Framed today, September 30: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Friday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 30 and need some help?. The end of the week is near, with the weekend in our grasp. How did your week go on Framed? It was an eclectic selection of films from filmmakers like Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater, and the Wachowskis. Today’s film comes from an Academy Award-winning director.
3 shows you need to watch on Hulu this weekend in your free time
Many of us are spoiled by streaming services with hundreds, nay thousands, of movies and shows to watch on demand. Yet, the entertainment pause is a very real thing, where you sit down in front of your TV, and even with a huge collection of media at your fingertips, simply cannot decide what to watch. We’ve all been there, and it can certainly be frustrating. It can really grind your gears when you’re sitting around trying to decide, and all of that free time is slowly evaporating. No one wants to see their personal time go to waste — we get it. To help a little, we’ve gathered some excellent shows to watch on Hulu for the weekend. Don’t forget, there are some really great movies and shows coming to Hulu in October, just in time for Halloween and spooky season.
The Midnight Club final teaser will send a chill down your spine
Mike Flanagan wants to scare you. For the past five years, Flanagan has crafted some of the creepiest films and shows just in time for Halloween. These include The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Like clockwork, Flanagan is back with his next horror series, Netflix’s The Midnight Club.
The best horror movie prequels
A friendly disclaimer: As this is a prequel film roundup, we’ll be discussing some cinematic details that could spoil certain elements of other movies in each of the following franchises. Have you ever wondered how the annual Purge got started in the first place? Have you pondered the question...
New Jeffrey Dahmer interviews the basis for Conversations with a Killer series
More Jeffrey Dahmer content is heading to Netflix in the form of the true crime documentary series, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The three-part series will feature never before heard interviews between Dahmer and his legal team. The trailer highlights the complexities of Dahmer and attempts to give insight into why he would commit brutal and horrific acts of violence. Even Dahmer says in the trailer that he can’t give a “straightforward answer” to his crimes.
Smile review: A cruelly scary studio horror movie
The alarm has been tripped. The backdoor is wide open. And who or whatever’s impersonating the security-system operator on the other end of the phone line has just croaked three words that no horror movie character would ever want to hear: “Look behind you.” The command puts Rose (Sosie Bacon), the increasingly petrified heroine of Smile, between a rock and a hard place. She has to look, even if every fiber of her being would rather not. And so does the audience. We’re locked into her campfire crucible, forced to follow the hesitant backward tilt of her gaze, and the anticipatory creep of a camera that’s slow to reveal what that disembodied voice has invited her (and us) to discover.
Smile’s ending explained
Director Parker Finn’s horror feature debut, Smile, has finally premiered in theaters. Based on Finn’s 2020 short film, Laura Hasn’t Slept, this film has been praised for its creative scares, the performances of its cast, and its bold exploration of mental illness. While the movie has been widely compared to horror films like The Ring and It Follows, it has still proven itself to be worth the price of a ticket for many moviegoers. For those who are unsure or scared but still curious, here’s everything audiences need to know about this film all the way to its jaw-dropping ending.
Niecy Nash on honoring the legacy of Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer
Ask any American about Jeffrey Dahmer, and the vast majority would be able to mention something about the infamous serial killer. Could the same be said about Glenda Cleveland? The unsung hero in the Dahmer case is getting the attention she deserves in Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Portrayed by Emmy winner Niecy Nash, Glenda was the persistent neighbor who continuously alerted police about Dahmer’s mysterious actions in his apartment. Despite playing such a pivotal role in bringing down Dahmer (Evan Peters), Glenda’s story took a backseat until now, and Nash understood the gravity of bringing her story to life.
