San Marcos, TX

KXAN

Austin man arrested after attempted food truck robbery, stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman who worked at a food truck during an attempted robbery. According to court documents, the owner of Anojito Chovita food truck called police around 9 p.m. Monday after that incident. The owner and woman who had been stabbed both followed the suspect while talking to dispatchers.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston, TX
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed

SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital

Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon. There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing boyfriend, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend. Balcones Heights police responded to a call for an assault in progress at the 1138 block of Babcock Road on the northwest side Friday evening. They found a 22-year-old woman at the scene who told them that she had been in an argument and a physical altercation with her boyfriend, and stabbed him once in the torso with a knife.
BALCONES HEIGHTS, TX
fox7austin.com

VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
