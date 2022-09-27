Read full article on original website
This is the best freshly baked bread in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local bakery you voted as having the best freshly baked bread is also known for its soups, salads and sandwiches.
Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham
Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
Top 7 Under 40: Abby Smith
Each year, the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce awards seven individuals in Whatcom County who have shown and continue to show incredible initiative and stewardship in their communities. Finalist Abby Smith is the director of programs at Skookum Kids and the owner of a mental healthcare private practice for youth.
Check out Bellingham’s newest $31 million school
The outside of the school is meant to reflect a Craftsman design with natural tones that mirror neighboring house architecture.
Top 7 Under 40: Abby Yates
Each year, the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce awards seven individuals in Whatcom County who have shown and continue to show incredible initiative and stewardship for their communities. Finalist Abby Yates is overflowing with love for her land, her family, and the betterment of businesses, institutions, and nonprofits throughout Whatcom County.
Bellingham WinCo Foods announces it will no longer be open 24 hours a day
The store announced the changes, which will be implemented next week, in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Whatcom’s rainy season starts Saturday. But something unusual is happening
La Niña weather patters usually mean a cold, wet and snowy winter for Western Washington.
Top 7 Under 40: Sy Hashimi
Each year, the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce awards seven individuals in Whatcom County under 40 who have shown and continue to show incredible initiative and stewardship in their communities. Finalist Sy Hashimi is an innovator, making waves in Whatcom real estate as a top tier Realtor and community leader.
Nautilus-shaped Whatcom home, nature preserve lists for $1.9M. See what it’s like inside
“You get privacy. You get quiet. There’s no street lights. You can see the moon. You can see the stars.”
Whatcom county restaurant reopens this week with a new look, new dishes and a new name
The restaurant will now be serving rustic Northern Italian cuisine, alongside Italian wines and traditional desserts.
Here’s why a film crew was in the skies above Bellingham International Airport this week
“Things you don’t get to see everyday!” the Port of Bellingham said in a social media post.
What Cascadia Daily News Should Have Said
Recently, the Broadband Advisory Group presented to City Council a report on the direction the city might take to improve our internet service. The report was generated by Magellan Advisors consulting firm, under the supervision of the BAG. Magellan’s payment was not to exceed $99,750.00. The Cascadia Daily News covered the presentation to council in the story, “Report: Bellingham Should Not Become a Broadband Provider”. Let’s take a closer look at this article and the report.
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
Need a job? These jobs pay livable wages and are currently hiring in Whatcom County
Finding a job that pays actual living wages can be hard. Here are a few current job listings that pay livable wages.
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
Whatcom Sheriff and local credit union issue separate scam alerts
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a local credit union are warning residents of scams. WECU says some members say they’ve received text messages claiming to be from the credit union. The attacks, called “smishing,” direct recipients to malicious websites where they are prompted...
Homeland Security helps seize $1.7 million worth of fentanyl Wednesday in Bellingham
“It’s hump day which around here is just another day to take 8kgs of #fentanyl off the streets of the #PNW,” Homeland Security tweeted.
Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted
SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼
The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
Bellingham man threatens to shoot ER staff, exposes himself in hospital waiting room
When police located him walking away from the hospital, he reportedly doubled down on his threat to shoot staff.
