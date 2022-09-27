ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
Portsmouth church to host fashion show for Domestic Violence Month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Grove Church in presenting “A Fashion Show with a Purpose” beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Month.  The event is hosted by the church’s “We Are Our Sisters’ Keeper Women’s Ministry in partnership with the South Hampton Roads YWCA (YWCA-SHR) and the […]
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
Pharrell Announces Mighty Dream, a Multi-Day Forum

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Pharrell Williams announced his multi-day forum, MIGHTY DREAM. “Mighty Dream will foster the power of conversation, connection and forward thinking leaders to create an environment that will truly accelerate change. We live in a world where we so desperately need the tools to come together to forge strong relationships and inspire the next generation of leaders. I am so excited to host this incredibly special event and wholeheartedly believe that we can create some mighty change together.” - Pharrell Williams.
Penalties doom ODU in 38-24 loss to Liberty

Old Dominion lost to Liberty 38-24 on Saturday night in Norfolk. Police investigate bomb threat at T.J. Maxx in Suffolk. Steeple falls off church, other significant damage …. Virginia Beach SPCA takes in dogs evacuated from …. Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth …. Armed robbery in...
IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
