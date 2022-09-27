ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity. Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Saturday night, nearly 1 million homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New California Law Could Become a Model for Other States Seeking to Protect Digital Information Related to Abortions

A new California law will explicitly protect digital information from being used by out-of-state investigators for procedures that are lawful in California. AB 1242 requires out-of-state law enforcement agencies seeking data or records from businesses in California to attest that their investigation doesn't involve any crime related to an abortion that is legal under California law.
