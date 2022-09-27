The township library will host its initial session of the Wellness Lecture Series focusing on nutrition on Oct. 13. The main speaker for the free event will be Rowan University junior Spencer Boschetto, who reference librarian Michelle Burns describes as “passionate” about nutrition. It was Boschetto who first contacted Burns about doing the lecture. The library is partnering with the university’s health and exercise students, who will volunteer to give presentations on a topic of their choosing.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO