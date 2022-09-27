ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Community mourns death of 32-year-old N.J. fire chief

The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the Keyport Fire Department and...
KEYPORT, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: PASSENGER GET’S IN A CRAPPY SITUATION WHEN LOCKED IN THE BUS’ BATHROOM

Emergency personnel was at the scene of a what I’m sure was a rather awkward moment for some traveling aboard a bus at mile market 90.9 on the south bound side of the Garden State Parkway. It appears the lock on the bathroom door on the bus malfunctioned, while a passenger was in the facility, and the passenger became trapped. Emergency crews freed the trapped victim who was quite happy to breathe a breath of fresh air.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Accidents
Hoboken, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hoboken, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Ibby’s Falafel Listed for Sale in Jersey City

Ibby’s Falafel, a downtown Jersey City restaurant that has been serving the community for almost three decades, has put out a feeler aiming to find someone to take over the business. Ibby’s Falafel at 303 Grove Street has been listed for sale or rent through Exit Realty. The brochure...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

JAMESBURG: FULLY INVOLVED CAR FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a raging car fire on Cranberry-Spotswood Road. Occupants were out of the car. No additional information is available at this time.
JAMESBURG, NJ
CBS New York

Man charged with DWI after plunging van into East River

NEW YORK -- A father and son were inside a van when it plunged into the East River early Saturday morning, and police now say alcohol was involved.It happened just before 2 a.m. along East Loop Road on Roosevelt Island.Officials say 40-year-old Saeed Speede was driving and his father, who is in his 60s, was a passenger when the van veered off the road.A witness who was on his way home from work said he ran over to the scene and saw someone swimming out of the water. "I just hear like a pretty close, like really loud, 'bang, bang, bang,'" he said. "As I came around the cars and got a good view of it, I saw the side of this just taken out, a car in the water, headlights on."Both Speede and his father are expected to be OK.Speede was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Officials said the father was uncooperative and left the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chambord#Accident
Daily Voice

Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Sedan Driver Sought In Double Hit-And-Run Outside Oceanos Restaurant

A driver sped off after crashing a sedan into two SUVs, disabling both, outside a 5-star Bergen County seafood restaurant, witnesses said. A Jeep and a Lexus that had its front driver's-side tire knocked off the rim both had to be towed after a black Audi slammed into them in front of Oceanos Oyster Bar & Sea Grill on Saddle River Road around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
PIX11

Teenager found with gunshot wound in Paterson, officials say

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A teenager was found with a gunshot wound in Paterson Saturday morning, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. Officers found the 16-year-old victim near North Fifth Street and Haledon Avenue after they were dispatched around 4:30 a.m., police said. The teenager was taken to an area hospital for treatment […]
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Publisher
NJ.com
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Mahwah Tree Worker Severely Injured In 40-Foot Fall

A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
MAHWAH, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire

Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
NBC New York

Body of Man Slashed Multiple Times Found Near Manhattan High School

A grisly discovery was made in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood, after a man who was slashed to death was found right near a park and a school, according to police. An individual walking Thursday morning near Emma Lazarus High School at the corner of Hester Street and Forsyth Street found the body of the man, believed to be in his 30s, police said. The person was walking before school started, and immediately called police.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after single-vehicle crash in Newark

NEWARK — A 32-year-old woman was cited for negligent operation following a crash in Newark this morning. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place on Newark Pond Road at around 8:50 a.m. Police say Newark Fire was assisting on the scene when they arrived. The driver, Carrie Farrow, of Newark,...
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy