Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ron Insana: Something Big Could Be About to Break in Markets as Rates Continue to Rise
I wrote about the action of central bankers last week, suggesting that the rapid increase in interest rates, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, would lead to a meaningful break in financial markets, whether at home or abroad sometime soon. Well, it appears that day has come. On Wednesday, the...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas. Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity. Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Saturday night, nearly 1 million homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New California Law Could Become a Model for Other States Seeking to Protect Digital Information Related to Abortions
A new California law will explicitly protect digital information from being used by out-of-state investigators for procedures that are lawful in California. AB 1242 requires out-of-state law enforcement agencies seeking data or records from businesses in California to attest that their investigation doesn't involve any crime related to an abortion that is legal under California law.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How a 22-Year-Old Canine Rehab Assistant Gets by on $32,000 a Year: ‘You Can Make It Work'
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. When Aspeyn Langhals went off to college to study physical therapy, she knew she wanted to help sick or injured patients get back on their feet.
Comments / 0