ku.edu
KU welcomes largest freshman class since 2008
LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas this fall welcomed its largest freshman class in 14 years and the most academically talented and diverse freshmen in its history, according to annual data released today by the Kansas Board of Regents. This year’s freshman class includes 4,457 new students, making it...
ku.edu
School of Engineering to dedicate memorial highlighting contributions of Madison 'Al' and Lila Self
LAWRENCE — A memorial commemorating the life and legacy of two of the largest benefactors to the University of Kansas will be unveiled in a ceremony later this month at the KU School of Engineering. The memorial honors Madison “Al” and Lila Self. In 2007, the couple established the...
ku.edu
Q+A: Teaching Excellence Award winner Scott Schulte on community resilience, floodplain restoration, and working with environmental students
Scott Schulte is an assistant professor of the practice at the KU Edwards campus in the Professional Science Masters and Environmental Assessment (PSM-EA) and the Undergraduate Environmental Studies degree completion programs. He is new to this full-time position, but not new to teaching. He was an adjunct lecturer for 12 years, teaching for five years in the urban planning program at KU in Lawrence before joining the Professional Science Masters in Environmental Assessment at KU Edwards in 2015.
ku.edu
Fourth DEIB vice provost candidate to present Oct. 3
LAWRENCE – The fourth candidate for the University of Kansas Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) vice provost position will give her public presentation from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, in the Kansas Union Big 12 Room. The presentation will be livestreamed, and the...
ku.edu
Flyover planned for Homecoming football game Oct. 1; practice run Sept. 30
LAWRENCE — Another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game at the University of Kansas. Approximately 10 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff of the KU-Iowa State football game, four T-38s, piloted by the 25th Training Squadron out of Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, will fly over the stadium from south to north.
ku.edu
Center for East Asian Studies will host a book talk with Dianne Lee
LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas Center for East Asian Studies will host a book talk and panel discussion with author Dianne Lee at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Marvin Hall Forum. The first 35 students will receive a free copy of Lee’s book, “Leveraging Stereotypes to Your Advantage: Turning Stereotypes into Opportunities, Finding Balance Between the Yin and the Yang.” There will be a book signing and refreshments after the event.
