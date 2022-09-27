Read full article on original website
Fire destroys historic home that was going to be moved, restored, officials say
An unoccupied historic house in Hopewell Township that was in the process of being moved for restoration was destroyed by flames early Thursday, police and Hopewell Township officials said. The home in the 100 block of Woosamonsa Road was known as the Walker House and dates to the mid 1800s....
16-year-old shot in Paterson in early morning shooting
A teen was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 16, was struck by gunfire on North 5th Street and Haledon Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. Police found the victim at the scene suffering from a non-fatal gunshot...
Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief
The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: PASSENGER GET’S IN A CRAPPY SITUATION WHEN LOCKED IN THE BUS’ BATHROOM
Emergency personnel was at the scene of a what I’m sure was a rather awkward moment for some traveling aboard a bus at mile market 90.9 on the south bound side of the Garden State Parkway. It appears the lock on the bathroom door on the bus malfunctioned, while a passenger was in the facility, and the passenger became trapped. Emergency crews freed the trapped victim who was quite happy to breathe a breath of fresh air.
Man Who Exited Vehicle After Crash Struck, Killed By Car On Route 17 In Monroe, Police Say
Police are investigating after a man who stepped out of his vehicle following a crash was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley. The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Orange County on Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe. A preliminary investigation...
jerseydigs.com
Ibby’s Falafel Listed for Sale in Jersey City
Ibby’s Falafel, a downtown Jersey City restaurant that has been serving the community for almost three decades, has put out a feeler aiming to find someone to take over the business. Ibby’s Falafel at 303 Grove Street has been listed for sale or rent through Exit Realty. The brochure...
ocscanner.news
JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River
NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
Sedan Driver Sought In Double Hit-And-Run Outside Oceanos Restaurant
A driver sped off after crashing a sedan into two SUVs, disabling both, outside a 5-star Bergen County seafood restaurant, witnesses said. A Jeep and a Lexus that had its front driver's-side tire knocked off the rim both had to be towed after a black Audi slammed into them in front of Oceanos Oyster Bar & Sea Grill on Saddle River Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
NJ.com
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall
A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
Rochelle Park Police Nab Hackensack Driver With Ghost Gun, High-Capacity Mag, Authorities Say
A repeat offender with a nearly 15-year criminal history is facing more serious charges after a Rochelle Park police stop turned up a ghost gun, authorities said. Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over Ricardo Clayton Huslin, 38, of Hackensack near the Ramada Inn on Passaic Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire
Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
NBC New York
Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School
A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police. An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.
NJ.com
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after single-vehicle crash in Newark
NEWARK — A 32-year-old woman was cited for negligent operation following a crash in Newark this morning. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on Newark Pond Road at around 8:50 a.m. Police say Newark Fire was assisting on the scene when they arrived. The driver, Carrie Farrow, of Newark,...
