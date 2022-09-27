Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”

Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Highlights, stats, Allen and Bazelak press conferences after loss to Nebraska
Watch below as Indiana head coach Tom Allen and quarterback Connor Bazelak met with the media after a 35-21 loss to Nebraska on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Indiana trailed 21-7 in the first half but managed to tie the game at halftime. But the Hoosiers were shut...
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana’s offense stumbles against struggling Nebraska defense in loss
Through its first four games of the 2022 season, Nebraska struggled mightily on defense. The Cornhuskers entered this week 127th in the FBS in total defense, allowing 514 yards per game – the highest total of any Power Five team. After losing 49-14 to Oklahoma two weeks ago, the school fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
thedailyhoosier.com
What the PFF grades tell us about possible changes on IU’s offensive line
Two significant recurring themes emerged from Indiana’s first four games of the season, and there is a link between them. Earlier this week we discussed how IU’s slow starts are making life difficult. That phenomenon isn’t exclusive to the offensive line, but it seems fair to say Indiana’s five in the trenches have been a net negative through the first quarter of the 2022 campaign.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football at Nebraska — Live blog and discussion (Nebraska 35 Indiana 21 – FINAL)
The Daily Hoosier is live at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. for Indiana (3-1) vs. Nebraska (1-3). Join us for live updates throughout the day, and participate in the discussion thread below. The game will be televised on BTN and kicks off at around 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Refresh the page...
thedailyhoosier.com
Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes look to lead IU into a new era
Indiana women’s basketball will look different this year. The Hoosiers lost a foundational core last season when Ali Patberg, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary, and Aleksa Gulbe graduated. Patberg, especially, was a natural leader on the floor and graduated as the program’s all-time winningest player. It’s not easy to replace...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football game day: Indiana at Nebraska primer and predictions
INDIANA (3-1) at NEBRASKA (1-3) Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Eastern, Saturday. Location: Memorial Stadium (85,458), Lincoln, Neb. Television: BTN: Mark Followill (pbp), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Stream: Fox Sports. Radio: IU Football radio network. Odds: Indiana is a 5.5-point underdog. Weather at kickoff: 76 degrees, sunny, wind 10 mph,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be based in Bloomington next weekend
But wait, there’s more. A massive weekend at IU got even bigger when it was announced on Saturday Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show will broadcast live from Bloomington prior to Indiana’s game against Michigan. The on-site program allows fans to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush,...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: Class of 2025 names to know — forward E.J. Walker
The state of Kentucky is quickly becoming a talent factory, and Indiana is involved with one of the top prospects from there in the class of 2025. Class of 2025 wing EJ Walker is expected to visit Indiana next week. IU assistant coach Brian Walsh went to his school for a visit last week.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana University Students Invited to Line-Up Early for Best Seats at Highly-Anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville Event Oct. 7
Bloomington, Ind. - Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most highly-anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville events in Indiana Basketball program history. All Indiana University students are invited to be a part of the fun next Friday, Oct. 7, at the free season tip-off event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The event officially gets underway at 7 p.m., but IU students are invited to begin lining up at Noon at the southeast corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/29)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1
As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Indiana high school football's leading rusher, Luke Hansen is Roncalli's rough-housing running back
By Phillip B. Wilson INDIANAPOLIS — Luke Hansen grew up enjoying necessary roughness from brotherly love. That’s why his father Joe, while watching the Roncalli Royals running back churn out chunks of yards, proudly describes, “Luke runs like he’s running from his two brothers.” Whether it was ...
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: September 30
INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
Fox 59
Hoosier dad worries about daughters in Hurricane Ian’s path
INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Myers and other places along the southwest Florida coast were battered by Hurricane Ian Wednesday. The hurricane made landfall on Cayo Costa early Wednesday afternoon, Hoosiers we talked to in nearby Fort Myers said the conditions worsened quickly. We spoke with Jim Atterholt and Christine Ressino...
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Patchy frost possible overnight in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are being warned to cover sensitive vegetation Wednesday night as frost is expected Thursday morning in some areas just north and west of Indianapolis, and in parts of northern Indiana. The National Weather Service at Indianapolis says frost is an early-season frost is possible mainly...
