Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Teen injured in shooting on Highway 90, said San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage boy was hospitalized Friday after he was struck by a bullet in a shooting on Highway 90, according to San Antonio police. Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his lower back, said SAPD. Police say the teen was...
SAPD: A dozen cars stolen from apartment complex within a year
SAN ANTONIO — Car thieves appear to be targeting a San Antonio apartment complex, where 12 vehicles have been stolen just within the last year. One tenant's security camera caught the criminals in the act. As one victim told KENS 5, the thieves work fast. She watched via surveillance...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a party at a west-side home early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 4:45 a.m. to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz St. When officers arrived, they found a woman...
KXAN
Austin man arrested after attempted food truck robbery, stabbing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman who worked at a food truck during an attempted robbery. According to court documents, the owner of Anojito Chovita food truck called police around 9 p.m. Monday after that incident. The owner and woman who had been stabbed both followed the suspect while talking to dispatchers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
Man shot and clerk by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He arrived at a North side Valero gas station with the intention of robbing the place but he met up with a clerk who had a gun of his own. It happened at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday in the 9500 block of San Pedro.
Neighbors ask for man who caused 48-hour SWAT standoff to remain behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A man charged in connection with a recent 48-hour SWAT standoff in southeast San Antonio is due in court Monday morning. Some of his neighbors said they will be there too, asking the judge to revoke the probation of 28-year-old Baldemar Martinez while he awaits trial.
UTSA issues crime alert after hidden camera was found at student apartments
SAN ANTONIO — A new crime alert was issued by UTSA police after a hidden camera was found in an apartment near the campus this week. Police said Thursday, a resident of University Oaks discovered the camera inside a fake smoke detector. UTSA police are now working with the FBI to track down where the device came from and who put it there.
San Antonio police asking for help identifying capital murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for capital murder. The suspect is wanted for the shooting deaths of two teens who were killed in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive on Sept. 18. Detectives were able to get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two San Antonio schools affected by threats Friday; No students were harmed
SAN ANTONIO — Brooks Academy of Science on Friday morning was placed on lockdown as a precaution following a threat, San Antonio Police said. The threat was made via a text from a student, police said. When officers arrived at the school, which is located in the 3800 block of Lyster Road in southeast San Antonio, they determined that the campus was safe and there was no active threat.
Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy last seen Wednesday on the west side. Aiden Guevara was last seen riding his bike Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Bradford Avenue. Police say he is 4 feet, 8 inches tall,...
fox7austin.com
3 teens arrested for string of robberies, assaults across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Three teenagers have been arrested for a string of robberies and assaults across Austin last month. Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested in connection with a series of crimes, including robbery by assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, assault and auto theft. The juveniles are...
3 teens arrested in string of September robberies, carjackings in Austin
Three teenagers were arrested related to six Austin robberies that occurred this month, some of which happened at gas stations and grocery stores. In most cases, police said the teens assaulted their victims, pointed guns at and carjacked them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Police Responding To Report Of Shooting At Texas Hospital
Authorities in Austin, Texas, are responding to reports of a shooting at Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital on Friday (September 30) afternoon. There is no information about potential injuries as a large police presence has gathered near the north campus of the hospital. The hospital is locked down as the investigation continues.
'No indication' shots were fired at Austin hospital temporarily placed on lockdown, police say
There is “no indication” shots were fired at an Austin hospital that was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon, police say. The facility is secure and no injuries were reported.
Woman charged with murder after fatally stabbing boyfriend, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder after police say she fatally stabbed her boyfriend. Balcones Heights police responded to a call for an assault in progress at the 1138 block of Babcock Road on the northwest side Friday evening. They found a 22-year-old woman at the scene who told them that she had been in an argument and a physical altercation with her boyfriend, and stabbed him once in the torso with a knife.
KSAT 12
After nearly 2 months as a free man, capital murder suspect a ‘fugitive’ after re-indictment
SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two months as a free man, Richard Montez is once again facing a capital murder charge in the February 2018 shooting deaths of a teen and an elderly man on the West Side. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit...
APD: No shots fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital
Austin Police said there wasn't an active shooter incident, and no shots were fired near Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital Friday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
KSAT 12
Suspect accused of intentionally striking man with vehicle amid alleged love triangle
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally striking another man with his vehicle last month, according to court documents. Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Robert Hiller, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Aug. 10.
Abandoned building destroyed in fire on the southwest side
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy crews had to rush to a fire on the city's southwest side after a building went up in flames. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday in the 1900 block of Frio City Road. When fire crews arrived, the building was already on...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 2