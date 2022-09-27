ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

KRQE News 13

Czechia’s ruling coalition wins election in Senate

PRAGUE (AP) — A senior government party in the Czech Republic linked to conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala has won an election for a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, with the ruling coalition parties retaining a dominant position in the Senate. With all the votes...
POLITICS
India’s top court gives equal abortion access to all women

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that all women, regardless of marital status, can obtain abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies. Previously, under India’s abortion law, married women could have abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies, but single women were limited to 20 weeks. On Thursday, the court extended the 24-week period to all women.
INDIA
EU demands clampdown on issuing visas to Russian citizens

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official on Friday urged the bloc’s 27 nations to clamp down on issuing visas to Russian citizens amid heightened security concerns over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats and his annexation of parts of Ukraine. “This is clearly...
IMMIGRATION
Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persistent anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men — alone or...
POLITICS

