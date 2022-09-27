ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall Emmett Keeps Daughter From Filming With Lala Kent For Vanderpump Rules

By Kay
 4 days ago
Since their messy as hell breakup , Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have agreed on very little. Especially when it comes to their young daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett . Things were so contentious at one point, the two weren’t even on speaking terms . Lala shared in part, “…. he and I don’t communicate much. We we send very short messages through an app about Ocean and then we call it a day.”

But the two do seem to be on the same page about one thing. And that’s keeping Ocean off of the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules . Lala is currently filming season 10 of the show. As reported by Reality Blurb , both Lala and Randall confirmed Ocean would not be featured.

Over a week ago, Lala took to Instagram to explain. She wrote in her Stories, “Y’all won’t be seeing Ocean this season and you won’t be seeing me as a mom. I’m okay with that. This part of my life I want to hold close to my heart, free of outsiders, and protect Ocean by all means necessary.”

Randall confirmed the news to Reality Blurb a few days later, with a statement through his rep. “Randall felt being a storyline on a reality show was not in the best interest of his child and continues to put her wellbeing and privacy first and foremost,” his rep explained.

While Lala hasn’t exactly taken the high road post-breakup, Randall has refrained from discussing his former fiance . Back in March, Randall stated, “She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom. The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says.”

It also seems that since Lala’s admission about the parenting app, the parents have started to talk. But it’s still strictly about their daughter. Said Randall , “We talk about Ocean and that’s it and honestly, as long as we’re talking about our daughter, that’s the most important thing.” He added, “I’m hopeful in the future that we get to a place of being a little more fluid but we’re co-parenting and that’s it. If she’s not ready to do more than what we’re doing, that’s okay.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT WAS THE RIGHT MOVE TO KEEP OCEAN OFF VPR? DID YOU WANT TO SEE LALA AS A MOM? WILL YOU BE WATCHING SEASON 10?

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]

The post Randall Emmett Keeps Daughter From Filming With Lala Kent For Vanderpump Rules appeared first on Reality Tea .

cindy
4d ago

After what he did to break up the family he should not have a say in anything

