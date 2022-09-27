Kentucky Prep Football AP Polls

LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (5) 3-2 79 1

2. Raceland (3) 5-1 77 2

3. Hazard (1) 4-1 65 3

4. Newport Central Catholic - 5-1 64 4

5. Bethlehem - 4-1 53 5

6. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 5-1 34 8

7. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-1 30 9

8. Williamsburg - 3-1 25 6

9. Pineville - 5-0 24 7

10. Bracken Co. - 5-0 18 10

Others receiving votes: Nicholas Co. 10. Campbellsville 8. Paintsville 7. Bishop Brossart 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (5) 6-0 86 1

2. Beechwood (4) 4-1 85 2

3. Metcalfe Co. - 6-0 62 4

4. Owensboro Catholic - 3-3 56 5

5. Lex. Christian - 2-4 41 3

6. Butler Co. - 5-0 38 7

7. Somerset - 4-2 23 T10

8. Hancock Co. - 5-1 21 6

(tie) McLean Co. - 5-1 21 8

10. Prestonsburg - 6-0 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Lloyd Memorial 13. Middlesboro 10. Breathitt Co. 8. Danville 5. Todd Co. Central 4. Walton-Verona 4.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 6-0 88 1

2. Bardstown - 6-0 80 2

3. Union Co. - 6-0 68 3

4. Trigg Co. (1) 6-0 48 5

5. Mason Co. - 5-0 45 6

6. Paducah Tilghman - 2-3 38 4

7. Belfry - 3-3 28 T7

8. Bell Co. - 4-1 25 9

9. Elizabethtown - 5-1 22 NR

10. Hart Co. - 5-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: East Carter 11. Lawrence Co. 10. Henry Co. 9. Glasgow 4. Greenup Co. 3. Casey Co. 3.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (9) 6-0 90 1

2. Corbin - 5-0 77 3

3. Lex. Catholic - 5-1 76 2

4. Johnson Central - 3-2 54 4

5. Logan Co. - 5-1 45 5

6. Spencer Co. - 5-1 43 6

7. Warren East - 6-0 42 7

8. Franklin Co. - 2-4 18 10

9. Lou. Central - 2-4 12 9

10. Perry Co. Central - 4-1 9 8

Others receiving votes: Holmes 8. Boyd Co. 6. Letcher County Central 6. Franklin-Simpson 4. Hopkinsville 3. Madisonville-North Hopkins 2.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (9) 6-0 90 1

2. Woodford Co. - 5-0 72 T2

3. Bowling Green - 5-1 68 T2

(tie) Cov. Catholic - 5-1 68 4

5. South Warren - 3-2 49 5

6. Southwestern - 5-0 48 7

7. Scott Co. - 4-1 30 6

8. Pulaski Co. - 5-1 22 8

9. Highlands - 4-2 18 10

10. Greenwood - 5-1 13 9

Others receiving votes: Owensboro 6. Great Crossing 5. Lou. Fairdale 4. North Laurel 2.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. St. Xavier (8) 4-1 86 1

2. Lou. DuPont Manual - 6-0 78 3

3. Lou. Ballard - 5-1 68 2

4. Lou. Male - 3-2 59 4

5. Madison Central (1) 5-0 55 T5

6. Lou. Trinity - 3-3 45 T5

7. Henderson Co. - 4-1 41 8

8. George Rogers Clark - 4-1 18 7

9. Bullitt East - 4-1 15 10

10. Ryle - 3-2 14 9

Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 6. Central Hardin 5. Lex. Bryan Station 5.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville ; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.