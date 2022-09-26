Scott Schulte is an assistant professor of the practice at the KU Edwards campus in the Professional Science Masters and Environmental Assessment (PSM-EA) and the Undergraduate Environmental Studies degree completion programs. He is new to this full-time position, but not new to teaching. He was an adjunct lecturer for 12 years, teaching for five years in the urban planning program at KU in Lawrence before joining the Professional Science Masters in Environmental Assessment at KU Edwards in 2015.

