas Bo and Natasha were introduced to their newly renovated exhibit last week.
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
Suffolk Peanut Fest parade cancelled, but other festivities will go on
SUFFOLK, Va. — The parade that usually rings in the annual Suffolk Peanut Fest will be canceled for weather this year. Tuesday, organizers shared the news -- with Hurricane Ian forecasted to bring rain up to Hampton Roads, the parade won't be able to march on. It won't be rescheduled, either.
Tickets go on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream business forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Tickets are on sale for Pharrell Williams' Mighty Dream Forum. The Grammy Award-winning artist is bringing a new multi-day event to Norfolk. The forum kicks off on November 1-3 this year. The Mighty Dream Forum will happen near the Neon District. The goal of the event...
Remnants of Ian pack punch in Portsmouth
The remnants of Ian packed a punch in Portsmouth Friday. The heavy rain and extreme winds did not let up for much of the day. The Elizabeth River looked more like an ocean.
No school for some, activities canceled Friday due to inclement weather
Several local schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to the forecast.
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
WAVY News 10
PHOTOS: Friday Night Flights 2022 | Week 3
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights 2022 continues for the third week of high school coverage with games on September 29, 2022.
musicconnection.com
Pharrell Announces Mighty Dream, a Multi-Day Forum
Today, GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Pharrell Williams announced his multi-day forum, MIGHTY DREAM. “Mighty Dream will foster the power of conversation, connection and forward thinking leaders to create an environment that will truly accelerate change. We live in a world where we so desperately need the tools to come together to forge strong relationships and inspire the next generation of leaders. I am so excited to host this incredibly special event and wholeheartedly believe that we can create some mighty change together.” - Pharrell Williams.
Remnants of Ian left stuctural damage at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront woke up to a fair amount of structural damage on Saturday morning. The skywalk at Oceans Condominiums near 40th Street and Atlantic Avenue took a hit, tossing glass and panels to the ground. The storm damage stretched across 40th...
WTKR
Newport News Fall Festival returns this weekend with variety of free activities
NEWPORT NEWS, V.a - The City of Newport News is hosting the 47th annual Fall festival this weekend. The festival returns after being canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19. The festival will be located in Newport News Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 1 - 2.
Local events canceled, delayed ahead of inclement weekend weather
Local leaders and organizers are canceling and delaying events set for this weekend ahead of inclement weather accompanying Hurricane Ian.
WAVY News 10
Penalties doom ODU in 38-24 loss to Liberty
Old Dominion lost to Liberty 38-24 on Saturday night in Norfolk. Police investigate bomb threat at T.J. Maxx in Suffolk. Steeple falls off church, other significant damage …. Virginia Beach SPCA takes in dogs evacuated from …. Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth …. Armed robbery in...
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
13newsnow.com
Maury, oldest high school in Norfolk, plans for a makeover
Generations of students have attended the school that was first built in 1910. Now, there are four proposals for how the city can renovate the building.
