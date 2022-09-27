ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

whatcomtalk.com

Signs of the Times: Investigating the Ghost Signs That Haunt Bellingham

Walking through downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven, visitors can catch glimpses of the past. “Old Town” Bellingham is the haunt of numerous ghost signs: faded signage and advertisements that are withstanding the test of time. In the late-nineteenth through mid-twentieth centuries, business owners and advertisers painted logos on brick...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Top 7 Under 40: Abby Smith

Each year, the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce awards seven individuals in Whatcom County who have shown and continue to show incredible initiative and stewardship in their communities. Finalist Abby Smith is the director of programs at Skookum Kids and the owner of a mental healthcare private practice for youth.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Top 7 Under 40: Abby Yates

Each year, the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce awards seven individuals in Whatcom County who have shown and continue to show incredible initiative and stewardship for their communities. Finalist Abby Yates is overflowing with love for her land, her family, and the betterment of businesses, institutions, and nonprofits throughout Whatcom County.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Top 7 Under 40: Sy Hashimi

Each year, the Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce awards seven individuals in Whatcom County under 40 who have shown and continue to show incredible initiative and stewardship in their communities. Finalist Sy Hashimi is an innovator, making waves in Whatcom real estate as a top tier Realtor and community leader.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
nwcitizen.com

What Cascadia Daily News Should Have Said

Recently, the Broadband Advisory Group presented to City Council a report on the direction the city might take to improve our internet service. The report was generated by Magellan Advisors consulting firm, under the supervision of the BAG. Magellan’s payment was not to exceed $99,750.00. The Cascadia Daily News covered the presentation to council in the story, “Report: Bellingham Should Not Become a Broadband Provider”. Let’s take a closer look at this article and the report.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom Sheriff and local credit union issue separate scam alerts

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a local credit union are warning residents of scams. WECU says some members say they’ve received text messages claiming to be from the credit union. The attacks, called “smishing,” direct recipients to malicious websites where they are prompted...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale man sentenced for fentanyl distribution after guilty plea accepted

SEATTLE, Wash. — The last of 3 men indicted in a federal court in February of 2021 and arrested under suspicion of multiple counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl has been sentenced. According to records in US District Court in Seattle, Jaime Hernandez-Hernandez, age 22, of Ferndale, entered a...
FERNDALE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼

The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
WASHINGTON STATE

