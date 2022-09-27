Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence Awareness In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a push is underway to raise awareness on the subject. The Chautauqua County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault is sponsoring its 25th Annual Walk Against Domestic Violence and 20th Annual Unity Day Celebration on Friday, October 7th.
Volunteers Ready For Weekend Cleanup Effort In Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteers are ready to hit the roads of southern Chautauqua County this weekend as part of an annual cleanup effort hosted by the Audubon Community Nature Center. On Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will collect trash along Route 62 and, if...
New Skatepark Opening in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new skatepark is slated to open in the City of Jamestown this Saturday. The Power House Skatepark is located at 117 Fairmount Avenue between West 6th and 8th Streets. The site is named in memory of the City’s trolley system power station,...
Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
Historical Marker Remembers Jamestown’s Winter Garden Theater
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new historical marker was unveiled in Jamestown honoring the former Winter Garden Theater on Friday. The marker, located at Jamestown’s Winter Garden Plaza commemorates the theater that stood for almost 100 years.. Opening in 1913 at a cost of $60,000, the...
Man Struck By Tractor Trailer On Interstate-90 In Chautauqua County
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – A man was struck by an 18-wheel tractor trailer on Interstate-90 in Chautauqua County on Thursday. According to fire dispatch, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-90 near mile marker 457.8 between Hanover and Allegany Roads. The...
Jamestown School Warns Against “One Chip Challenge”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are sounding the alarm after students became violently ill while taking part in a new online snack trend at school. Known as the “One Chip Challenge”, Jamestown Public Schools are now warning parents about the dangers of this internet craze.
Fall Water Main Flushing Rescheduled Due To High Water Levels
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – Fall water main flushing has been rescheduled due to high water levels. The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities was on tap to flush the mains as part of a bi-annual maintenance process on Friday night, however due to this week’s heavy rain, the “pre-flush” in Falconer is on hold for now.
New Restaurant Opens In Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A new restaurant has opened for business in Lakewood. Buddy Brewster’s Ale House welcomed customers on Wednesday as part of a soft opening. Over the summer the locally owned establishment announced they planned to open a second location in Chautauqua County, renovating and moving into the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at the Chautauqua Mall.
Million Dollar Restore NY Grant Sought For Historic Fredonia Inn
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Redevelopment of a historic Fredonia inn continues. Back in July, local businessman Steve St. George and restaurant partner Devin Jones announced they plan to purchase the White Inn and restore the iconic structure as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space. In an...
Fentanyl, Cocaine, Weapons Recovered By Investigators In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Fentanyl, cocaine, weapons and cash were recovered by narcotics investigators at a residence in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the raid of 88 Maple Street, the lower apartment, followed a two-months long investigation with Dunkirk Police.
Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
Chautauqua County Volunteer Fire Departments Can Now Bill Patients
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteer fire departments across Chautauqua County can now bill patients, and their insurance companies, for ambulance rides to the hospital. On Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution okaying the law change. Before this, volunteer agencies, which make up the majority of...
What Do Your Plants Have To Say?
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s a common belief that speaking to your plants is good for them, but what happens when they speak back? A local florist is exploring what plants have to say. Normally when a plant goes through photosynthesis there is some electricity produced....
COVID-19 Advisory Group in Warren County Awarded $100,000 in Grant Funding
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – WarrenVAX, also know as the COVID-19 Advisory Group, announced the award of a $100,000 grant to provide for the advocacy group, and the Warren County Development Association (WCDA). The WCDA program addresses mental health in the wake of the pandemic. The grant funding...
Chautauqua County Executive’s 2023 Budget Features Tax Reduction
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – During the County Legislature meeting on Wednesday, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel proposed his 2023 budget, which features a 30 cent tax reduction. The county executive explained his conservative approach to safeguarding the county’s financial future. First, he proposed increasing the property tax...
