ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Fernbank Museum “Journey to Space” Exhibit, Opening Oct. 8

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guWHJ_0iC3TRhj00
Fernbank MuseumFernbank Museum

On the horizon of Fernbank’s 30th anniversary, the museum announces an out-of-this-world exhibit, “Journey to Space,” on view from Oct. 8, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023. This new exhibit highlights the excitement of cosmic travel, the physical issues that arise with space exploration, the challenges of gravitational weightlessness, what it would be like to live and work outside of Earth’s atmosphere and more! Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a hands-on experience that explores the challenges and solutions surrounding space travel and, inevitably, humankind’s future.

“Journey to Space” delights science enthusiasts with a combination of impressive objects and hands-on opportunities that allow patrons to better understand the science of traveling to, living in and working from space. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore historic space-related attire and protective gear, including Neil Armstrong’s gloves, an Apollo helmet, space suit sleeves, meteoroid shields and more. They will also gain the unique perspective of how spacesuits are engineered to protect astronauts from the many dangers they encounter while in orbit.

Interactivity abounds in Journey to Space,” including the chance to launch a water rocket to see how much hydropower it takes to reach its maximum height, turn on an ion engine to watch ionized air molecules in action, view Earth as only astronauts can through a large projection of images taken from an orbiting space craft, control a robotic arm using hand controllers and video monitors to complete a task as astronauts do and more. The exhibit also offers interactive, pressure-related experiments to explore, including a Vacuum Bell Jar that demonstrates how objects behave in zero pressure, an orbit table that allows guests to simulate what it would be like to launch a puck into space and a 16-foot drop tower that explores the effects of momentary weightlessness on objects.

“For space enthusiasts who considered becoming an astronaut, this exhibit will be a taste of what life would be like in orbit,” said Educational Manager, Sarah Arnold. “Journey to Space really gives our guests the full experience of life as an astronaut, not just the lives we see portrayed in the movies. It explores not only the educational aspects of getting up to space, but the challenges that can arise on this journey.”

The exhibit offers guests a real-time view into the intricacies of space travel as it currently stands and what this means for the future among the stars. With objects including everything from space food to shuttle era urinals, guests can compare the complexities of everyday life on Earth when juxtaposed against long-term galactic living, ultimately gaining an understanding of what it’s like to eat, sleep, and even go to the bathroom in space. From earth-living to moon travel to voyages on Mars, “Journey to Space” enthralls visitors with the intensity required of space travel and will find themselves asking, “where to next?

Presented by the Science Museum of Minnesota and the California Science Center. With support from NASA.

Local presentation made possible in part by Genuine Parts Company.

Additional support provided by Atlanta Falcons, Delta Air Lines, Novelis, and Romanoff Renovations.

RELATED PROGRAMMING

Also opening on Oct. 8 is the giant screen film, “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit.” Planned to open alongside the space-themed exhibit, this film explores the ways NASA uses underwater environments to simulate life and work in space. Offering a fascinating look into the high-tech world of astronauts, “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit” includes footage of renowned astronaut, Jeanette Epps living underwater for ten days and details the intricacies of extensive space-walk training. Specific showtimes vary by date. One giant screen movie is included with general admission (subject to availability).

To kick-off the out-of-this-world exhibit, Fernbank is making plans for a galactic adventure into family fun with a special Discovery Day on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., commemorating the launch of “Journey to Space” and “Astronaut: Ocean to Orbit,” complete with fun activities for all ages. This event is included with general admission.

Fernbank Museum will also be bringing back a fan-favorite special exhibit, “Sun, Earth, Universe” which will allow visitors to engage in hands-on content about our closest star, our planet, the universe and how they interact. Exhibit activities include a Mars Landscape Play Table, a Spacecraft Model Building Activity, Your Mission to Space Board Game and more. To view this exhibit, please visit the Naturalist Center, Lab B. The "Sun, Earth, Universe" special exhibit created by the National Informal STEM Educational Network (NISE Net) in collaboration with NASA.

TICKETS

Journey to Space is included with general admission at Fernbank and with CityPASS. General admission tickets include three floors of exhibits in the natural history museum, choice of one giant screen film, and 75 acres of nature explorations in Fernbank Forest and WildWoods. Fernbank is located at 767 Clifton Road NE in Atlanta, minutes from midtown Atlanta and downtown Decatur.

For more information, visit FernbankMuseum.org. General admission tickets are $24.95 for adults, $23.95 for seniors, $22.95 for children ages 3-12, free for children ages 2 and younger, and free for Fernbank Members. These prices are for tickets purchased online at FernbankMuseum.org. Tickets not purchased in advance are offered, if available, at a higher price.

More information is available at FernbankMuseum.org.

*Fernbank Museum’s 30th anniversary is Oct. 5, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Children’s Museum of Atlanta is Treating Visitors All October with Halloween Programming

Children's Museum of AtlantaChildren's Museum of Atlanta. Families are in for a fab-boo-lous time as Children’s Museum of Atlanta celebrates Halloween with a month of education and imagination to ensure little monsters have a skele-ton of fun! Kids and gourd-ians will have plenty of activities like pumpkin bowling, a not-so-spooky skeleton puzzle, haunted house creations and more! PAW Patrol: Adventure Play, an interactive exhibit based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, will continue to give guests an opportunity to run rescue missions and work as a team to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Children's Museum Atlanta Offers Sensory Play

Children's Museum of AtlantaChildren's Museum of Atlanta. Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting a sensory-modified setting for Halloween activities, involving limited admission; sound and lighting adjustments; and the omission of all stage programming. Families can celebrate the season at Jane’s Innovation Station, The Science Bar and Art Studio during the first session of the day. To help prepare for their Museum experience, guests can find more information here.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Trick-or-Treat at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of AtlantaChildren's Museum of Atlanta. Saturday, Oct. 29 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Get your costumes ready for a ghoulishly good time with Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s annual Trick-or-Treat event. Families can expect fun, hands-on play, candy galore, a live DJ to play all the Halloween hits and to trick-or-treat throughout the Museum! Advance ticket purchase required. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Children's Museum of Atlanta Offers Building Blocks Early Learning Program

Children's Museum of AtlantaChildren's Museum of Atlanta. Ideal for children ages 1 to 5, Building Blocks programs are facilitated by trained professionals guiding developmentally appropriate, play-based activities that promote preschool and kindergarten readiness. Each activity aligns with Georgia Early Learning and Development Standards (GELDs) for preschoolers. This month’s activities target fine-motor skills; small-muscle strength and control; hand-eye coordination; spatial awareness; simple problem solving and learning and naming parts of the body.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta News

Fox Theatre Welcomes an Evening of Conversation and Song with Jason Isbell & Will Welch

Jason Isbell & Will WelchJason Isbell & Will Welch. For one night only on Saturday, Dec. 17, fans of American singer-songwriter Jason Isbell will have the chance to attend a very special night at the Fox Theatre at An Evening of Conversation and Song with Jason Isbell & Will Welch. Will Welch, Atlanta native and Global Editorial Director for GQ Magazine, and musician Jason Isbell will discuss how “the New Masculinity” movement came on the scene and how they’ve chosen to represent it through their areas of fashion and music, respectively. Audiences can expect a thought-provoking and entertaining night of conversation and song at the historic Fox Theatre. Tickets, starting at $45.50 plus applicable fees, go on sale this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at foxtheatre.org, the Fox Theatre Ticket Office, or by calling 855-285-8499.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Children’s Museum Of Atlanta Raises $274,000 With 10th Annual ‘Tournament For Play’ Presented By PNC Bank

Recently, over 120 golfers participated in the Children’s Museum of Atlanta’s 10th Annual Tournament for PLAY, sponsored by PNC Bank. Held at the prestigious Peachtree Golf Club, the tournament raised $274,000, with proceeds benefiting the Museum’s educational exhibits and quarterly “Family Free Days” that allow more than 200,000 children and families the opportunity to experience the Museum at no cost.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Sloomoo Institute Names BRAVE Public Relations Atlanta Agency of Record

Today, Sloomoo Institute, the Manhattan-born experiential sensory playground based on scented, hand-crafted slime, announcedBRAVE Public Relations as its strategic partner to drive media outreach and brand awareness campaigns for its new flagship Atlanta location. The agency will execute comprehensive communications efforts around the grand opening, as well as community relations partnerships, event programming and influencer marketing campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Locust Grove Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Locust Grove announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Stockbridge High School, Morrow Middle School, New Hope Elementary School and Unity Grove Elementary. The funds will be utilized in programs like Outdoor Hands-on Biology, Books for the Media Center, Beta Makes Our Outdoor Classroom Better, and Watch Out Wildlife! We See You!
LOCUST GROVE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanette Epps
Atlanta News

Planet Fitness hosts Grand Opening celebration for new Brookhaven club, Sept. 22

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S., will host a Grand Opening Celebration at its new Brookhaven Club on Thursday,Sept. 22 from 4 - 5:30 p.m. The community is invited to enjoy special giveaways, experience entertainment by Harry the Hawk and the Atlanta Hawks Dancers and enter the chance to win prizes such as a 55-inch television. Attending the event will be representatives from Chamblee Boys & Girls Club and Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce, along with Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. Mike Rymsha, Director of Alder Partners, LLC, an independent franchisee of Planet Fitness, will also greet members, along with a surprise special guest! Friendly staff members will offer tours of the club, and guests may join for only $1 down, $10 per month.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Atlanta News

Flip Circus Brings Fascinating Spectacle to Town Center at Cobb, Sept. 15-19

Town Center at Cobb welcomes families and friends to join the fun at Flip Circus during its five-day showcase from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Monday, Sept 19. Attendees of all ages will enjoy amazing performances from trapeze artists, jugglers, worldwide acrobats, and more! Circus ticket prices range from $25 to $65. Guests can purchase tickets here to save $10 on adult tickets.
KENNESAW, GA
Atlanta News

Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6

TheAtlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 – Nov. 6, 2022 across from the Georgia State Stadium, in the lot at the intersection of Central Ave SW and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Fairgoers will kick off the cooler weather months with classic carnival games, mouth-watering fair food, rip-roaring thrill rides and gentler attractions for the youngest members of the family.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Tickets for the Atlanta Premiere of Anastasia Go On Sale Sep. 16

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of ANASTASIA will go on sale Sept. 16. Tickets will be available at the Fox Theatre box office (660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308), by visiting foxtheatre.org/Anastasia or by calling (855)-285-8499. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling the Fox Theatre at (855)-285-8499.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Shuttle#Space Science#Space Exploration#Space Food#Apollo
Atlanta News

Lawrenceville Ghost Tours Returns for Another Year of Fun Frights and Terrifying True Stories

Calling all ghouls and gals! It’s spooky season once again, and Aurora Theatre is serving up haunts with the return of its beloved tours that explore various locations in Lawrenceville’s ghost-infested history. There are three levels of festive frights for guests to enjoy. The Lawrenceville, Georgia Ghost Tour – the most popular ghost tour in Metro Atlanta – offers a fun, spooky time for all ages on weekends now through Halloween. The Haunted Cemetery Tour gives thrill-seekers a more daring ghost-hunting experience in one of the most haunted cemeteries in the Southeast. Meanwhile, Brews & Boos: Lawrenceville Haunted Pub Crawl takes adults 21 and older on a ghoulish journey where drinks are included!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Atlanta News

Sunday Supper at Garden and Gun Club

Sunday, Sept. 25 from 5-10 p.m. The Battery Atlanta is honoring the timeless tradition of Sunday suppers with Garden & Gun Club. Each month, Executive Chef Sam Davis and one of the region’s finest culinary talents will collaborate on a ​​three-course dinner and wine pairing.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Locust Grove Celebrates TangerKids Day

Tanger Outlets Locust Grove celebrates its first ever TangerKids Day on Sept. 14, canvassing the community to award area schools chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. Festivities continue throughout the weekend on Sept. 17 with center-wide activations and special deals from retailers including Old Navy and Under Armour. Guests can participate in activities including Balloon Twisters, Food Trucks and Giveaways.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick Launches “Cookies for a CURE” Program to Raise Funds for Childhood Cancer Research in September

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the launch of its Cookies for a CURE promotion as part of a nationwide initiative to raise money and support pediatric cancer research. Beginning Sept. 6 Chicken Salad Chick will offer new Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies at all participating Atlanta locations, with a portion of proceeds donated directly to its partner organization, CURE Childhood Cancer. An organization dedicated to fighting childhood cancer research, Atlanta-based CURE Childhood Cancer actively supports patients and their families.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
NASA
Atlanta News

Children’s Museum of Atlanta Honors Retired Former Executive Director with Innovation Station Rename

Children’s Museum of Atlanta announces an exhibit name change to celebrate retired Executive Director Jane Turner’s leadership and devotion with the renaming of Innovation Station to “Jane’s Innovation Station.” On June 30, Turner retired from her position after helming the institution for nearly two decades. During Turner’s term as Executive Director, the Museum served over 3 million families, completed an $8.2 million capital campaign, a $2.2 million dollar campaign in response to COVID-19’s impact and fully renovated the property in 2015.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Perimeter Opening with Philanthropic Donation to Community

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, recently opened its first Perimeter-area restaurant on Wednesday, Aug.17. Located in the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center on Ashford Dunwoody Rd. in Dunwoody, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees and the Dunwoody Chamber of Commerce. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company aligned with Malachi’s Storehouse for the opening to support its work in being a practical resource and community of compassion and kindness.
DUNWOODY, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
877
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy