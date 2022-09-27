ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Labour to set 70 per cent homeowning target, Keir Starmer announces

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFrHq_0iC3TSaS00

A Labour government will set a target to ensure 70 per cent of Britons own their own homes , Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed.

The party will also help "real” first-time buyers onto the property with a new mortgage guarantee scheme, the Labour leader told his annual conference in Liverpool.

As millions nervously await expected increases in the Bank of England base rate. Sir Keir said that under the Conservatives “the dream of owning your own home is slipping away for too many”.

He also accused the party of inflating demand without increasing supply, meaning “house prices will only rise. And homes become less affordable for working people”.

"So we will set a new target - 70% home ownership and we will meet it with a new set of political choices. A Labour set of political choices," he said.

He went on: "No more buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners getting in first. We will back working people’s aspiration. Help real first-time buyers onto the ladder with a new mortgage guarantee scheme. Reform planning so speculators can’t stop communities getting shovels in the ground.

"My message is this: if you are grafting every hour to buy your own home, Labour is on your side. Labour is the party of home ownership in Britain today."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Truss made clear her intention to cut taxes during leadership bid, says minister

One of Liz Truss’s ministers has said “anyone paying attention” to the Tory leadership election would know she had planned to cut taxes.The reform, which would see the top rate of tax scrapped and the basic rate cut to 19p in the pound, spooked the financial markets, sending the pound to its lowest level against the dollar.Sterling rebounded to 1.12 dollars on Friday morning – shy of the 1.13 seen before the announcement.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the announcement of tax cuts should not have come as a shock.Throughout the Tory leadership race, Ms Truss was adamant that a government...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: The all-powerful, howling mad wing of the Tory party have a new name for their enemy

Expertise is still the enemy of the all-powerful howling-mad wing of the Tory Party but they’ve got a new name for it: orthodoxy.It is more than six years since, confronted with facts that entirely undermined his argument, Michael Gove declared he, and the people of this country had, “had enough of the experts with their acronyms” who disagreed with him. It was an outburst that made David Brent and “Finchy” declaring themselves the “real” winners of a quiz night, by throwing some shoes over a community centre, look statesmanlike by comparison.It also turned the word “expert” toxic; in that...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen approved plane to transport coffin with stirring words, says Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall has claimed the Queen approved a plane, that repatriated the bodies of British soldiers, to transport her coffin with the words: “If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.”The former England rugby star, who is married to the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, described how the aircraft, due to fly the Queen from Edinburgh to London after her death, was substituted for a larger RAF aircraft to enable a more “dignified” ceremony.Mr Tindall said he could not verify the story, sent to him by an “ex-army friend”, and it appears the claims have been...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
The Independent

‘Good’ call between Cleverly and Sefcovic amid ongoing protocol row

UK and EU officials will “meet soon” following a call on Friday between the Foreign Secretary and the EC’s Maros Sefcovic to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol.The Foreign Secretary had his first call with the European Commission vice president, amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.Talks have stalled in recent months and relations between London and Brussels remain at a low ebb, after the Government angered the EU with plans to rip up swathes of the protocol in a bid to address the concerns of unionists in Northern Ireland.In a tweet following the call, Mr Sefcovic said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands

“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Lack of urgency in tackling male suicide, report claims

The Government has shown “a lack of urgency” in its approach to tackling male suicide, according to a cross-party report.The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Issues Affecting Men and Boys has concluded the current political and public policy approach to the biggest killer of men under 50 is “not working”.The group has called for an overarching Men’s Health Strategy to be introduced, which includes a “clear” male suicide prevention strategy as a central foundation, to tackle the significant rate of suicide among men.More than 4,700 men in England, Wales and Scotland took their own lives in 2021, and male suicide...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Labour Party#New Labour#Britain#Landlord#Business Industry#Linus Business#Britons#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Astonishment as fracking companies may be placed in charge of testing public support for drilling

Residents living close to one of the UK’s most controversial proposed fracking sites have reacted with astonishment after it emerged fracking companies themselves may be placed in charge of surveying local opinion on whether drilling should go ahead.Government sources have suggested that companies like Cuadrilla – rather than councils or any other independent body – will be mandated to test if the controversial procedure has support.It raises the bizarre prospect of ministers waving through plans for a procedure known to cause earthquakes on the basis that the outfit doing it has assured them people are happy to live with...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Commons sleaze watchdog faces ‘outrageous’ claim she is letting off MPs to get peerage

A Tory MP has come under fire over an extraordinary claim that the Commons sleaze watchdog is seeking a peerage in return for letting corrupt MPs off the hook.Conservative Andrew Bridgen challenged Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone over the matter in an email.The Leicestershire North West MP told Ms Stone two weeks ago he was “distressed” to have heard there were “advanced plans” to ennoble her for reaching “the right outcomes” in political corruption inquiries.Mr Bridgen added he had been told she could get the honour in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, due to be announced soon.He freely admitted the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Barristers to vote next week on whether to end strike action

Barristers will be asked to vote next week on whether to end strike action after a pay offer from the Government.A ballot for Criminal Bar Association (CBA) members is due to open on Tuesday and close on Sunday, a spokesman said.A decision will be announced on Monday October 10.The body agreed to ballot members again after talks with new Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis in which he decided to propose further reforms to Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.The offer represents “further investment of £54 million in the criminal bar and solicitors”, according to the department.The ballot will open on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Online Safety Bill amendment to be brought forward after Molly Russell inquest

An Online Safety Bill amendment will be brought forward to help bereaved parents access information about social media companies, a peer said after the landmark ruling over 14-year-old Molly Russell’s death.Baroness Beeban Kidron said she will table a change to the proposed legislation in the House of Lords after a coroner concluded content viewed on the internet contributed to the schoolgirl’s death.Molly died in November 2017 after engaging with 2,100 depression, self-harm or suicide-related posts over a period of six months, an inquest at North London Coroner’s Court heard.Despite appearing a “normal, healthy girl” flourishing at school, she was suffering...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Covid infections on the rise in the UK

Coronavirus infections are on the rise in the UK, with cases increasing by 14 per cent week-on-week, according to official estimates. Infections have also topped more than one million, the highest rate since the summer. There was a 14 per cent rise in people testing positive in the week to 20 September, the Office of National Statistics has said. The ONS said that there was no clear evidence that a new wave of Covid has started, the BBC reported. Deputy chief medical officer for England, Dr Thomas Waite, told the broadcaster that the rise in hospital admissions of patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

864K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy