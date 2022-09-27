Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Czechia’s ruling coalition wins election in Senate
PRAGUE (AP) — A senior government party in the Czech Republic linked to conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala has won an election for a third of the seats in Parliament’s upper house, with the ruling coalition parties retaining a dominant position in the Senate. With all the votes...
KRQE News 13
India’s top court gives equal abortion access to all women
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that all women, regardless of marital status, can obtain abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies. Previously, under India’s abortion law, married women could have abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies, but single women were limited to 20 weeks. On Thursday, the court extended the 24-week period to all women.
Indonesia stadium tragedy: At least 129 dead, police say
At least 129 people are dead and about 200 more injured, police say, after chaos and violence erupted late on Saturday following an Indonesian league soccer match between two of the nation's biggest teams.
FIFA・
Bulgarians hold 4th election in 18 months amid turmoil
Bulgarians on Sunday cast their ballots in a general election marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union's poorest member
KRQE News 13
EU demands clampdown on issuing visas to Russian citizens
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top migration official on Friday urged the bloc’s 27 nations to clamp down on issuing visas to Russian citizens amid heightened security concerns over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats and his annexation of parts of Ukraine. “This is clearly...
KRQE News 13
Fewer Russians cross border to flee despite military call-up
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Fewer Russians have crossed into neighbouring countries in recent days, according to local authorities, despite persistent anxiety over the partial mobilization the Kremlin launched less than two weeks ago to bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine. The mass exodus of Russian men — alone or...
