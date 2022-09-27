Read full article on original website
thesunpapers.com
Deptford looking for Trunk or Treat donors
Township Trunk or Treat is 5 weeks away, and we’re looking for treat donors. Must be a Deptford business or organization. Please see the flyer aboveand submit your completed application to Parks and Rec. (contact info on the flyer) no later than Friday, Oct. 21. Thank you for your support.
thesunpapers.com
Library lecture series focuses on nutrition
The township library will host its initial session of the Wellness Lecture Series focusing on nutrition on Oct. 13. The main speaker for the free event will be Rowan University junior Spencer Boschetto, who reference librarian Michelle Burns describes as “passionate” about nutrition. It was Boschetto who first contacted Burns about doing the lecture. The library is partnering with the university’s health and exercise students, who will volunteer to give presentations on a topic of their choosing.
